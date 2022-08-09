ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

So Republicans are now against national security? CLASSIFIED needs to mean something! Donald Trump took classified documents with him when he left to go live at a resort, where people come and go, and pay for access to this man - that is an absurd breach of security. When the National Archives asked for those documents back, he failed to deliver, and the National Archives escalated this issue through our legal system which they were legally required to do regarding document control protocols.

Lock trump up and if his supporters get out of line we as true Americans take them out ✊🏿✊🏿✊🏿✊🏿

You mean the self-proclaimed party of law and order is upset that it’s working. Just not in their favor.

MSNBC

Hillary Clinton's response to Mar-a-Lago raid was perfectly petty

When Fox News host Dan Bongino said Monday that people on “the left” would be laughing over federal investigators executing a search warrant on former President Donald Trump’s home, he was pretty on the money. Once you get past the horror of Trump apparently being such an...
OK! Magazine

Ivanka Trump 'Dumps' Brothers Donald Jr. & Eric As She 'Doesn't Want To Be Part Of The Family Business Anymore'

It looks like Ivanka Trump is moving on: the businesswoman was never close with her brothers, Donald Jr. and Eric, and now she wants to focus on the future — without them.“Ivanka has basically dumped her brothers,” a source exclusively tells OK!. “She doesn’t want to be part of the family business anymore or even the controversial family. Her future is with her husband, Jared Kushner, and her kids. They are out of politics and won’t be campaigning with her father anymore or defending him on TV."The insider reveals that Eric is upset with his sister, while Donald Jr. isn't...
MSNBC

The problem with Trump’s response to the FBI ‘raid’ at Mar-a-Lago

There are so many scandals surrounding Donald Trump that when news broke about federal law enforcement executing a search warrant at the former president’s home, the political world had to collectively pause to ask an uncomfortable question: Which of the many ongoing investigations surrounding the Republican generated these developments?
CBS Miami

"These are dark times for our Nation": Trump on FBI search of Mar-a-Lago estate

MIAMI - For a second day demonstrators lined the bridge leading to Mar-a-Lago where the FBI conducted a raid on former President Donald Trump's Florida home Monday.Demonstrators waved American flags and carried signs in support of the former president Adriane Schochet says she is an entrepreneur said she was upset about what happened."We have to save our rights, our freedom, our country and I'm here to demonstrate that holding the united state's American flag."The search, sources say is part of an investigation into whether the former president took classified records from the White House to his Florida residence.People familiar with the...
The Atlantic

The Bad and Good News About Trump’s Violent Supporters

In some corners of MAGA-land, a new civil war is getting under way. The FBI’s arrival at Mar-a-Lago yesterday evening to collect evidence in a criminal investigation related to former President Donald Trump is the trigger that some of his supporters needed to suggest that violence is imminent. Predictably, the unverified Twitter accounts of armchair revolutionaries circulated claims such as “I already bought my ammo” and dark talk of “kinetic civil war” and “Civil War 2.0.”
TheDailyBeast

Jan. 6 Rioter Pens Salivating Post About ‘Civil War’ After Mar-a-Lago Raid

A man who is awaiting sentencing for storming the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 is advocating for more violence, this time calling for an all-out civil war in the wake of the FBI raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate Monday. After the raid, which was reportedly related to Trump pinching classified documents at the end of his presidential term, users on his social media app and on pro-Trump forums like TheDonald have been abuzz with outrage and calls to start a civil war. One of them was a user named bananaguard62, who wrote, “Are we not in a cold civil war at this point?” When asked to elaborate, he replied, “I am awaiting sentencing for trespassing into the Capitol. I am only being careful with my words.” NBC News reported that, according to investigative nonprofit Advance Democracy, bananaguard62 is convicted rioter Tyler Welsh Slaeker. The most upvoted comment in the same forum simply said “lock and load,” NBC reports, demonstrating the heightened threat environment following the raid.Read it at NBC News
