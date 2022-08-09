Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Orleans mother charged after allegedly murdering her kids and posting disturbing Facebook videoLavinia ThompsonNew Orleans, LA
One of the Scariest Bridges in the US Is the Lake Pontchartrain CausewayYana BostongirlMandeville, LA
Saints training camp practice to be held at Caesars SuperdomeTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
Zion Williamson's New NBA Contract Enforces Weight IssuesWoods HoopsNew Orleans, LA
houmatimes.com
Louisiana to Receive Federal RAISE Grants for Infrastructure
Today, Governor John Bel Edwards and Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development Secretary Shawn D. Wilson, Ph.D. announced that five Louisiana applicants are set to receive a total of $63.1 million in federal Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grants from the U.S. Department of Transportation. The RAISE grant program is the first discretionary funding program to accept applications as directed by President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
brproud.com
Louisiana to distribute $25M for homeowners impacted by pandemic
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The state of Louisiana allocated $25 million to homeowners who were affected by the pandemic and encourage more to apply, according to Governor John Bel Edwards. The governor’s office said through the Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Fund Louisiana has distributed over $25 million in mortgage...
L'Observateur
Louisiana Distributes $25 Million in Homeowner Assistance to Thousands Affected by the Pandemic and Encourages More People to Apply
The state of Louisiana has distributed $25.4 million in mortgage assistance to 2,769 homeowners through the Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Fund, a federally funded relief program for homeowners financially affected by COVID-19 who are behind on their mortgages and at risk of foreclosure. Louisiana was one of the first states in the country to launch the program.
houmatimes.com
LWC’s “Tech Ready Louisiana” Program Brings Free Career Courses to Thousands
The Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC) launched “Tech Ready Louisiana” last week that will bring free online learning to thousands of people across Louisiana. LWC is partnering with Coursera to offer Louisianians access to thousands of courses to help develop new skills and increase their career readiness. Coursera is one of the world’s largest online learning platforms, offering over five thousand courses. They work with over 250 top universities and companies including Yale University, Columbia University, Microsoft, and Google to provide training for in-demand skills that employers need.
Energy bills continue to skyrocket across Northeast Louisiana
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Many residents here in the Arklamiss are experiencing a major increase in their electricity bills. Some residents claim their bills have doubled and even in some cases tripled in price. Bills are skyrocketing for residential customers amid persistent, sweltering summer heat. Electricity usage has hit record levels as air conditioners […]
bizmagsb.com
Louisiana Boardwalk sold to Texas-based Routh Group
Louisiana Boardwalk, Northwest Louisiana’s largest shopping, dining and entertainment destination, announces that it has been sold to a new ownership group, Boardwalk Routh, LLC, part of the Routh Group out of Texas. The partnership with Routh Group marks an exciting next step for Louisiana Boardwalk, as they will collaborate...
Louisiana travelers must present REAL ID starting May 2023
The Louisiana Department of Motor Vehicles wants to remind Louisiana residents to get a REAL ID card before the May deadline.
Vicksburg Post
LDWF updates Louisiana’s Chronic Wasting Disease control area
BATON ROUGE — Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries issued a Declaration of Emergency on Thursday to extend the Chronic Wasting Disease Management Zone. This zone was amended on Aug. 3 to exclude portions of Franklin Parish and Madison Parish. The area still includes all of Tensas Parish; all of Madison Parish south of U.S. 80 and east of U.S. 65, and a small section in the northwestern quadrant of the parish; and the eastern third of Franklin Parish.
Louisiana woman praising Mid-South man for returning accidental money transfer
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A Louisiana woman is praising a Mid-South man for a good deed she didn’t want to go unnoticed. Patricia Kraft, who lives just outside New Orleans, Louisiana, works in the trucking industry. She told WREG while she was trying to send $1,734.13 to a friend in Memphis via Zelle to pay a […]
tigerdroppings.com
LaToya Cantrell is at is again..another confrontation with a NOLA Resident..Town Meeting
The question: “What steps are in progress to hire and retain more police?” He believes the question was rewritten and she answered that one instead of his. The question: “What steps are in progress to hire and retain more police?” He believes the question was rewritten and she answered that one instead of his.
NOLA.com
Selling steaks has helped keep a Louisiana rancher afloat. A legal fight could sink him.
Rancher Jason Smith stalked back and forth in a barn on his Mount Hermon ranch early Tuesday morning, tapping calves on the snout or the haunch with a wooden crook, whistling and grunting as he herded cows into different pens. Smith and his 81-year-old father, Walter, were separating out calves...
wbrz.com
Cleanup underway of oil spill in a Louisiana bay, health warning in place
HOUMA, La. (AP) — People should stay away from an oil spill in the Terrebonne Bay and Lake Pelto area, the Louisiana Department of Health said Wednesday. Its advisory also warned against fishing in, entering or driving vessels through areas with visible slicks or sheens. “If you see or...
theadvocate.com
Louisiana 'noodlers' catch catfish by hand. These videos show how they do it.
When Vince Wozniak went noodling for the first time, the rush of adrenaline had him hooked. “It’s the most primal fishing you can possibly do,” Wozniak, of Shreveport said. “You’re not using a pole or bait. You’re using your body and your hands to pull a big catfish out of its territory.”
Louisiana Department of Health meeting being held Thursday
The LDH will hold meeting in Baton Rouge in the Bienville Building August 11, 2022 and is open to the public.
Louisiana Woman Videos Odd Light Over Lafayette, Then It Disappears [Watch]
In this video shot in Lafayette, you'll see what at first appears to be the moon in the distance as two women talk. Then suddenly it completely disappears. Lafayette YouTube channel Live And Local has a great channel filled with fantastic live music performances from around Acadiana. Local and National...
myneworleans.com
Tragedy and Politics: A Louisiana Story
This past week there was a congressional tragedy: Jackie Walorski, a member of Congress from Indiana, was killed when the SUV she was riding in suddenly veered into another lane and crashed into an approaching vehicle. Two of her staff members and the driver of the other vehicle also died.
NOLA.com
'Shot girls' sue Bourbon Street music club over pay, employment status
Step into any number of bars and music clubs on Bourbon Street, and among the milieu of blaring music, carousing tourists and drinks of all shapes, sizes and colors often wander young women holding flutes of liquor for sale. And while these "shot girls" work at the bars, they often...
Massive Arcadia Bluegill Just Certified New Louisiana Record
Just a couple of months ago, back on May 30, Tim Trahan of Arcadia, decided to try his luck bass fishing in his neighbor's pond and that trip turned into something dreams are made of. After Tim got a bite on his Zoom Super Fluke, he set the hook on...
theadvocate.com
This popular Louisiana chain restaurant to be next business to open in area by Costco
A Louisiana-based fast casual restaurant is the latest business that will open in the property next to Costco in south Lafayette. Smalls Sliders, started by one of the founders of Walk-On’s and backed by longtime Saints quarterback Drew Brees, will open on property near the intersection of Ambassador Caffery Parkway and Creek Farm Road in the development next to the Costco-anchored Ambassador Town Center shopping center. The store will be near the site Dave & Busters is targeting to open a Lafayette store.
KTBS
Parishes with the most born-and-bred residents in Louisiana
Compiled a list of parishes with the most born and bred residents in Louisiana using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
