94.3 Lite FM

When is Sunflower Season in New York

Lots of things are celebrated with festivals in the Hudson Valley. We have cider fests, and cupcake fests, even bicycle fests but I can't remember us ever having a fest for a flower until the Sunflower. Lots of places celebrate roses, daffodils, and tulips but it seems that Sunflowers are...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Toys R Us Makes Return to Middletown, NY This October

We don't want to grow up, we're Toys R Us kids! Thankfully we don't have to grow up, since Toys R Us returns to the Hudson Valley this fall. Can you believe that Toys R Us locations across the Hudson Valley and the US closed their doors almost 5 years ago? In 2018 Toys R Us locations were struggling to stay afloat thanks to stiff competition from the online shopping world and found themselves in billions of dollars of debt.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Family Run Orchard Brightens up the Hudson Valley With a Flower Festival

There's nothing quite like summer in the Hudson Valley. From hiking, biking, fishing, exploring and soaking in the beautiful views, there's something for everyone to enjoy. The views in the Hudson Valley are unlike anywhere else in the world. Sometimes, I drive past rolling hills with a red barn and can almost envision that exact scene in a calendar. From the blue skies and green grass, each day can feel as if it's from a painting.
POUGHQUAG, NY
94.3 Lite FM

YouTuber’s ‘Beautiful’ Drive Through Newburgh Includes Wal Mart

This is just embarrassing. I'm not from Newburgh but even I know that there is a lot more to see than Home Depot and Wal-Mart. Newburgh has developed quite the reputation over the past several decades and unfortunately, it isn't a very good one. According to Neighborhood Scout, the crime rate in Newburgh is much higher than most in the country. Newburgh, New York ranked the 36th most dangerous city in America last year.
NEWBURGH, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Donate Blood in the Hudson Valley For a Pint of Beer

At the beginning of the month, the New York Blood Center declared a blood emergency due to extremely low donations. They need blood and they need it quickly. Donating blood is quick, easy, virtually painless, and it saves lives. The New York Blood Center knows that sometimes the best way to get people in the door to donate is to offer an incentive. When you donate blood you leave with the satisfaction that you may have helped someone. Usually, you get rewarded at the end with some apple juice and some Lorna Doone cookies.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Orange County Welcomes Amazing New Artisan Pizza Restaurant

There have been far too many restaurants closing in the Hudson Valley since covid first hit. And even when the pandemic lightened up, the closures did not. Just a couple of weeks ago, Tony Boffa’s in Middletown announced it would be closing its doors for good after more than 7 decades of serving happy customers. Luckily, the owners are retiring and it wasn’t a covid related closing. But it’s still one less great restaurant in Orange County.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Dutchess County Park Hosting Food Trucks & Fall Concert Series

It’s still the dog days of summer, but fall will be here before you know it. Labor Day is just a few weeks away, and even though summer doesn’t officially end until later in September, Labor Day always feels like the end of the season. It’s kind of a sad feeling, but luckily the Hudson Valley is incredibly beautiful in the fall and it’s chock full of fun things to do.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Jeffery Mac

Heat Wave More Dangerous For Black New Yorkers, City Says

(Getty Images/iStockphoto) During the many heat waves New York has been enduring throughout this summer, we have been hearing similar concerns. If you recall during the initial Covid-19 outbreak during the summer of 2020, the topic of inequality could not have been more prevalent. The conversation honed in on Black New Yorkers —  specifically when it came to their living conditions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work.

 https://943litefm.com

