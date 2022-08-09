Read full article on original website
Related
Former Paramount Executive LeeAnne Stables Joins Enchant as Chief Marketing Officer
Former Paramount Pictures executive LeeAnne Stables has been named the first-ever chief marketing officer at Enchant, the live-entertainment event company, just the latest industry veteran to join the ranks of the organization. The role has Stables overseeing all marketing initiatives including creative, digital, media, publicity, promotion and field marketing. Additionally,...
Chris Malone Upped To CFO Of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group – Update
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE, 9:15 AM: Christopher Malone has been promoted to Chief Financial Officer of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group. The move comes just two months after the veteran exec joined AMG as EVP, Head of Corporate Development. He remains based in Los Angeles. “I am very excited to elevate Chris Malone within the Allen Media Group family to Chief Financial Officer, where Chris will be valuable in helping to lead our M&A efforts and other strategic financial initiatives,” said Allen, founder, chairman and CEO of Allen Media Group. “Chris plays a vital role in helping...
Cleanwatts Presents Tommy Freeman as Director of Business Development and Analyst for the US market
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 11, 2022-- Cleanwatts, the leading climate tech company committed to simplifying, amplifying, and accelerating the energy transition for communities around the world, presents Tommy Freeman as Director of Business Development and Analyst for the US market. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220812005010/en/ Tommy Freeman comes to Cleanwatts from Alturus with nearly a decade of experience in the Clean Energy space. His expertise includes residential and commercial solar, energy efficiency, project finance, and developing community-wide electrification and efficiency programs. (Photo: Cleanwatts)
Cox Enterprises acquires digital media firm Axios
Aug 8 (Reuters) - Axios has agreed to sell itself to Cox Enterprises in a deal that values the digital media firm at $525 million, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thefastmode.com
Axios to Sell to Cox Enterprises for $525 million
Axios has signed a deal to sell to its most recent lead investor, Cox Enterprises, the companies announced Monday. The cash deal values the company at $525 million, according to sources familiar with the deal. Axios was founded in 2016 by the same leaders who built Politico, with a focus...
A Twilio exec explains what metric should always accompany customer lifetime value
Over the past few weeks, I’ve been speaking with academic experts and CFOs about emerging KPIs (key performance indicators). As I previously wrote, customer lifetime value (CLV) is in; and 30-year-old KPIs are out. I thought it would be particularly interesting to talk to a company expert who is in the business of customer engagement to dig deeper into what measures matter and why.
Endeavor Posts Strong Q2 Bolstered by Sports and Live Events
Endeavor Group reported on Thursday that second-quarter revenue surged 18% from last year, as the entertainment powerhouse delivered growth from its key sports, content production and talent representation businesses. The conglomerate run by Hollywood mogul Ari Emanuel increased revenue to $1.31 billion during the quarter, eclipsing the year-ago period’s $1.1...
TechCrunch
FullStory secures $25M to help companies spot issues in their apps and websites
“FullStory can confirm that Permira has invested additional growth capital at a premium to our prior valuation from last summer,” a spokesperson told TechCrunch via email. “This is a strong signal of Permira’s belief in FullStory’s … platform that enables brands to continuously improve their digital products and experiences across web and mobile. Given current market conditions, FullStory felt that now was a very opportune time to take on additional capital to grow the business globally and cement our leadership position.”
RELATED PEOPLE
3printr.com
Ex-GE executive Dale Baker becomes president of the Americas region for Nano Dimension
Nano Dimension Ltd. (Nasdaq: NNDM), a supplier of Additively Manufactured Electronics (“AME”) and multi-dimensional metal & ceramic Additive Manufacturing 3D printers, announced that Dale Baker will join the Company as President of Nano Dimension – Americas, where he will head the expansion of Nano Dimension’s U.S. operations as well as lead worldwide sales activity and execute on the Company’s current organic and mergers and acquisitions (M&A) growth strategy.
Rogers, Shaw sign agreement to sell Freedom Mobile to Quebecor
Aug 12 (Reuters) - Rogers Communications Inc (RCIb.TO) and Shaw Communications Inc (SJRb.TO) have finalised an agreement to sell Freedom Mobile to Videotron, a unit of Quebecor Inc (QBRb.TO), the companies said on Friday, paving the way for a merger of Canada's biggest telecom companies.
TechCrunch
Hootsuite lays off nearly a third of its workforce as CEO tries to ‘refocus’
“We need to refocus our strategies to drive efficiency, growth and financial sustainability,” CEO Tom Keiser said in a statement sent to TechCrunch. The company offered no specifics on what exactly is changing about the business. It did not disclose the specific number of workers affected, nor would it say if they received any severance.
TheWrap
Los Angeles, CA
48K+
Followers
28K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 0