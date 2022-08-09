Read full article on original website
When it comes to comfort food, most people would go for a juicy burger and some crispy fries on the side. If you are one of those people then you are in the right place because today we are going to talk about three amazing burger spots in Wisconsin that you should definitely visit next time you are craving a good burger. No matter how you like your burger, you will most definitely find something for your liking here because they truly serve anything you could think of. The taste is divine and all the ingredients are fresh and high-quality.
WBAY Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The National Weather Service has released a list of rainfall totals for Aug. 6-8. The totals are listed from most rain to least rain. There may be multiple reports from the same location. Rainfall reports can differ from one part of a community to another.
doorcountydailynews.com
An Algoma supermarket with a family history of over five decades will have new ownership starting next week. According to the Wisconsin Grocers Newsletter, Hometown Grocers, Inc. is acquiring Denny’s Super Valu with plans to start operations on Tuesday, August 16. Hometown Grocers is a subsidiary of Festival Foods and will continue to operate the store under the Denny’s Super Valu banner. Jodi Wautlet, who currently owns the grocery store, purchased it from her parents, Denny and Karen Wautlet in 2008. Denny Wautlet began the business in 1968, which was initially called Denny’s Red Owl. Hometown Grocers has five other locations in Wisconsin, including Wittenberg, Merrill, Lakewood, Lake Mills, and Seymour.
The Oconto Falls school board suspended transportation for students residing within one mile of a central location to the schools.
spectrumnews1.com
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — While teacher staffing levels drop across the state, one Wisconsin district has grown. Over the last five years, most of the top 10 school districts in the state have had their staffing levels shrink. However, they’ve shrunk along with enrollment, and enrollment has often dropped at an even greater rate.
wearegreenbay.com
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton Police Department is asking the public for help finding a missing 30-year-old man who is cognitive/intellectually disabled. According to the department’s Facebook post, Psimon Chetto was last seen in the 600 block of N. Briarcliff Drive in Appleton on August 11 around 8:30 a.m.
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for some good seafood in the state of Wisconsin, you've come to the right place.
whby.com
GREEN BAY, Wis–A Green Bay man found guilty in a brutal stabbing death will have a chance for parole someday. A Brown County judge allows Andres Garcia-Saenz to apply for supervised release in April of 2060. Garcia-Saenz was given the mandatory life sentence on one count of First Degree...
Fox11online.com
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – Crossing access to frontage roads near Packerland Drive and Mason Street will be eliminated, a roundabout will be built between the intersection and Southwest High School, and the entrance to NWTC will be revised, according to plans by the Brown County Highway Department. A four-stage,...
Greater Milwaukee Today
STOCKBRIDGE — Ty Bodden won the Wisconsin State Assembly District 59 Republican primary election over Vinny Egle to move on to the Nov. 8 general election, on Tuesday. But, with no challenger from the Democratic party Bodden is poised to become the next District 59 representative. “I thought I...
petproductnews.com
Carnivore Meat Co., an ultra-premium branded freeze-dried and frozen raw pet food manufacturer, in partnership with Arbor Investments, broke ground on a new 235,000-square-foot headquarters and manufacturing facility in Green Bay, Wis. The new 28-acre campus will become Carnivore’s global headquarters and provide a showcase for the company’s flagship ultra-premium...
Neenah is set to undergo 30 acres of developments to create a new, expansive Arrowhead Park complete with a prairie and pier.
whbl.com
Anyone wishing to walk or bicycle from the north waterfront of the Sheboygan River to the South Pier has to take a nearly 1-mile course across the 8th Street Bridge. On foot, it’s a 13-minute stroll. But that’s about to change. Senator Tammy Baldwin on Wednesday announced that...
wearegreenbay.com
(WFRV) – Nearly 100 traffic stops and over fifteen vehicles were searched following an interdiction on I-41 that was proactively trying to locate criminal activity. In a release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, there was a focused patrol done in Washington County on August 9. The following departments joined the sheriff’s office in the interdiction:
wearegreenbay.com
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reports the crash is cleared. All lanes should now be open. There is no news yet on if anyone was injured. Original Story: NOW: Crash impacting I-41 at County U in Outagamie County. THURSDAY 8/11/2022 5:08 p.m. OUTAGAMIE COUNTY,...
Fox11online.com
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Green Bay Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a Good Samaritan Wednesday evening. The woman helped perform CPR on a person near Wednesday's Farmer's Market around 4 p.m. She was on the scene, near Broadway Street and Dousman Street, before police arrived.
seehafernews.com
We now know why OSHA was called to investigate an incident at C.A. Lawton in De Pere. It has been revealed that a 24-year-old man died at the foundry on August 5th. His name has not been released, nor has any details about what happened at the foundry located at 1900 Enterprise Drive.
WBAY Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - An inmate at the Brown County Jail is accused of a murder-for-hire plot, offering drugs and money for someone to kill his girlfriend. Luis Dejesus-Gonzalez, 35, is charged with conspiracy to commit First Degree Intentional Homicide-Domestic Abuse. He faces additional penalties if he’s convicted because of a history of domestic abuse, including battery and criminal damage to property.
As of July 31, Aacer Flooring in Peshtigo officially shut down operations. Dozens of people were left without jobs.
wearegreenbay.com
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Green Bay is facing five charges after he allegedly broke into an 86-year-old’s residence only wearing a single sock, t-shirt and ankle bracelet. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 58-year-old Todd LaTour was arrested on multiple charges...
