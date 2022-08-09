ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anne Heche in coma, critical condition after Los Angeles crash, spokeswoman says

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
LOS ANGELES — A representative for Anne Heche said the actress is in a coma as Los Angeles police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding her fiery car crash last week, multiple news outlets reported Monday.

According to the Los Angeles Times and KTLA, Heche’s spokeswoman, who was not identified by name, said in a statement that the Emmy Award winner “became unconscious, slipping into a coma and is in critical condition” shortly after the wreck, which occurred at 11 a.m. Friday.

“She has a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention,” the statement continued.

Meanwhile, a Los Angeles police officer told the Times that authorities obtained a warrant for a sample of Heche’s blood from the hospital as they investigate whether the 53-year-old was driving under the influence at the time of the crash. Depending on the results, the “Another World” star could face various charges, including DUI and hit-and-run, police told KTLA.

The Times reported Monday that police have not arrested Heche.

Video from the scene Friday appeared to show Heche’s 2020 Mini Cooper striking an apartment building garage in the city’s Westside neighborhood, the Times reported. The vehicle then nearly hit a pedestrian and struck a Jaguar, the newspaper reported, citing the footage and police sources. Heche’s vehicle later crashed into a two-story home, sparking a blaze that burned for more than an hour as dozens of firefighters worked to extinguish the flames, authorities told the Times and KTLA.

Heche, who was significantly wounded and burned, was rushed to a nearby hospital following the crash, authorities said.

Woman Who Lost House in Anne Heche Car Crash Is 'Extremely Fortunate' to Be Alive, Neighbor Says

The woman whose house was destroyed in Anne Heche's recent car crash is rebuilding her life with some help from her community. Lynne Mishele's neighbor, Lynne Bernstein, tells PEOPLE the tenant "was extremely fortunate" to survive the accident with no injuries, after the Emmy Award winner, 53, crashed her car into the Los Angeles residence on Friday, causing it to catch fire.
Anne Heche
Anne Heche’s Family Responds After Actress’ Fiery Crash

Actress Anne Heche has been hospitalized after a fiery car crash in Los Angeles, according to multiple reports. Witnesses cited by TMZ late Friday said the Wag the Dog and Donnie Brasco star was seen crashing into the garage of an apartment building in her Mini Cooper, only to drive away as bystanders tried to come to her aid. She then reportedly plowed into a nearby home in Mar Vista a short time later, sparking a blaze that engulfed the vehicle and spread throughout the house.
Anne Heche under influence of cocaine at time of crash, in ‘dire’ condition: report

Anne Heche was allegedly under the influence of cocaine and possibly fentanyl at the time of her horrific car crash last Friday. Los Angeles Police Department sources told TMZ Thursday that the actress’ blood test results came up positive for both substances. However, the law enforcement insiders cautioned that fentanyl may have been administered to Heche at the hospital to help manage her pain after the accident, so they will do more testing to determine whether the fentanyl was in her system when she crashed. The actress, 53, was not under the influence of alcohol, reports TMZ, despite a photo taken shortly before...
‘Magnum P.I.’ Actor Roger E. Mosley Dies at 83 After Major Car Accident

Veteran Hollywood actor Roger E. Mosley, best known for his role as the helicopter pilot Theodore “TC” Calvin in Magnum P.I., passed away on Sunday after sustaining serious injuries in a “major car accident” that left him paralyzed from the shoulders down, according to his daughter. Ch-a Mosley confirmed her 83-year-old father’s death on Facebook after he “transcended peacefully” early Sunday morning at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. “We could never mourn such an amazing man. He would HATE any crying done in his name. It is time to celebrate the legacy he left for us all. I love you daddy,” she wrote. Mosley was in a critical condition after the Aug. 4 car collision but was “fighting hard” at the time, his daughter wrote. No further details about the crash were available. Mosley starred in eight seasons of Magnum, P.I. alongside Tom Selleck from 1980 until 1988 and reappeared in a recent reboot of the hit show in 2019 and 2021 as another character, John Booky. He also appeared on Walker, Texas Ranger, RoboCop, The Love Boat, and Starsky and Hutch.
Alec Baldwin: 'Disturbing' Footage Left Behind After 'Rust' Tragedy Revealed

Alec Baldwin's involvement in the tragic Rust shooting that left a crew member dead is being explored in a gripping new television special, Radar can confirm. It dives into his numerous film roles, but also personal relationships and controversies, including the accidental killing of Halyna Hutchins on the Western set last October.Baldwin made headlines after misfiring a prop gun, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza. "The cameras were rolling at the time this happened. The footage is disturbing," Emily Jashinsky, a reporter for The Federalist, said in a clip from the Fox Nation special obtained by RadarOnline.com."Yes,...
Man falls to death at popular California waterfall

A man died and a woman was injured when they fell down a waterfall in Southern California's San Bernardino Mountains on Sunday, the sheriff's department said. Rescue crews responded at around 3:20 p.m. to find the unnamed female, 43, performing CPR on the male, also 43, at the base of Big Falls. Officials said the pair fell from the middle falls to the lower falls at the popular destination along a hiking trail about 80 miles east of Los Angeles. The Riverside woman was airlifted to Loma Linda University Medical Center in a San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department helicopter, and the man, from Hemet, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anne Heche: The Latest on Her Blood Test Results and Condition (Report)

New details have come to light following Anne Heche’s fiery crash on Friday. Earlier this week, TMZ reported the LAPD had obtained a warrant for a sample of Heche’s blood. Now, LAPD sources tell the site that the blood has been tested and that alcohol was not found, but cocaine and fentanyl were. The sources emphasized that Anne’s blood was drawn after she was admitted to the hospital and that fentanyl can sometimes be used as a pain medication for hospital patients. The insiders say more testing and investigating is required to determine when the fentanyl entered her system.
