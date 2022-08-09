Read full article on original website
OtherSophie
2d ago
So Republicans are now against national security? CLASSIFIED needs to mean something! Donald Trump took classified documents with him when he left to go live at a resort, where people come and go, and pay for access to this man - that is an absurd breach of security. When the National Archives asked for those documents back, he failed to deliver, and the National Archives escalated this issue through our legal system which they were legally required to do regarding document control protocols.
piss a racist off
2d ago
Lock trump up and if his supporters get out of line we as true Americans take them out ✊🏿✊🏿✊🏿✊🏿
Terri Miller
2d ago
You mean the self-proclaimed party of law and order is upset that it’s working. Just not in their favor.
