Connors Holds Off Gosek To Clinch Career First At Oswego Speedway

OSWEGO, NY – Oswego’s Danny Connors Jr. has been attempting to earn a Supermodified feature win for nearly half of his life. Prior to Saturday’s 45-lap feature, no other active driver had been as close to winning as many times as the 29 year old pilot of the No. 01, who had previously tallied an unbelievable total of 22 top five finishes with no feature wins.
OSWEGO, NY
National Grid Supports OCO Glow-A-Fun Golf Tournament

FULTON – Walter Dengos, National Grid customer & community jurisdictional manager for Upstate New York, practices his drive in preparation for Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Glow-A-Fun nighttime golf tournament. National Grid joins the Richard S. Shineman Foundation and Constellation as Gold Level Sponsors for the event. The Glow-A-Fun golf...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Daniel F. LaRock

HANNIBAL, NY – Daniel “Dan” F. LaRock, age 50 of Hannibal, New York, passed away on Monday, August 8, 2022, at home. He was predeceased by his parents, Elizabeth J. Gravelle and William LaRock, Sr.; brother, Robert LaRock, Gordon LaRock and William LaRock, Jr. Dan is survived...
HANNIBAL, NY
Elaine L. Baldwin

OSWEGO – Elaine L. Baldwin, 86, of Oswego, New York, passed away peacefully Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at home with her family by her side. She was born October 15, 1935 in Bradford, Pennsylvania, to Paul and Lillian Ormsby LaBeef. Elaine was a homemaker and had been employed as a nurse’s aide at Michaud Nursing Home in Fulton, New York. She was a member of the Fulton Moose Lodge Ladies Auxiliary and in her free time enjoyed playing Bingo and spending time on her iPad.
OSWEGO, NY
Richard F. Murney

OSWEGO – Richard F. Murney, 65, of Oswego, New York, passed suddenly Sunday, August 7 at his home. He was born in Waterloo, New York, to the late George and Shirley (Lautenslager) Murney. He has been a longtime resident of Oswego. Mr. Murney retired in 2013 from Nine Mile Nuclear Power Plant, Scriba where he had worked as a Financial Manager.
OSWEGO, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Traditional auction returns for 75th annual New York State Woodsmen's Field Days

BOONVILLE- Rain or shine, the 75th annual New York State Woodsmen's Field Days returns to Boonville this August 19-21 at the Boonville-Oneida County Fairgrounds. Arriving with the field days this year will be the traditional Woodsmen's Auction, aimed for the morning of Friday, August 19 - with previews available Thursday, August 18 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. and the morning of from 8:00 to 9:30 a.m.
BOONVILLE, NY
iheartoswego.com

Mayor Barlow Announces “Rock the Docks” Concert Series Returns to Wright’s Landing

Mayor Billy Barlow announced today the lineup for the second year of the “Rock the Docks” concert series. “Rock the Docks” will kick off on August 13th with local musician Dave Hawthorne. “Rock the Docks” was created last year to bring live music to the new and improved Wright’s Landing Marina following the City of Oswego’s $3.5 million upgrade to the marina area in 2021. The concert series is designed to entertain docked boaters and tenants of Wright’s Landing with the stage positioned to provide prime viewing and listening by boats in the marina area and harbor. Attendees from land may also use a small seating area available in the west end parking lot. Concerts are free to attend and will run from 6:00pm to 9:00pm.
OSWEGO, NY
FL Radio Group

Geneva City Schools Announces Three New Hires

Two new district administrators and a middle school assistant principal will join Geneva City Schools in the next few weeks. John González will join the district as assistant superintendent of teaching and learning in October. Kathryn McFarland will join Geneva as director of technology and innovation at the end of August. Nicole Campbell will join the middle school as assistant principal later this month.
GENEVA, NY
104.5 The Team

Bacon Festival Closes Roads In Upstate New York

Americans love bacon. According to the U.S. Census data and Simmons National Consumer Survey, 268 million Americans consumed bacon in 2020, with over 16 million eating five pounds of the pork product or more during the year. Stack up 5 pounds of bacon on a plate some day and you'll be amazed how much bacon we enjoy. Starting Thursday, our favorite smoked pork delicacy will be creating traffic issues for one Upstate New York city.
SYRACUSE, NY
