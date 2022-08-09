Read full article on original website
KXAN
Want $1,000? Join the treasure hunt happening in Austin Saturday
AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Great U.S. Treasure Hunt is making its way to Austin! On Saturday, Austinites will have the chance to participate in the free event and find a coin worth $1,000. Organizers said the game was its third event—with the first two stops being in Los Vegas...
Ellsworth Kelly’s ‘Austin’ to close for mold cleaning
The Ellsworth Kelly building ‘Austin’ at the Blanton Museum of Art will close for nearly two months, in order to remove mold growing on the structure’s exterior. “For the first time since Ellsworth Kelly’s beloved building opened in 2018, it will be closing for some necessary conservation work,” the museum wrote on social media.
A remembrance: Joe W. Bratcher III (Dec. 16, 1957 – July 28, 2022)
With a heavy heart, Austin says goodbye to Joe W. Bratcher III, who passed away July 28, from complications of Covid and cancer. Joe was the founder of the small Texas press, Host Publications, and the owner of Austin’s iconic indie bookstore, Malvern Books. While those of us who were close to Joe are bereft in the wake of his passing, we’re also full of gratitude for the many gifts he has left behind, including a treasured literary community he helped to build.
Things old Austin hates that are just part of the city to newcomers
We’ve all heard it before, ‘Austin isn’t what it used to be,’ despite residents complaining about their beloved city morphing since the 1880s. However, that’s not to say Austin hasn’t changed.With expansive population growth, new businesses steadily flowing in, celebrities snapping up local property and constant new development, Austin is making its way through some growing pains. Here are some of the parts of the city longtime Austinites gripe about and newcomers don't notice.South CongressFrom its origins as a pseudo-red light in the 1990s to its emerging identity as a luxury shopping center and tourist destination, South Congress has been...
Hotel Ella to undergo major renovation; new rooms and eatery in the works
Hotel Ella will be undergoing renovations, including the addition of new rooms. (Courtesy Rex Teams) Hotel Ella, an original landmark estate located at 1900 Rio Grande St., Austin, is undergoing renovations to add new rooms and expand other parts of the hotel’s eatery. The start date for the project is still to be determined; however, the plan is to start as soon as possible, said Christian McGuigan, senior vice president of media and public affairs at Rex Teams.
tmpresale.com
Motor City Entertainment Presents Thanksgiving Comedy Explosion in Austin, TX Nov 26, 2022 – presale password
A Motor City Entertainment Presents Thanksgiving Comedy Explosion pre-sale code is available below: During this special presale period you have got an opportunity to purchase event tickets before the public. This might be your only chance ever to see Motor City Entertainment Presents Thanksgiving Comedy Explosion live in Austin. Here...
This Wild Rustic Barndominium Is A Deer Lover’s Dream In San Marcos, Texas
At first glance this property looks like a blast from the past, but when you peel back the layers you will see a home that was built in 2013 and made to look this way. There are just so many windows, and when you look outside there is actually something to see. It looks like it was designed to be a place to look outside of, more than it is about creature comforts.
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Jennifer Garner spotted filming show under Congress bridge
You might be able to spot the familiar Congress Bridge or Lady Bird Lake in the limited series "The Last Thing He Told Me." Austinites have spotted "Game of Thrones" star, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, and "13 Going on 30" star, Jennifer Garner, under the Congress bridge while filming their latest project this week. Other actors in the show include Angourie Rice, Aisha Tyler, Geoff Stults, John Harlan Kim and Augusto Aguilera. Garner and Reese Witherspoon are both executive producers. The book-turned-limited series is about Hannah, played by Garner, who uncovers hidden truths about her husband Owen, played by Coster-Waldau, after he goes missing. It will premiere on Apple TV+ at an unknown date.Filming in Austin isn't new to Austinites, with shows like "Walker" and "Fear the Walking Dead" being filmed. In November 2021, Garner's ex-husband Ben Affleck was filming in Austin at the Federal Courthouse on 4th and San Antonio Streets.Next up, reports suggest the new "Spy Kids" movie will be filming a car chase downtown in the coming weeks.
Austin Chronicle
Who the Hell Is TVHeadATX?
TVHead’s bold work can be found all over the city, his wheat-pasted posters and ubiquitous stickers pulling public eyes to walls and utility poles and traffic signal boxes throughout our rapidly metastasizing urban core. The art’s central image: a business-suited citizen with a big old-fashioned cathode-ray-tube of a television...
Eater
South Korean Bakery Chain Paris Baguette Opens in Austin
South Korean bakery chain Paris Baguette opened its first Austin location this month. The 110 Jacob Fontaine Lane bakery debuted in the Highland neighborhood on August 4. The chain’s known for its Korean and French baked goods — fruit and cream-filled brioches, mochi doughnuts, red bean buns, croissants, tarts, pain aux raisins, egg tarts, and so much more. Then there are the prettily decorated decadent cakes, available by the slice or whole, as well as different types of bread, such as baguettes (duh), milk bread, and croissant loaves.
Eater
New Truck Full of Little Mexican Fried Sandwiches Will Open in Austin
A new food truck dedicated to Nuevo Progreso, Mexico-style sandwiches is opening in Austin. Lonche Bar is planning on opening at a location to be determined still somewhere in the city by the end of August. The star of the truck’s menu is touting miniature lonches, which are small fried...
Texas Monthly
Perseverance Pays Off for One of Austin’s Greatest Taco Trucks
Luis Mendoza held down two jobs in Austin to make ends meet for his family. In the mornings, he helped a baker prepare kolaches; and in the evenings, he worked as a sous chef at pioneering Mexican restaurant La Condesa. At the latter, he worked alongside some of the best chefs and taqueros in the state, including Fermín Nuñez of Suerte and Daniel Fox of Taconeta in El Paso. But it was another colleague who helped Mendoza open his own taqueria, Un Mundo de Sabor.
50 Years Ago, Willie Nelson United Cowboys and Hippies at the Armadillo World Headquarters
With the Vietnam War still raging in the summer of 1972, there was a cultural chasm that seemed too wide to cross in Texas: Longhairs weren’t welcome in honky-tonks, and cowboys didn’t mingle with “peaceniks.” But five words built a bridge. “Ladies and gentlemen, Willie Nelson!”
MySanAntonio
$1.2M Glass and Steel House in Austin Is a Perfectly Private Sanctuary
When someone tells you something isn’t possible, it can serve as inspiration and motivation. A house built using only glass and steel in Austin, TX, is the result of folks telling architect John Allen it just wasn’t possible. “A lot of people told him the lot he was...
This Is The Best Sub Shop In Texas
LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's best sub shop.
austinmonthly.com
Leslie Davis and Lyndsay Lamb’s Tips for Austin Homeowners
This weekend, Aug. 12-14, the Austin Convention Center will be transformed into a hub for homeowners during the annual Austin Home & Garden Show. From inspiration for DIY projects to insider information regarding real estate and design, it’s the place to be for anyone looking to better their home. The highlight of the three-day event? A special presentation from Leslie Davis and Lyndsay Lamb, the twin stars from HGTV’s Unsellable Houses. Before they make their appearance, we spoke to them about everything Austin homeowners need to know—from easy upgrades to tips on selling.
Austin Chronicle
East Austin Doesn’t Get the Same Shade, and Consequences Ripple for Health and Equity
Austinites have been facing a record-hot summer, having just endured the hottest May, June, and July on record. August is on track to join those ranks, with an average temperature of 90.5 degrees Fahrenheit as of Wednesday. (That means the average of both daytime and nighttime temps.) Streaks of triple-digit-degree days have spurred heat advisories, along with increased risk of wildfire and drought.
roundtherocktx.com
Labor Day Concert in Downtown Round Rock
Join us for a free Labor Day Concert at Centennial Plaza featuring:. This concert takes place at Centennial Plaza. Bring your lawn chairs or blankets and enjoy this fun and free concert on the lawn provided by the AFM of Austin. Face Painting by Lisa and Balloons by Tony. Plus:...
Seventh The Austin Stone Community Church campus coming to South Austin
The future site of The Austin Stone Community Church south congregation is at 11726 Manchaca Road. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact Newspaper) The Austin Stone Community Church is opening a new location at 11726 Manchaca Road, Austin. The opening date is still unknown; however, construction will start in 2023. According to Communication...
H-E-B, Franklin Barbecue headline Austin's star-studded Quesoff competition
The four categories are Meaty, Spicy, Veggie, and Wild Card.
