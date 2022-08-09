Read full article on original website
Top Three In Fulton Speedway Modified Championship Chase Separated By Sixteen Points
FULTON, NY – The fastest, family affordable fun racing in Central NY just became more fun at the Fulton Speedway heading into this Saturday, August 13 presented by Ferris Mowers. With just four-point races left to decide 2022 Track Champions, race teams are checking and rechecking every nut, bolt,...
Brewerton Speedway Modified Points Tied At Top In The Chase For A Championship
BREWERTON, NY – Coming into this Friday, August 12 race night there is a battle royal in the Modifieds coming into the final four point-paying races to decide 2022 track champions. Not to be outdone, there is only a nine- point separation at the top of the Sportsman division.
Connors Holds Off Gosek To Clinch Career First At Oswego Speedway
OSWEGO, NY – Oswego’s Danny Connors Jr. has been attempting to earn a Supermodified feature win for nearly half of his life. Prior to Saturday’s 45-lap feature, no other active driver had been as close to winning as many times as the 29 year old pilot of the No. 01, who had previously tallied an unbelievable total of 22 top five finishes with no feature wins.
SummerFAST Modifieds & All-Star Showcase Next On Tap At Weedsport Speedway
WEEDSPORT, NY – With the rescheduled Super DIRTcar Series Hall of Fame 100 now opening SummerFAST at Weedsport Speedway on Monday, Aug. 15, The Port will now host two events in one week as the Tezos All-Star Circuit of Champions will also invade on Sunday, Aug. 21. Weedsport’s Hall...
National Grid Supports OCO Glow-A-Fun Golf Tournament
FULTON – Walter Dengos, National Grid customer & community jurisdictional manager for Upstate New York, practices his drive in preparation for Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Glow-A-Fun nighttime golf tournament. National Grid joins the Richard S. Shineman Foundation and Constellation as Gold Level Sponsors for the event. The Glow-A-Fun golf...
Joseph Estrella wants a second family; that’s what Syracuse basketball is
Syracuse basketball fanatics, myself included, will have a long couple of weeks to sweat out before the top-20 prospect and ultra-talented big man Joseph Estrella announces his future collegiate home. The four-star Estrella, a 6-foot-11 power forward/center, recently said via social media that he expects to unveil his college choice...
CNY Artist Wins Best Of SUNY Prize In Statewide Student Exhibition
OSWEGO – December 2021 SUNY Oswego graduate Sofia Luz Pérez won one of only three Best of SUNY awards at the 2021-2022 Best of SUNY Student Art exhibition for her painting, “Know Thyself, Heal Thyself.”. Pérez’s work was part of the 2022 “Made in New York” exhibition...
Daniel F. LaRock
HANNIBAL, NY – Daniel “Dan” F. LaRock, age 50 of Hannibal, New York, passed away on Monday, August 8, 2022, at home. He was predeceased by his parents, Elizabeth J. Gravelle and William LaRock, Sr.; brother, Robert LaRock, Gordon LaRock and William LaRock, Jr. Dan is survived...
Elaine L. Baldwin
OSWEGO – Elaine L. Baldwin, 86, of Oswego, New York, passed away peacefully Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at home with her family by her side. She was born October 15, 1935 in Bradford, Pennsylvania, to Paul and Lillian Ormsby LaBeef. Elaine was a homemaker and had been employed as a nurse’s aide at Michaud Nursing Home in Fulton, New York. She was a member of the Fulton Moose Lodge Ladies Auxiliary and in her free time enjoyed playing Bingo and spending time on her iPad.
Richard F. Murney
OSWEGO – Richard F. Murney, 65, of Oswego, New York, passed suddenly Sunday, August 7 at his home. He was born in Waterloo, New York, to the late George and Shirley (Lautenslager) Murney. He has been a longtime resident of Oswego. Mr. Murney retired in 2013 from Nine Mile Nuclear Power Plant, Scriba where he had worked as a Financial Manager.
Grand Opening Of Camper’s Village In Fulton Announced
FULTON – Wilkins RV is proud to announce the grand opening of Camper’s Village at its Fulton location. Campers Village is CNY’s only wooded RV Showroom where you can view 50 RVs through the unique experience of an actual campground setting. On August 19 and 20, Wilkins...
Traditional auction returns for 75th annual New York State Woodsmen's Field Days
BOONVILLE- Rain or shine, the 75th annual New York State Woodsmen's Field Days returns to Boonville this August 19-21 at the Boonville-Oneida County Fairgrounds. Arriving with the field days this year will be the traditional Woodsmen's Auction, aimed for the morning of Friday, August 19 - with previews available Thursday, August 18 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. and the morning of from 8:00 to 9:30 a.m.
Mayor Barlow Announces “Rock the Docks” Concert Series Returns to Wright’s Landing
Mayor Billy Barlow announced today the lineup for the second year of the “Rock the Docks” concert series. “Rock the Docks” will kick off on August 13th with local musician Dave Hawthorne. “Rock the Docks” was created last year to bring live music to the new and improved Wright’s Landing Marina following the City of Oswego’s $3.5 million upgrade to the marina area in 2021. The concert series is designed to entertain docked boaters and tenants of Wright’s Landing with the stage positioned to provide prime viewing and listening by boats in the marina area and harbor. Attendees from land may also use a small seating area available in the west end parking lot. Concerts are free to attend and will run from 6:00pm to 9:00pm.
Geneva City Schools Announces Three New Hires
Two new district administrators and a middle school assistant principal will join Geneva City Schools in the next few weeks. John González will join the district as assistant superintendent of teaching and learning in October. Kathryn McFarland will join Geneva as director of technology and innovation at the end of August. Nicole Campbell will join the middle school as assistant principal later this month.
City Of Oswego’s Summer Events Offer Families Fun, Businesses Economic Boost
OSWEGO – While tens of thousands of people make the trek to the City of Oswego every year for Harborfest, the city has placed a significant emphasis on hosting events this summer as a way to entertain community members while helping out local businesses. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic,...
Bacon Festival Closes Roads In Upstate New York
Americans love bacon. According to the U.S. Census data and Simmons National Consumer Survey, 268 million Americans consumed bacon in 2020, with over 16 million eating five pounds of the pork product or more during the year. Stack up 5 pounds of bacon on a plate some day and you'll be amazed how much bacon we enjoy. Starting Thursday, our favorite smoked pork delicacy will be creating traffic issues for one Upstate New York city.
Axe: Jim Boeheim makes a plea to Syracuse fans to step up their NIL donation game
Syracuse, N.Y. — Hearing Jim Boeheim ask Syracuse fans to donate money to a foundation is not a strange sound to the ears. Boeheim has devoted thousands of hours to charitable causes, including for his own Jim and Juli Boeheim Foundation, which has raised millions of dollars for charities in Central New York.
Mt. Adnah Cemetery Annual Barn Sale To Be Held August 12-14
FULTON – Mt. Adnah Cemetery Association will be having their annual barn sale at the cemetery grounds at 706 East Broadway in Fulton from August 12 through Sunday August 14. Hundreds of quality items available each day from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.
Fulton Celebrates 11th Hunter Arms Homecoming Weekend Aug. 20-21
FULTON – To celebrate the city of Fulton’s history, and one of the industries that helped the city prosper during the early 20th century, the Friends of History in Fulton is once again holding the Hunter Arms Homecoming on Friday, August 20 and Saturday, August 21. The two-day...
