Astronomy

Brent Wayne Rogers
2d ago

it's a message that says "We've been trying to reach you concerning your vehicle's extended warranty. You should've received a notice in the mail about your car's extended warranty eligibility. Since we've not gotten a response, we're giving you a final courtesy call before we close out your file. Press 2 to be removed and placed on our do-not-call list. To speak to someone about possibly extending or reinstating your vehicle's warranty, press 1 to speak with a warranty specialist.

Somnambulant Joe
2d ago

That is just the aliens that run this world communicating with their home world.

Gloria Dezelle
1d ago

Fyi numerous times Christ had told many visionaries including St Faustina that before the warning and there would be things in the sky that all will be able to see. The warning is three days of darkness and that all will have a mini judgement that will be terrifying

