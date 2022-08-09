Spanx Sale Alert! Take Up to 30% Off Select Slimming and Sculpting Styles

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

In Spanx we trust. The shapewear brand always makes Us feel our best, sculpting our body and smoothing out our shape. But as much as we adore all the game-changing styles, we can’t always splurge on luxe looks. Luckily, we don’t have to wait until Black Friday to save big on select Spanx staples!

Right now, Spanx is offering up to 30% off a wide selection of wardrobe essentials. From bestselling leggings to barely-there underwear, these pieces will keep you comfy while contouring your figure. And hurry — Spanx’s site rarely offers discounts, so you don’t want to miss out on these major savings! Read on to shop our favorite finds from the end-of-summer sale below!

7 Best Spanx Sale Deals Right Now

1. Up to 30% Off Leggings

Spanx

Our Absolute Favorite: Sweat it out in these high-waisted Booty Boost Active 7/8 Leggings ! Designed with sweat-wicking performance fabric and a contoured waistband, these flattering bestsellers lift your booty and tone your tummy — originally $98, now just $69 !

Check out more women’s leggings here !

2. Up to 30% Off Shapewear

Spanx

Our Absolute Favorite: This Haute Contour bodysuit is our favorite undercover hero. Featuring a tummy panel for extra compression, this sheer bodysuit is silky-smooth and slimming — originally $148, now just $104 !

Check out more women’s shapewear here !

3. Up to 30% Off Tops

Spanx

Our Absolute Favorite: Take this seamless tee from a workout to a night out! Made with breathable, sweat-wicking fabric, this top will keep you cool in any setting — originally $68, now just $48 !

Check out more women’s tops here !

4. Up to 30% Off Undies

Spanx

Our Absolute Favorite: Sick of panty lines ruining your #OOTD? This bestselling pair of undies is virtually invisible, thanks to the smoothing waistband and elastic-free edges — originally $24, now just $17 !

Check out more women’s undies here !

5. Up to 30% Off Bras

Spanx

Our Absolute Favorite: We tie dye for this longline sports bra ! The flattering cut and fun print make for the ideal workout top — originally $68, now just $48 !

Check out more women’s bras here !

6. Up to 30% Off Pants

Spanx

Our Absolute Favorite: Right on trend for fall, these cargo joggers are effortlessly cool for everyday wear. These soft and stretchy pants offer a pull-on design and hidden tummy shaping — originally $128, now just $90 !

Check out more women’s pants here !

7. Up to 30% Off Shorts

Spanx

Our Absolute Favorite: Run like the wind in these patterned exercise shorts ! Sweat-wicking and quick-drying, these athletic shorts even come with pockets for added convenience — originally $68, now just $48 !

Check out more women’s shorts here !

Looking for additional ways to elevate your closet? Check out more picks below: