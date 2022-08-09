ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tag24.com

Incredibly overweight German Shepherd leaves shelter staff gobsmacked

San Bernardino, California - When this German shepherd waddled into the San Bernardino Animal Shelter, caretakers were astonished by how incredibly overweight she was. Per The Dodo, Neville was found wandering the streets of San Bernardino, California, in mid-July. A kind soul grabbed the dog and brought her to the local shelter.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy