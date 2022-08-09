ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weedsport, NY

oswegocountynewsnow.com

Ridin’ for the Paws back for 10th anniversary

FULTON — The 10th annual Ridin’ for the Paws will be held this Sunday, Aug. 14, at the Fulton Elks Lodge. Ridin’ for the Paws is an event that Mary Simmons and Beth Holland put together every year to benefit Paws Across Oswego County, a nonprofit animal rescue based in Oswego.
FULTON, NY
Weedsport, NY
Weedsport, NY
Oswego County Today

Fulton Lions’ 32nd Annual Charby’s Duck Derby Launches Sept. 11

The Fulton Lions Club proudly presents the running of the 32nd annual Charby’s Duck Derby, from noon to 5:00 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, said Brett Tallents, club president. “This year there will by prizes for the 35 top finishers as well as the last place duck, with a grand prize of $2,500, sponsored by The Medicine Place,” Tallents said. “And to keep things lively, the Doctor Boogie band, sponsored by Community Bank N.A., is back to provide live entertainment all day!
FULTON, NY
Chris Windom
Alan Johnson
Oswego County Today

Mayor Barlow Announces “Rock the Docks” Concert Series Set To Return To Wright’s Landing

OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced Wednesday, August 10, the lineup for the second year of the “Rock the Docks” concert series. “Rock the Docks” will kick off on August 13 with local musician Dave Hawthorne. “Rock the Docks” was created last year to bring live music to the new and improved Wright’s Landing Marina following the City of Oswego’s $3.5 million upgrade to the marina area in 2021.
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Elaine L. Baldwin

OSWEGO – Elaine L. Baldwin, 86, of Oswego, New York, passed away peacefully Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at home with her family by her side. She was born October 15, 1935 in Bradford, Pennsylvania, to Paul and Lillian Ormsby LaBeef. Elaine was a homemaker and had been employed as a nurse’s aide at Michaud Nursing Home in Fulton, New York. She was a member of the Fulton Moose Lodge Ladies Auxiliary and in her free time enjoyed playing Bingo and spending time on her iPad.
OSWEGO, NY
Hot 99.1

Bacon Festival Closes Roads In Upstate New York

Americans love bacon. According to the U.S. Census data and Simmons National Consumer Survey, 268 million Americans consumed bacon in 2020, with over 16 million eating five pounds of the pork product or more during the year. Stack up 5 pounds of bacon on a plate some day and you'll be amazed how much bacon we enjoy. Starting Thursday, our favorite smoked pork delicacy will be creating traffic issues for one Upstate New York city.
SYRACUSE, NY
#Modifieds All Star#Hall Of Fame 100
Big Frog 104

Camden Native is Latest Central New Yorker to Try Their Luck On Jeopardy

A woman originally from Camden recently had a 2-day run on the long-running game show Jeopardy. Baker, who graduated Camden High School in 1998 as the valedictorian of her class, said she's watched Jeopardy with her family for as long as she can remember. She began taking the online test in 2012 and did so every year before finally being invited to an in-person Jeopardy audition.
CAMDEN, NY
localsyr.com

A new $69 flight has been added for Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Breeze Airways has added another affordable nonstop flight to their lineup. The flight joins existing options to Charleston and Las Vegas. Travelers can now fly between Syracuse and Tampa for just $69 one-way starting November 19, 2022. The $69 package, dubbed the “Nice” package, offers...
SYRACUSE, NY
Oswego County Today

Laura H. Kinney

FULTON – Laura H. Kinney, 94, of Fulton, New York, left to be in her heavenly home after receiving Jesus Christ as her lord and savior on Friday, August 5, 2022, at Oswego Hospital, exactly 11 years to the day following the loss of her husband, Donald R. Kinney.
FULTON, NY
Oswego County Today

Oswego County Today

Fulton, NY
Oswego County's Best Read Online News Source. Free, No Subscription.

 https://oswegocountytoday.com

