it's a message that says "We've been trying to reach you concerning your vehicle's extended warranty. You should've received a notice in the mail about your car's extended warranty eligibility. Since we've not gotten a response, we're giving you a final courtesy call before we close out your file. Press 2 to be removed and placed on our do-not-call list. To speak to someone about possibly extending or reinstating your vehicle's warranty, press 1 to speak with a warranty specialist.
That is just the aliens that run this world communicating with their home world.
Fyi numerous times Christ had told many visionaries including St Faustina that before the warning and there would be things in the sky that all will be able to see. The warning is three days of darkness and that all will have a mini judgement that will be terrifying
Related
“Incredibly Rare”: A Mysterious Creature Spotted in Deep Sea “Gobsmacked” Scientists
Mysterious Metallic Orb Found In Mexico After "Falling From The Sky"
Scientists have detected a "strange and persistent" radio signal that sounds like a heartbeat in a distant galaxy
Nasa’s James Webb Space Telescope casually reveals terrifying purple galactic swirl in our universe
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mysterious, Never-Before-Seen Diamonds Found In Ancient Canyon Diablo Meteorite
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
Using Drone Photography to Capture a Mermaid and Sharks
'San Antonio is being invaded!': Texas residents are woken by explosions and low flying military helicopters as US military captures the town in surprise training exercise
IN THIS ARTICLE
Scientists finally found the reason behind why people die at around 80
Mystery as abandoned Boeing 737 suddenly appears in the middle of a field in Bali - and no-one is sure how it got there
Locals Capture 26-Foot Monster Crocodile That Ate Fisherman Alive After a Three-Day Hunt in Indonesia
The Lapedo Child had the chin and arms of a human but the jaw and build were Neanderthal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
It’s 9 feet tall, reeks of rotting flesh, and it’s appearing in Silicon Valley for the first time
Latest COVID Strain Can Cause "Strange" New Symptom At Night, Says Professor
Mysterious red glow over the Atlantic Ocean sends viewers in panic
Urgent warning as 100million Americans hit with life-threatening heat and temperatures hotter than the Sahara Desert
The only state in the U.S. that produces gem-quality sapphires in significant amounts
It’s 122 Degrees at the Hottest Place in the World
According to scientists, those who die are conscious of their death
Scientists Have Issued a Dire Warning About a Massive Extinction Event Brought on by Climate Change
Vice
VICE is the definitive guide to an uncertain world.https://www.vice.com/
Comments / 23