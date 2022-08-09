Read full article on original website
A Look Back At The Derecho That Hit The Quad Cities Two Years Ago
It's hard to believe it has been two years since the derecho ripped through the entire state of Iowa and into Western Illinois. Two years ago, more than $11 billion in damages was done due to the powerful storm that most could only describe as an inland hurricane. Thousands were left without power two years ago for weeks but the Quad Cities bounced back, and two years later, we're still thriving.
Donated property could become park on Galesburg’s east side
The Galesburg city council accepted a donation of two parcels of property that could become a new park on the east edge of town. The adjacent lots are at 1965 E. Main St., which is a dilapidated one-story building with plywood over its windows, and 1969 E. Main St., a concrete lot overrun with grass.
Cow weighing more than 1,000 pounds struck, killed in NE Iowa
WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa - A cow weighing more than 1,000 pounds was struck and killed by a vehicle on Highway 9 in northeastern Iowa. The sheriff’s office said a Waukon man’s pickup suffered $15,000 in damage in the crash. It happened near Trout Creek Bridge.
Only Quad Cities emergency vet cutting hours
Those of us who have pets know they are like family and when they’re sick, they need to see a vet. The only emergency animal clinic in the Quad Cities is in Bettendorf. Local pet owners will soon not have that option for emergency veterinary care two days a week.
Sioux City man wins thousands in lottery
A man from Sioux City has won thousands of dollars through the lottery.
Have you seen these suspects? Crime Stoppers wants to know!
Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives. It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s case:. KELVIN MORGAN, 26, 6’1”, 175 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Wanted in Rock Island County for aggravated domestic...
Iowa officials warn of human trafficking awareness at state fair
Iowa — The Iowa Department of Public Safety wants you to stay aware if you're headed to the state fair this weekend. The department is launching a new study to determine the severity of human trafficking at the fair and other areas around the fairgrounds. The Iowa Office...
Yesterday I Witnessed Something on I-380 I’d NEVER Seen in Iowa
Yesterday on my drive home I witnessed something I had never before seen on a major Iowa highway or interstate. I'm still in a bit of shock, too. I'll share what I saw with you, but first, a little context to why this was such a shock. I live in...
A website puts a city in Illinois on it’s 10 Haunted Towns List
If you are looking to avoid ghosts and hauntings at all costs then you need to steer clear of this one town in Illinois that made the 10 Haunted Towns in the US list, but what about this town makes it so haunted?. According to the website thediscoverer.com, Alton, Illinois...
Hy-Vee will host COVID-19, pneumonia and shingles vaccination clinics during the first six days of the Iowa State Fair
Des Moines, IOWA – According to the statement, the vaccination clinics will be held daily from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 11 through Tuesday, Aug. 16. Officials also said thatthere is no appointment necessary to receive a vaccine. Hy-Vee Pharmacy team members will be at Booth #10040 just west...
Hidden Gem BBQ Restaurant Inside a Gas Station is One of Illinois’ Best
Finding great food in places where you'd least likely expect is half the fun. Sure you can go to a restaurant that has extravagant decor and outrageous prices to match, then again you can find great food inside a gas station. When I lived in Kansas City, one of the...
Float Your Blues Away This Weekend at Illinois’ New Summer Float Party
Tubing down a river is a beloved pastime for many people of all ages in the Stateline area, but do you love tubing/floating enough to brave the waters of the Chicago River this weekend? (The correct answer here is, YES!) Chicago's New Summer Float Party. For the first time ever...
What Happens To The Butter Cow After The Illinois State Fair?
The iconic butter cow has been a part of the Illinois State Fair since 1929. The tradition continues in 2022 with a 500-pound sculpture of a cow made out of butter. This is the usual weight although in 2017 it weighed an astounding 800 pounds. What kind of butter is it, you may be wondering? It's unsalted.
Cow Causes Thousands Of Dollars In Damages In Iowa
When you’re driving at night, you must be paying close attention to your surroundings. It's dark out, animals can jump out at any second, or even the road conditions can make it so your drive is that much more dangerous. When you are watching out for animals on the...
Local nursing homes fined by state
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) – Several central Illinois nursing homes are being fined by the state. The Illinois Department of Public Health released its 2022 second quarterly report. Showing nursing homes violating the nursing home care act. Here’s a list of nursing homes in Central Illinois who are being fined for a Type A violation. This […]
August 2020 Derecho: A look back at the costliest thunderstorm disaster in US history
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - It has been two years since a damaging derecho moved through seven midwestern states, including Iowa and Illinois. The sights and sounds of August 10, 2020 will be something many will not soon forget. A powerful line of thunderstorms with destructive winds, knowns as a...
North Carolina Man Celebrates Anniversary With Huge Lottery Win
"I've always fantasized about winning a big prize in the lottery."
The Most Beautiful Places to Enjoy the Fall Colors in Iowa
Fall is right around the corner! There are plenty of places here in Iowa to view the gorgeous fall colors (Palisades-Kepler State Park is my favorite!), but Midwest Living has come up with a list of the best of the best. Midwest Living's list of 30 Great Midwest Fall Color...
This Illinois City Was Named One Of The Worst In USA To Visit
A recent article came out about the 40 worst cities to visit in the United States, a handful of spots in the Midwest found themselves on this list, but only one was located in Illinois. Some other spots on this list were Mall of America in Minnesota, Orlando, Florida, three...
Major traffic backup reported on Interstate 80 in Iowa
GRINNELL, Iowa — Traffic was backed up Wednesday morning on Interstate 80. KCCI received reports of a tractor-trailer rollover in the westbound lanes between Newton and Grinnell. The rollover is near a planned construction zone where traffic diverts. One viewer said traffic was backed up for about 4 miles.
