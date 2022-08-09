ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Louisiana to distribute $25M for homeowners impacted by pandemic

What are your rights as a tenant while renting in Louisiana?

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – News 10 gets daily calls and complaints from renters about housing problems across Acadiana. But what rights do tenants actually have in Louisiana? News Ten’s Rodricka Taylor investigated what renters can do when they have a problem with their landlords. Marc Roark is the...
Louisiana Distributes $25 Million in Homeowner Assistance to Thousands Affected by the Pandemic and Encourages More People to Apply

The state of Louisiana has distributed $25.4 million in mortgage assistance to 2,769 homeowners through the Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Fund, a federally funded relief program for homeowners financially affected by COVID-19 who are behind on their mortgages and at risk of foreclosure. Louisiana was one of the first states in the country to launch the program.
This popular Louisiana chain restaurant to be next business to open in area by Costco

A Louisiana-based fast casual restaurant is the latest business that will open in the property next to Costco in south Lafayette. Smalls Sliders, started by one of the founders of Walk-On’s and backed by longtime Saints quarterback Drew Brees, will open on property near the intersection of Ambassador Caffery Parkway and Creek Farm Road in the development next to the Costco-anchored Ambassador Town Center shopping center. The store will be near the site Dave & Busters is targeting to open a Lafayette store.
What Are the Top Specialty License Plates in Louisiana?

Louisiana has more than 200 specialty license plates you can get on your car. These can range from your military service, to your service organization to your high school or college. You have so many to choose from. How Do You Get a Specialty License Plate?. You do pay an...
Louisiana Supreme Court Takes On Perkins Mayoral Disqualification

The Louisiana Supreme Court has agreed to take on the reelection disqualification case centered around Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins. KEEL News has confirmed that the oral arguments in the case will begin on August 16th at 2pm. The hearing will be via teleconference, with just the lawyers for each side. Both sides will be given 20 minutes to state their cases. Because it is an online teleconference hearing, outsiders should be able to watch the stream.
Where does milk come from?

A father asked his son, “Where does milk come from?”. “The grocery store,” the son replied. Technically, a correct answer but of the origin of the milk is a cow on a dairy farm. But where are the dairy farms?. Lee Faulk, a regional livestock agent for the...
Louisiana native to appear on VH1’s My True Crime Story in September

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Dartanyon Williams, the master identity thief, graduated with nearly a 4.0 GPA, but decided to pursue ‘white collar crimes’ at a young age. Williams began experimenting with identity theft at the age of 15, stealing credit cards from his parents and grandmother. By the time he was in his 20’s, he turned this scheme into a multi-million dollar crime career.
Are Louisiana Prison Cells Too Hot For Inmates?

I have to admit that I probably lost any objectivity as I read the article posted by theadvocate.com, but it contained a quote that really caught in my craw. The quote was from James LeBlanc, Secretary for the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections. LeBlanc was speaking on the extremely uncomfortable, high temperatures inside some Louisiana prison cells and the need for air conditioning for prisoners when he said, “Being in prison is punishment enough.”
Farmer’s Almanac Winter Prediction for Shreveport Area

After a blistering hot summer all across North Louisiana, we can only wonder what’s in store for this winter around our region. The Farmer’s Almanac predicts winter will be colder than normal this year with the coldest periods in mid-December, early and mid-to late January, and early to mid-February.
K945 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana.

