Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Top Three In Fulton Speedway Modified Championship Chase Separated By Sixteen Points
FULTON, NY – The fastest, family affordable fun racing in Central NY just became more fun at the Fulton Speedway heading into this Saturday, August 13 presented by Ferris Mowers. With just four-point races left to decide 2022 Track Champions, race teams are checking and rechecking every nut, bolt,...
Brewerton Speedway Modified Points Tied At Top In The Chase For A Championship
BREWERTON, NY – Coming into this Friday, August 12 race night there is a battle royal in the Modifieds coming into the final four point-paying races to decide 2022 track champions. Not to be outdone, there is only a nine- point separation at the top of the Sportsman division.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Ridin’ for the Paws back for 10th anniversary
FULTON — The 10th annual Ridin’ for the Paws will be held this Sunday, Aug. 14, at the Fulton Elks Lodge. Ridin’ for the Paws is an event that Mary Simmons and Beth Holland put together every year to benefit Paws Across Oswego County, a nonprofit animal rescue based in Oswego.
‘She set the bar high’: Longtime gymnastics center to close in Penfield
Penfield, N.Y. – A longtime gymnastics center in Penfield will close its doors at the start of September. For 35 years, Sarah Jane Clifford has trained tens of thousands of gymnasts and the decision to shut down, she says, was a difficult but personal one. Nearly 30 years ago, Clifford built The Gymnastics Training Center […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CNY Artist Wins Best Of SUNY Prize In Statewide Student Exhibition
OSWEGO – December 2021 SUNY Oswego graduate Sofia Luz Pérez won one of only three Best of SUNY awards at the 2021-2022 Best of SUNY Student Art exhibition for her painting, “Know Thyself, Heal Thyself.”. Pérez’s work was part of the 2022 “Made in New York” exhibition...
Fulton Lions’ 32nd Annual Charby’s Duck Derby Launches Sept. 11
The Fulton Lions Club proudly presents the running of the 32nd annual Charby’s Duck Derby, from noon to 5:00 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, said Brett Tallents, club president. “This year there will by prizes for the 35 top finishers as well as the last place duck, with a grand prize of $2,500, sponsored by The Medicine Place,” Tallents said. “And to keep things lively, the Doctor Boogie band, sponsored by Community Bank N.A., is back to provide live entertainment all day!
Grand Opening Of Camper’s Village In Fulton Announced
FULTON – Wilkins RV is proud to announce the grand opening of Camper’s Village at its Fulton location. Campers Village is CNY’s only wooded RV Showroom where you can view 50 RVs through the unique experience of an actual campground setting. On August 19 and 20, Wilkins...
NY men’s amateur golf championship: 2 players tied for the lead after Round 1
Fayetteville, N.Y. — The New York State Golf Association hosted 151 of the best in-state amateur golfers at Onondaga Golf and Country Club on Tuesday. The players traveled from across the state to compete in the 99th men’s amateur championship. Leading the pack at the end of Day...
RELATED PEOPLE
5 Fun and Free Things to Do in Central New York This Weekend
Nobody wants to say it, but the end of summer is near. You've got to cherish those last few weekends while you can! If your calendar is open and your wallet is empty, below are 5 free things you can do in Central New York this weekend:. CRAFTS, DRAFTS &...
Mayor Barlow Announces “Rock the Docks” Concert Series Set To Return To Wright’s Landing
OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced Wednesday, August 10, the lineup for the second year of the “Rock the Docks” concert series. “Rock the Docks” will kick off on August 13 with local musician Dave Hawthorne. “Rock the Docks” was created last year to bring live music to the new and improved Wright’s Landing Marina following the City of Oswego’s $3.5 million upgrade to the marina area in 2021.
Elaine L. Baldwin
OSWEGO – Elaine L. Baldwin, 86, of Oswego, New York, passed away peacefully Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at home with her family by her side. She was born October 15, 1935 in Bradford, Pennsylvania, to Paul and Lillian Ormsby LaBeef. Elaine was a homemaker and had been employed as a nurse’s aide at Michaud Nursing Home in Fulton, New York. She was a member of the Fulton Moose Lodge Ladies Auxiliary and in her free time enjoyed playing Bingo and spending time on her iPad.
Bacon Festival Closes Roads In Upstate New York
Americans love bacon. According to the U.S. Census data and Simmons National Consumer Survey, 268 million Americans consumed bacon in 2020, with over 16 million eating five pounds of the pork product or more during the year. Stack up 5 pounds of bacon on a plate some day and you'll be amazed how much bacon we enjoy. Starting Thursday, our favorite smoked pork delicacy will be creating traffic issues for one Upstate New York city.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Camden Native is Latest Central New Yorker to Try Their Luck On Jeopardy
A woman originally from Camden recently had a 2-day run on the long-running game show Jeopardy. Baker, who graduated Camden High School in 1998 as the valedictorian of her class, said she's watched Jeopardy with her family for as long as she can remember. She began taking the online test in 2012 and did so every year before finally being invited to an in-person Jeopardy audition.
Kenny Chesney is Helping Save CNY Dogs at Syracuse Concert
Kenny Chesney is hoping to find fur-ever homes for adoptable dogs at his concert in Syracuse. Chesney loves dogs. So he's teamed up with Central New York shelters to help get as many adopted as he can when he comes to St Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview on Thursday, August 11.
City Of Oswego’s Summer Events Offer Families Fun, Businesses Economic Boost
OSWEGO – While tens of thousands of people make the trek to the City of Oswego every year for Harborfest, the city has placed a significant emphasis on hosting events this summer as a way to entertain community members while helping out local businesses. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic,...
Mt. Adnah Cemetery Annual Barn Sale To Be Held August 12-14
FULTON – Mt. Adnah Cemetery Association will be having their annual barn sale at the cemetery grounds at 706 East Broadway in Fulton from August 12 through Sunday August 14. Hundreds of quality items available each day from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
See Syracuse House Rod Serling of The Twilight Zone Once Called Home
You have entered the Twilight Zone that began in Syracuse, New York. Rod Serling, a six-time Emmy award-winning screenwriter, playwright, and television producer, and the man behind the famous television series, The Twilight Zone, was born on December 25, 1924. He lived in Syracuse for two years before his family moved to Binghamton.
localsyr.com
A new $69 flight has been added for Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Breeze Airways has added another affordable nonstop flight to their lineup. The flight joins existing options to Charleston and Las Vegas. Travelers can now fly between Syracuse and Tampa for just $69 one-way starting November 19, 2022. The $69 package, dubbed the “Nice” package, offers...
Laura H. Kinney
FULTON – Laura H. Kinney, 94, of Fulton, New York, left to be in her heavenly home after receiving Jesus Christ as her lord and savior on Friday, August 5, 2022, at Oswego Hospital, exactly 11 years to the day following the loss of her husband, Donald R. Kinney.
Oswego County Today
Fulton, NY
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
641K+
Views
ABOUT
Oswego County's Best Read Online News Source. Free, No Subscription.https://oswegocountytoday.com
Comments / 0