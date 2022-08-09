Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE, 9:15 AM: Christopher Malone has been promoted to Chief Financial Officer of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group. The move comes just two months after the veteran exec joined AMG as EVP, Head of Corporate Development. He remains based in Los Angeles. “I am very excited to elevate Chris Malone within the Allen Media Group family to Chief Financial Officer, where Chris will be valuable in helping to lead our M&A efforts and other strategic financial initiatives,” said Allen, founder, chairman and CEO of Allen Media Group. “Chris plays a vital role in helping...

