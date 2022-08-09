Read full article on original website
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
3 Free New York City Events to Attend in August 2022 Before Going Back to SchoolNew York CultureNew York City, NY
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
A Hurricane Uncovered The Remains Of A Staten Island Man, His Murder Is Still UnsolvedJeffery MacStaten Island, NY
Severe drought conditions develop across parts of tri-state
Parts of the tri-state area are seeing alarming drought conditions not seen in years, if not decades, with a very hot summer that has also brought little rainfall.
PD: New York Man Set Fire To ‘Cheers Like Bar’ in Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley man allegedly knew people were inside of a "Cheers like bar" when he set the pub on fire. On Wednesday, August 8, the Village of Liberty Police Department confirmed a New York man was arrested for allegedly lighting a building on fire with people inside. PD: Sullivan...
When is Sunflower Season in New York
Lots of things are celebrated with festivals in the Hudson Valley. We have cider fests, and cupcake fests, even bicycle fests but I can't remember us ever having a fest for a flower until the Sunflower. Lots of places celebrate roses, daffodils, and tulips but it seems that Sunflowers are...
F-16 Vipers Now Part Of The Air Show In Orange County, New York
If you thought that Top Gun: Maverick was awesome in the theater this summer, get ready to be amazed in real life. The Orange County Airport in Montgomery will once again be the site for the New York Air Show where you can see not only the Thunder Birds but also our very own West Point Parachute Team among others.
Toys R Us Makes Return to Middletown, NY This October
We don't want to grow up, we're Toys R Us kids! Thankfully we don't have to grow up, since Toys R Us returns to the Hudson Valley this fall. Can you believe that Toys R Us locations across the Hudson Valley and the US closed their doors almost 5 years ago? In 2018 Toys R Us locations were struggling to stay afloat thanks to stiff competition from the online shopping world and found themselves in billions of dollars of debt.
Gouda News: Historic Cheese Festival Returns to the Hudson Valley
Calling all cheese lovers, are you ready for this?. Imagine a day filled with trying different types of your favorite cheese. From bleu to brie, cheddar, camembert, goat, gorgonzola and more, it would truly be a cheese lovers Heaven. Is cheese good or bad for you?. While some consumers think...
Family Run Orchard Brightens up the Hudson Valley With a Flower Festival
There's nothing quite like summer in the Hudson Valley. From hiking, biking, fishing, exploring and soaking in the beautiful views, there's something for everyone to enjoy. The views in the Hudson Valley are unlike anywhere else in the world. Sometimes, I drive past rolling hills with a red barn and can almost envision that exact scene in a calendar. From the blue skies and green grass, each day can feel as if it's from a painting.
YouTuber’s ‘Beautiful’ Drive Through Newburgh Includes Wal Mart
This is just embarrassing. I'm not from Newburgh but even I know that there is a lot more to see than Home Depot and Wal-Mart. Newburgh has developed quite the reputation over the past several decades and unfortunately, it isn't a very good one. According to Neighborhood Scout, the crime rate in Newburgh is much higher than most in the country. Newburgh, New York ranked the 36th most dangerous city in America last year.
New York To Crackdown On ‘Domestic Terrorism, White Supremacists’
New York State is taking new steps in hopes it will stop domestic terrorism and white supremacy. On Tuesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul released guidance for all counties in New York State and New York City. The guidance will support the development of Domestic Terrorism Prevention Plans. New Guidance To Support...
Man Wanted For ‘Violent Crimes’ in Arizona Found in Hudson Valley, New York
A man who police say committed "violent crimes" in Arizona was found in the Hudson Valley. On Tuesday, August 9, the Town of Crawford Police Department learned that a man wanted for what police were told were "violent crimes" in Arizona was staying at home in the Town of Crawford, New York.
Sneak Peek: Hudson Valley’s Newest Eating, Drinking Destination Opens
Take a look inside one of the Hudson Valley's most anticipated hot spots. On Wednesday, July 27, "The Academy," one of the newest revitalization projects in the City of Poughkeepsie, officially opened its doors to the public. The Academy Is Officially Open in Poughkeepsie, Dutchess County New York. On Monday,...
Donate Blood in the Hudson Valley For a Pint of Beer
At the beginning of the month, the New York Blood Center declared a blood emergency due to extremely low donations. They need blood and they need it quickly. Donating blood is quick, easy, virtually painless, and it saves lives. The New York Blood Center knows that sometimes the best way to get people in the door to donate is to offer an incentive. When you donate blood you leave with the satisfaction that you may have helped someone. Usually, you get rewarded at the end with some apple juice and some Lorna Doone cookies.
Burger King Goes Viral In New York For Whopper Of A Mistake
An email from Burger King to New York customers left many wondering what happened!?. On Tuesday around 12:15 a.m., Burger King sent out a puzzling email to many customers. Thousands of customers in New York, the United States, and even the United Kingdom got the same strange email from the fast-food chain.
Today is the latest sunset NYC will witness until mid-2023
And just like that, summer is slowly coming to an end, as signaled by tonight's sunset, the very last one to take place after 8pm this year. Specifically, according to Date & Time, darkness will begin descending upon the city at 8:01pm later today and at 7:59pm tomorrow. The next time sunset will happen after 8pm again will be May 9, 2023.
Grammy-Nominated Singer, The Voice Winner Helping Newburgh, New York
A Grammy-nominated singer and the winner of The Voice are joining forces to help Newburgh residents. On Friday, August 12, Christine Shoshannah (formerly known by her surname Dominguez) is returning to Newburgh, New York to host a benefit concert and album release event. Grammy-Nominated Singer Went To Newburgh, Bard College.
Orange County Welcomes Amazing New Artisan Pizza Restaurant
There have been far too many restaurants closing in the Hudson Valley since covid first hit. And even when the pandemic lightened up, the closures did not. Just a couple of weeks ago, Tony Boffa’s in Middletown announced it would be closing its doors for good after more than 7 decades of serving happy customers. Luckily, the owners are retiring and it wasn’t a covid related closing. But it’s still one less great restaurant in Orange County.
Traffic Alert: Sullivan County, NY Bridge Temporarily Closing
The Hudson Valley keeps growing and each community is expanding. With more businesses, homes being built, jobs coming into play, and new roads forming, there are exciting things happening in our area. The warmer months also bring more construction throughout the Hudson Valley. We may also see more traffic and...
Dutchess County Park Hosting Food Trucks & Fall Concert Series
It’s still the dog days of summer, but fall will be here before you know it. Labor Day is just a few weeks away, and even though summer doesn’t officially end until later in September, Labor Day always feels like the end of the season. It’s kind of a sad feeling, but luckily the Hudson Valley is incredibly beautiful in the fall and it’s chock full of fun things to do.
This is a spotted lanternfly—if you see one in NYC, kill it immediately
Update: They’re back! Spotted Lanternflies have been…well, spotted all around the city this month and we’re still being encouraged to kill ’em. Read on to find out how. First, we were threatened by those horrifically named murder hornets. Then, we were grossed out by the multitude...
Heat Wave More Dangerous For Black New Yorkers, City Says
(Getty Images/iStockphoto) During the many heat waves New York has been enduring throughout this summer, we have been hearing similar concerns. If you recall during the initial Covid-19 outbreak during the summer of 2020, the topic of inequality could not have been more prevalent. The conversation honed in on Black New Yorkers — specifically when it came to their living conditions.
