Crimson Tide's five toughest matchups in 2022

The Alabama Crimson Tide start the 2022 college football season ranked No. 1 in the coaches poll and as preseason favorites to win the national title. With the greatest coach in the history of college football at the helm and the reigning Heisman Trophy winner under center, all the hype is certainly warranted.

However, the Crimson Tide will have to maneuver through one of the most difficult college football schedules, including a brutal six-game stretch: at Arkansas, vs. Texas A&M, at Tennessee, vs. Mississippi State, at LSU and at Ole Miss. Alabama will also face the Texas Longhorns, who received one first-place vote and landed firmly in the top 25 of the coaches poll.

Even though this may be one of the best Alabama rosters of all time, it will certainly be tested. Here are the five games that could give Alabama the most trouble.

at Ole Miss (Nov. 12)

The last time the Tide traveled to Oxford, Alabama escaped with a 63-48 victory, and Alabama fans questioned Pete Golding’s ability to serve as the team’s defensive coordinator. Ole Miss is the last game in the brutal six-game stretch that consists of Arkansas, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Mississippi State, LSU and the Rebels. Lane Kiffin might pull off the upset if Alabama lets up at all or is caught sleepwalking.

Vs. Texas A&M (Oct. 8)

The Aggies are probably the most talented team Alabama will face in 2022. Fortunately for the Tide, this one is in Tuscaloosa. Texas A&M is coming off an upset over Alabama, and I think coach Saban will have his guys much better prepared this time around. The name, image and likeness licensing feud this summer was fuel on the fire.

at Texas (Sept. 10)

The Crimson Tide travel to Austin to take on former offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian and his Texas Longhorns. In what will be the first real test of the season, Alabama faces one of the most talented teams in the country. However, early in Year 2, Sarkisian is trying to get the pieces to fit. If he can do it by Sept. 10, he might be able to shock the college football world.

at Arkansas (Oct. 1)

Arkansas gave the Tide all they could handle in Tuscaloosa in 2021 when Alabama narrowly escaped by seven points. Now, the team will travel to Fayetteville, which might be a tall task for Bryce Young and the rest of the squad. Arkansas returns one of the best defenses in the SEC as well as its standout quarterback, K.J. Jefferson.

at Tennessee (Oct. 15)

Josh Heupel and his Volunteers finally seem headed in the right direction, and catching them on the road might be tough. To make matters worse, the Third Weekend in October is the weekend after Alabama plays host to Texas A&M, which has been circled on the calendar for almost a year now. In a rivalry game, anything can happen.