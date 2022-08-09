ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In Brief: Tom Cruise lining up three new films, and more

By George Costantino
 3 days ago
Tom Cruise will team up with his Top Gun: Maverick producer Christopher McQuarrie for a trio of upcoming projects, according to Deadline. One is an original song and dance-style musical they'll create as a star vehicle for Cruise, another film with "franchise potential" and the third centering around Les Grossman, the gruff studio executive Cruise played in the 2008 movie comedy Tropic Thunder. In the meantime, the duo continues to work on Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two, set to come out June 28, 2024...

Stranger Things and Free Guy's Joe Keery, New Girl's Lamorne Morris and Never Have I Ever's Richa Moorjani have been added to the cast of Fargo's upcoming fifth installment, joining previously announced stars Juno Temple, Jon Hamm and Jennifer Jason Leigh. The FX limited series "has traveled through decades, cities and families, and the fifth installment will be no different, according to FX, which adds the fifth installment will be "Set in 2019," and asks, "when is a kidnapping not a kidnapping, and what if your wife isn't yours?"...

Deadline reports Zazie Beetz is in talks to reprise her role as Sophie Dumond in Joker: Folie à Deux, the sequel to director Todd Phillips' follow-up to the 2019 blockbuster Joker, starring Joaquin Phoenix as Batman's titular foe. Lady Gaga recently confirmed on Instagram that she will star in the film, hinting that she'll play Joker's girlfriend and partner in crime, Harley Quinn. The movie, rumored to be a musical, is set to start shooting in December and hit theaters on Oct. 4, 2024...

Weekend Watchlist: What's new on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here are some of the new titles available to stream this weekend:. Locke & Key: A new threat will be uncovered within the Keyhouse in the third and final season of the fantasy adventure series. 13: The Musical: All new-kid Evan wants is to make friends and...
Mark Ruffalo shades 'Star Wars' in defending Marvel movies

Mark Ruffalo has joined Elizabeth Olsen and other Marvel movie stars in coming out swinging in defense of their recurring day jobs in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In a chat with Metro UK to promote reprising his role as Bruce Banner/The Hulk in Disney+'s forthcoming She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, Ruffalo was asked if there's too much Marvel content out there.
Farewell, Angela! You Made ‘The Rehearsal’ Weirder Than Nathan Fielder

Like many viewers, I’m still not entirely sure what HBO‘s The Rehearsal is. Is it merely Nathan Fielder having a goof or is the Canadian comic getting off on his insidious power over other people? Or, as Vox reports, could Fielder be playing with Kabbalistic ideas to make a larger work about religion? I don’t know! But I do know that I am both enjoying The Rehearsal as a wild journey down a rabbit hole of reality and that Angela might be the most compelling characters I’ve seen on reality TV since psychic Alison DuBois e-cig-puffed her way through a...
Netflix’s ‘The Carter’ Makes ‘The Gray Man’ Look Like Child’s Play

There are thousands upon thousands of action movies and yet virtually none deliver the sheer, gonzo pandemonium of The Carter, a film of such bravura showmanship that, with each successive set piece, it feels like it’s actively shaming its genre brethren. South Korean director Jung Byung-gil’s prior The Villainess was its own masterpiece of brutality, and from a purely technical standpoint, his latest is so jaw-droppingly impressive that it definitively establishes the auteur as the king of inventive insanity. If you subscribe to Netflix and enjoy having your mind incessantly blown for two-plus hours, this import is for you.The Carter...
Steve Martin contemplates retirement: "This is, weirdly it"

Only Murders in the Building star co-creator and star Steve Martin is hinting that the comedic whodunit may be his swan song. "We were very happy just doing the live show," the 76-year-old comedian tells The Hollywood Reporter, referencing his You Won't Believe What They Look Like Today! tour with longtime friend and Only Murders co-star Martin Short. "There may be a natural end to that — somebody gets sick, somebody just wears out — but I wouldn't do it without Marty. When this television show is done, I'm not going to seek others. I'm not going to seek other movies. I don't want to do cameos. This is, weirdly, it."
'Prey' continues to slay on streaming

The 20th Century Films-release Prey bagged a trophy of its own, topping all new streaming titles for the week of August 4 through August 10, according to the latest rankings of streaming service aggregator app Reelgood. The well-reviewed action film, which is available on Hulu, topped Netflix's much hyped comic...
'The Simpsons' will apparently reveal how the show predicts the future

The Simpsons has become eerily famous for seemingly predicting outlandish events that turned true, from Donald Trump running for president -- right down to his famous escalator announcement -- to a virus emerging from China that turns our world upside down. Now Matt Selman, the long-running show's current executive producer...
Hulu's comedy series 'This Fool' launches Friday

Amid great reviews, Hulu launched its new comedy series This Fool on Friday. Based on the stand-up comedy and early life of comedian Chris Estrada, the show has him playing Julio, a straitlaced 30-year-old living in South Central Los Angeles with his strict mother. Julio's cousin Luis, played by fellow...
Elvis

ELVIS is an epic, big-screen spectacle from Warner Bros. Pictures and visionary, Oscar-nominated filmmaker Baz Luhrmann that explores the life and music of Elvis Presley. Win ELVIS on digital!. newsletter. Sign up below to be added to our mailing list for the latest news updates, access to exclusive contests, and...
