Out and About: Grab a bite on the Southeast Montana Burger Trail
If you’re a fan of hamburgers we have the road trip just for you. There’s something called the Southeast Montana Burger Trail.
Montana Lawmakers Ask for Special Session to Return $1 Billion
We spoke to State representative Bill Mercer from House District 46 in Billings on Thursday about a request by four Republican legislative leaders appealing for a special session of the legislature in order to return over $1 billion in overpaid taxes directly to Montanans. Mercer explained the purpose of the...
Montana Rescue Mission celebrates launching of new Billings campus
The campus will include an emergency shelter, a long term program for recovery and 29 affordable apartments.
Defeated in primary, Yellowstone County commissioner launches write-in campaign
Pitman lost the primary to challenger Mark Morse, a retired postal inspector who was supported by Commissioner John Ostlund.
Five Food Truck Ideas That Would Make a Killing in Billings
My high school kid and I frequently joke around about various food truck concepts. The running joke actually began a number of years ago when we said we should open a food truck that specialized in macaroni dishes. We said at the time, "We could call it the Mac Shack!" I'm not even kidding. When the actual Mac Shack opened like a year later in the Billings area, we just looked at each other. We were clearly a little too late for that idea. Now, we've come up with some other food truck ideas that he and I think would be pretty awesome. See if you agree.
Billings Fire asking public to avoid N. Broadway for possible electrical fire
If you are in downtown Billings or planning on going through the heart of the city Thursday afternoon, Billings Fire is asking people to try and stay away from the area.”Firefighters are responding to the 100 block of N Broadway downtown for a possible electrical fire. Please avoid the area,” according to Billings Fire Department.Please go to our YourBigSky.com Facebook page for ongoing updates and information.
Laurel blacksmith competes on History channel’s ‘Forged in Fire’
Laurel resident John Lockie forged his way through the History Channel’s “Forged in Fire” on an episode this past Wednesday. The program pits blacksmiths from all over the country against each other for the chance to win $10,000. Contestants are given a set of parameters which must be strictly followed in their construction of a functional bladed weapon. Judges evaluate the work of four blacksmiths through a series of tests until there are only two contestants remaining. The two who reach the end of regular competition are then sent back to their home forge to re-create an iconic weapon from history, and the blacksmith with the best blade wins a check for $10,000. Forged in Fire is in it’s ninth season on The History Channel.
Officials search for Billings woman
MISSOULA, Mont. — Officials are searching for Kileigh Ledina Danae Reddog from Billings. Reddog is 5-foot-6, weighs 100 pounds, she has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen on June 28. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Kileigh please contact the Billings Police Department...
Eating On a Budget? Here Are My Favorite Cheap Eats in Billings
Sometimes, you just can't afford to go out and spend lots of money on decadent and expensive foods. I probably haven't eaten at a fancy restaurant since last year. We all go through it. So, you've got to know where to go to get grub on a budget. Plus, you want it to taste good too. Billings has lots of options for food, but are there any good budget options in town? Absolutely, there are. Here are my favorite ones.
New Town Pump going in at King Ave. and Shiloh Road
Have you been wondering what the mega construction project is at the corner of King Avenue and Shiloh Road in Billings?. If you drive either Shiloh or King, you’re familiar with the roundabout where the two streets meet. A major construction project has been underway for months and is a great economic strength indicator for Billings.
Pump failure forces early closure of South Park pool in Billings
As we head into another hot week here in the magic city, Billings pools will be packed. But families now have one fewer place to swim as the South Park Pool has unexpectedly closed for the season.
Group rescued from Yellowstone River after being pulled away by currents
BILLINGS, Mont. - Two kids and an adult are home safe tonight after the Billings Fire Department dispatched its' water rescue unit to the Yellowstone River earlier today. According to Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder, multiple calls came in for a couple of kids and one adult who were stranded in the river and getting pulled away by the current.
Alleged Montana Serial Killer Person Of Interest In Breaking Case
Trigger Warning: This article may contain material that is sensitive to some readers. There is currently a man in the Montana State Prison who is serving a 75-year sentence. That man's name is Floyd Todd Tapson. Tapson received this 75-year sentence after he was convicted of the rape and attempted murder of a Montana woman. The 22-year-old woman was diagnosed with an intellectual disability, and Tapson took full advantage of her.
Update: Lockdown lifted at MSU Billings after reports of possible gunman
In a Facebook post, the university issued an emergency statement asking everyone on campus to lock doors and not to leave their departments. Anyone not on campus was asked to stay away.
Police respond to two robberies in Billings Thursday
BILLINGS, Mont. - Police responded to two robberies in Billings Thursday morning, one of which was armed. The first robbery happened near the 2400 block of Central Avenue a little after 1 a.m. The Billings Police Department said two male suspects went into a business trying to shoplift. BPD said...
Plane makes emergency landing near Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - A plane had to make an emergency landing outside of Billings Thursday. The pilot reportedly had difficulties while taking off, and made the decision to turn around. The plane landed in a field and Billings police tell us only minor injuries were reported.
Update: 2 walk away with minor injuries after Laurel plane crash
The crash site is in a field less than a mile away from the Laurel Municipal Airport. It's unclear if anyone is injured.
Billings police investigate two early morning robberies
The first robbery was reported at 1:04 a.m. near the 2400 block of Central Avenue. Police said on Twitter two males entered a business and attempted to shoplift.
Suspect arrested and charged for armed robbery at Gold Dust Casino
BILLINGS, Mont. - A man allegedly robbed the Gold Dust Casino at gunpoint and stole an undisclosed amount of money Monday morning. The Billings Police Department said via Twitter the suspect then fled the casino, located at 1310 15th Street West, on an ATV/motorcycle. He is described as a man...
Witness recounts Buck's Bar hit-and-run in Billings
Billings Police say they may have located the vehicle involved in a Thursday morning hit-and-run at Buck's Bar.
