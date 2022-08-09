ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana to Receive Federal RAISE Grants for Infrastructure

Today, Governor John Bel Edwards and Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development Secretary Shawn D. Wilson, Ph.D. announced that five Louisiana applicants are set to receive a total of $63.1 million in federal Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grants from the U.S. Department of Transportation. The RAISE grant program is the first discretionary funding program to accept applications as directed by President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
brproud.com

Louisiana to distribute $25M for homeowners impacted by pandemic

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The state of Louisiana allocated $25 million to homeowners who were affected by the pandemic and encourage more to apply, according to Governor John Bel Edwards. The governor’s office said through the Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Fund Louisiana has distributed over $25 million in mortgage...
L'Observateur

Louisiana Distributes $25 Million in Homeowner Assistance to Thousands Affected by the Pandemic and Encourages More People to Apply

The state of Louisiana has distributed $25.4 million in mortgage assistance to 2,769 homeowners through the Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Fund, a federally funded relief program for homeowners financially affected by COVID-19 who are behind on their mortgages and at risk of foreclosure. Louisiana was one of the first states in the country to launch the program.
houmatimes.com

LWC’s “Tech Ready Louisiana” Program Brings Free Career Courses to Thousands

The Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC) launched “Tech Ready Louisiana” last week that will bring free online learning to thousands of people across Louisiana. LWC is partnering with Coursera to offer Louisianians access to thousands of courses to help develop new skills and increase their career readiness. Coursera is one of the world’s largest online learning platforms, offering over five thousand courses. They work with over 250 top universities and companies including Yale University, Columbia University, Microsoft, and Google to provide training for in-demand skills that employers need.
MyArkLaMiss

Energy bills continue to skyrocket across Northeast Louisiana

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Many residents here in the Arklamiss are experiencing a major increase in their electricity bills. Some residents claim their bills have doubled and even in some cases tripled in price. Bills are skyrocketing for residential customers amid persistent, sweltering summer heat. Electricity usage has hit record levels as air conditioners […]
bizmagsb.com

Louisiana Boardwalk sold to Texas-based Routh Group

Louisiana Boardwalk, Northwest Louisiana’s largest shopping, dining and entertainment destination, announces that it has been sold to a new ownership group, Boardwalk Routh, LLC, part of the Routh Group out of Texas. The partnership with Routh Group marks an exciting next step for Louisiana Boardwalk, as they will collaborate...
Vicksburg Post

LDWF updates Louisiana’s Chronic Wasting Disease control area

BATON ROUGE — Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries issued a Declaration of Emergency on Thursday to extend the Chronic Wasting Disease Management Zone. This zone was amended on Aug. 3 to exclude portions of Franklin Parish and Madison Parish. The area still includes all of Tensas Parish; all of Madison Parish south of U.S. 80 and east of U.S. 65, and a small section in the northwestern quadrant of the parish; and the eastern third of Franklin Parish.
myneworleans.com

Tragedy and Politics: A Louisiana Story

This past week there was a congressional tragedy: Jackie Walorski, a member of Congress from Indiana, was killed when the SUV she was riding in suddenly veered into another lane and crashed into an approaching vehicle. Two of her staff members and the driver of the other vehicle also died.
theadvocate.com

This popular Louisiana chain restaurant to be next business to open in area by Costco

A Louisiana-based fast casual restaurant is the latest business that will open in the property next to Costco in south Lafayette. Smalls Sliders, started by one of the founders of Walk-On’s and backed by longtime Saints quarterback Drew Brees, will open on property near the intersection of Ambassador Caffery Parkway and Creek Farm Road in the development next to the Costco-anchored Ambassador Town Center shopping center. The store will be near the site Dave & Busters is targeting to open a Lafayette store.
