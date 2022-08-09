Read full article on original website
Related
‘Lit up every single room’: Connor McDavid’s touching tribute to Oilers’ superfan Ben Stelter
The hockey world was devastated on Wednesday following the passing of Edmonton Oilers superfan Ben Stelter. Stelter, 6, battled a form of brain cancer called glioblastoma, which he was diagnosed with just after his fifth birthday. Stelter’s love for the Oilers was an inspiration to the team, and following his passing, Connor McDavid, Zach Hyman, […] The post ‘Lit up every single room’: Connor McDavid’s touching tribute to Oilers’ superfan Ben Stelter appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Rangers Roundup: Mark Messier approves of Jacob Trouba as captain, plus WJC updates
New York Rangers great Mark Messier is affectionally known on Broadway as ‘The Captain’. The six-time Stanley Cup Champion wore the C on his chest for his entire career with the Blueshirts and slayed the dragon in 1994 to end a 54 year drought. The man knows a...
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Islanders, Senators, Canadiens, Blackhawks
In today’s NHL rumors, it sounds like the New York Islanders have a handful of moves done that insiders and fans are just waiting for them to announce. Are the Ottawa Senators close on a deal with the Coyotes to acquire Jakob Chychrun? Are the Montreal Canadiens receiving calls on Jake Allen and what is the latest on a potential trade of either Jonathan Toews or Patrick Kane?
Artemi Panarin’s hilarious reaction to Jacob Trouba being named Rangers captain
The New York Rangers made a huge move on Tuesday, naming star defenseman Jacob Trouba as the team’s next captain. The Rangers have not had a single team captain since Ryan McDonagh left for the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2017-18. Instead, the team has utilized multiple assistant captains during that span. After Trouba was named […] The post Artemi Panarin’s hilarious reaction to Jacob Trouba being named Rangers captain appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RELATED PEOPLE
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Knies, Niemela, Hirvonen & Bunting
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll take a closer look at three organizational prospects who are playing at the World Juniors currently going on in Edmonton this week. These players are Matthews Knies, Topi Niemelä, and Roni Hirvonen. Finally, I’ll take a quick...
Yardbarker
Canadiens’ 2022-23 Season Hinges on Habs’ Offense
It’s a lot of pressure to place on an offense that just scored a 27th-ranked 221 goals in 2021-22. However, for the Montreal Canadiens to be “successful” in 2022-23, i.e., contend for a playoff spot, the improvements they made up front over the offseason are going to have to come through in a big way.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Oilers, Rangers, Islanders, Red Wings
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Edmonton Oilers’ GM Ken Holland talked about the likelihood he gets Ryan McLeod inked to a new deal. He also spoke about the young players bubbling up for the Oilers and where he sits with other plans for the offseason. As per one...
Yardbarker
Red Wings Rebuild Role Models: Colorado Avalanche
Welcome to the Detroit Red Wings Rebuild Role Models series where I’ve been analyzing NHL rebuilds that have either recently concluded or are still ongoing to learn any lessons available, both good and bad. The Red Wings are in the second stage of their rebuild, where teams must pull themselves out of the league’s basement and take real steps towards playing meaningful playoff games.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Rangers Correct to Name Jacob Trouba Captain
Jacob Trouba will be representing the New York Rangers as team captain when they begin their 2022-23 season this fall. He was named captain on Aug. 9, the first since the trade of Ryan McDonagh to the Tampa Bay Lightning during 2017-18. He spent the last two years as one of the organization’s alternate captains and speculation arose he was one of the finalists to be named their next captain.
Yardbarker
Ranking the Penguins Stanley Cup Winning Teams
The Pittsburgh Penguins have won the Stanley Cup five times in the franchise's history. With all-time greats like Mario Lemieux, Jaromir Jagr, Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and many more filling up their winning lineups, how do they stack up against each other? Here is the definitive ranking of the five Stanley Cup winning teams.
Golden Knights' Opposing Division Coaches: Bruce Boudreau
Vancouver Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau could get the franchise back on track in his first full-season as head coach.
Yardbarker
Puljujarvi Says He Wants “Give Everything” to Oilers This Season
Despite trade speculation that has surrounded Jesse Puljujarvi most of the summer, the Edmonton Oilers winger is ready to take this coming 2022-23 NHL season head-on and do it with the same team he played for this past season. Whether he’s traded or not is out of his control, but Puljujarvi wants to play a “big role” on this Oilers team and give everything he has to them.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Lightning Giving Fleury New Chance for NHL Success
Oftentimes, where a player is selected in the NHL Draft will dictate how the hockey world views their career. For Haydn Fleury, he started near the top, as he was the seventh-overall selection made by the Carolina Hurricanes at the 2014 NHL Draft. As a big-bodied defenseman who was seen to have an elite toolkit, this looked like the perfect situation for Fleury, who would get the opportunity to develop alongside a unit that would become one of the best defensive teams in the league.
Stanley Cup Memories, Penguins Core Goes for Four, and More!
Pittsburgh Penguins radio play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff joins 'Penguins Lunch'.
Detroit Red Wings Sign Jake Walman
The arbitration period is over for the 2022 offseason. Jake Walman, who was the final hearing scheduled, has settled his case with the Detroit Red Wings after exchanging figures yesterday. The two sides have agreed to a one-year, one-way, $1.05MM contract according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet. Walman had filed for $1.75MM, while the Red Wings had filed for a two-way, $775K contract.
Top 5 NHL free agents who still don’t have a contract
With the summer winding down and hockey season gearing up again, there are still many players who don’t have a
The Hockey Writers
Flyers News & Rumors: World Juniors, ECHL Affiliation, Forward Depth
While the Philadelphia Flyers won’t begin training camp for over a month, plenty of activity below the NHL level is taking place in August. The franchise announced the extension of its ECHL affiliation on Monday, and four of the organization’s prospects are taking part in the World Junior Championships (WJC) in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alberta.
Comments / 0