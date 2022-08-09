Read full article on original website
Coffee chain buys Essen Lane site for $1.2 million, could be the 1st of dozens across south Louisiana
A fast-growing, Arkansas-based drive-through coffee chain has purchased property across the street from Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center for what could be the first of up to 40 locations across south Louisiana. HSC 7Brew Baton Rouge LLC paid nearly $1.2 million for the site at 5131 Essen...
Haunting in Louisiana? Motion Camera Captures Spooky Visitor
Do you believe in ghosts? Let me say I am a huge skeptic. BUT, I have seen evidence of weird things going on at several local places. I have been to many of the "most haunted places in Shreveport Bossier." What Kinds of Things Happen with Ghosts?. I felt a...
Louisiana to distribute $25M for homeowners impacted by pandemic
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The state of Louisiana allocated $25 million to homeowners who were affected by the pandemic and encourage more to apply, according to Governor John Bel Edwards. The governor’s office said through the Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Fund Louisiana has distributed over $25 million in mortgage...
Louisiana travelers must present REAL ID starting May 2023
The Louisiana Department of Motor Vehicles wants to remind Louisiana residents to get a REAL ID card before the May deadline.
What are your rights as a tenant while renting in Louisiana?
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – News 10 gets daily calls and complaints from renters about housing problems across Acadiana. But what rights do tenants actually have in Louisiana? News Ten’s Rodricka Taylor investigated what renters can do when they have a problem with their landlords. Marc Roark is the...
Answers For Louisiana’s Most Interesting Weather Questions
To say that Louisiana weather is somewhat unique is like saying that gas prices have gone up a little over the last couple years. To the best of my knowledge, only here in Louisiana can you have all four seasons in one day; before lunch. Even though we've trudged through...
Louisiana Distributes $25 Million in Homeowner Assistance to Thousands Affected by the Pandemic and Encourages More People to Apply
The state of Louisiana has distributed $25.4 million in mortgage assistance to 2,769 homeowners through the Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Fund, a federally funded relief program for homeowners financially affected by COVID-19 who are behind on their mortgages and at risk of foreclosure. Louisiana was one of the first states in the country to launch the program.
Louisiana Woman Videos Odd Light Over Lafayette, Then It Disappears [Watch]
In this video shot in Lafayette, you'll see what at first appears to be the moon in the distance as two women talk. Then suddenly it completely disappears. Lafayette YouTube channel Live And Local has a great channel filled with fantastic live music performances from around Acadiana. Local and National...
Selling steaks has helped keep a Louisiana rancher afloat. A legal fight could sink him.
Rancher Jason Smith stalked back and forth in a barn on his Mount Hermon ranch early Tuesday morning, tapping calves on the snout or the haunch with a wooden crook, whistling and grunting as he herded cows into different pens. Smith and his 81-year-old father, Walter, were separating out calves...
Ohio family wants justice after their loved one was killed in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - A family in Ohio is trying to keep an unsolved Baton Rouge murder from going cold. "There's not a day that goes by that I don't look at his picture and talk to him because I feel like I lost a son," Andrea Benning said. Ryan Priest,...
This popular Louisiana chain restaurant to be next business to open in area by Costco
A Louisiana-based fast casual restaurant is the latest business that will open in the property next to Costco in south Lafayette. Smalls Sliders, started by one of the founders of Walk-On’s and backed by longtime Saints quarterback Drew Brees, will open on property near the intersection of Ambassador Caffery Parkway and Creek Farm Road in the development next to the Costco-anchored Ambassador Town Center shopping center. The store will be near the site Dave & Busters is targeting to open a Lafayette store.
Louisiana school rejects kindergartner due to same-sex parents
Couple says they were told their 5-year-old could not attend the Bible Baptist Academy because of their "lifestyle choices." KPLC's Amma Siriboe reports.Aug. 10, 2022.
Should Louisiana Do Away with Inspection Stickers? POLL
While I was checking out the latest news about road conditions around the nation, I found the roads in Louisiana were the 9th worst in the nation. That’s actually better than I expected. But it got me to thinking. Why do we have to get our cars inspected every...
What Are the Top Specialty License Plates in Louisiana?
Louisiana has more than 200 specialty license plates you can get on your car. These can range from your military service, to your service organization to your high school or college. You have so many to choose from. How Do You Get a Specialty License Plate?. You do pay an...
Louisiana Supreme Court Takes On Perkins Mayoral Disqualification
The Louisiana Supreme Court has agreed to take on the reelection disqualification case centered around Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins. KEEL News has confirmed that the oral arguments in the case will begin on August 16th at 2pm. The hearing will be via teleconference, with just the lawyers for each side. Both sides will be given 20 minutes to state their cases. Because it is an online teleconference hearing, outsiders should be able to watch the stream.
Two Louisiana women responsible for over $500,000 in identity fraud indicted
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – On Wednesday, the Troup County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest and indictment of two Louisiana women. On Aug. 1, a Troup County Grand jury indicted Deavian Andrews and Tynea Gray for Conspiracy to Commit Racketeering, an offense that subjects both to a 5 to 20-year prison sentence. On April 7, […]
Where does milk come from?
A father asked his son, “Where does milk come from?”. “The grocery store,” the son replied. Technically, a correct answer but of the origin of the milk is a cow on a dairy farm. But where are the dairy farms?. Lee Faulk, a regional livestock agent for the...
Louisiana native to appear on VH1’s My True Crime Story in September
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Dartanyon Williams, the master identity thief, graduated with nearly a 4.0 GPA, but decided to pursue ‘white collar crimes’ at a young age. Williams began experimenting with identity theft at the age of 15, stealing credit cards from his parents and grandmother. By the time he was in his 20’s, he turned this scheme into a multi-million dollar crime career.
Are Louisiana Prison Cells Too Hot For Inmates?
I have to admit that I probably lost any objectivity as I read the article posted by theadvocate.com, but it contained a quote that really caught in my craw. The quote was from James LeBlanc, Secretary for the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections. LeBlanc was speaking on the extremely uncomfortable, high temperatures inside some Louisiana prison cells and the need for air conditioning for prisoners when he said, “Being in prison is punishment enough.”
Farmer’s Almanac Winter Prediction for Shreveport Area
After a blistering hot summer all across North Louisiana, we can only wonder what’s in store for this winter around our region. The Farmer’s Almanac predicts winter will be colder than normal this year with the coldest periods in mid-December, early and mid-to late January, and early to mid-February.
