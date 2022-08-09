ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

97X

A Look Back At The Derecho That Hit The Quad Cities Two Years Ago

It's hard to believe it has been two years since the derecho ripped through the entire state of Iowa and into Western Illinois. Two years ago, more than $11 billion in damages was done due to the powerful storm that most could only describe as an inland hurricane. Thousands were left without power two years ago for weeks but the Quad Cities bounced back, and two years later, we're still thriving.
IOWA STATE
tspr.org

Donated property could become park on Galesburg’s east side

The Galesburg city council accepted a donation of two parcels of property that could become a new park on the east edge of town. The adjacent lots are at 1965 E. Main St., which is a dilapidated one-story building with plywood over its windows, and 1969 E. Main St., a concrete lot overrun with grass.
GALESBURG, IL
KIMT

Cow weighing more than 1,000 pounds struck, killed in NE Iowa

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa - A cow weighing more than 1,000 pounds was struck and killed by a vehicle on Highway 9 in northeastern Iowa. The sheriff’s office said a Waukon man’s pickup suffered $15,000 in damage in the crash. It happened near Trout Creek Bridge.
IOWA STATE
ourquadcities.com

Only Quad Cities emergency vet cutting hours

Those of us who have pets know they are like family and when they’re sick, they need to see a vet. The only emergency animal clinic in the Quad Cities is in Bettendorf. Local pet owners will soon not have that option for emergency veterinary care two days a week.
BETTENDORF, IA
#Quad Cities#Obituaries#Min#The Quad City Times
ourquadcities.com

Have you seen these suspects? Crime Stoppers wants to know!

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives. It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s case:. KELVIN MORGAN, 26, 6’1”, 175 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Wanted in Rock Island County for aggravated domestic...
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, IL
KETV.com

Iowa officials warn of human trafficking awareness at state fair

Iowa — The Iowa Department of Public Safety wants you to stay aware if you're headed to the state fair this weekend. The department is launching a new study to determine the severity of human trafficking at the fair and other areas around the fairgrounds. The Iowa Office...
IOWA STATE
Q985

What Happens To The Butter Cow After The Illinois State Fair?

The iconic butter cow has been a part of the Illinois State Fair since 1929. The tradition continues in 2022 with a 500-pound sculpture of a cow made out of butter. This is the usual weight although in 2017 it weighed an astounding 800 pounds. What kind of butter is it, you may be wondering? It's unsalted.
ILLINOIS STATE
kikn.com

Cow Causes Thousands Of Dollars In Damages In Iowa

When you’re driving at night, you must be paying close attention to your surroundings. It's dark out, animals can jump out at any second, or even the road conditions can make it so your drive is that much more dangerous. When you are watching out for animals on the...
IOWA STATE
WCIA

Local nursing homes fined by state

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) – Several central Illinois nursing homes are being fined by the state. The Illinois Department of Public Health released its 2022 second quarterly report. Showing nursing homes violating the nursing home care act. Here’s a list of nursing homes in Central Illinois who are being fined for a Type A violation. This […]
ILLINOIS STATE
97X

This Illinois City Was Named One Of The Worst In USA To Visit

A recent article came out about the 40 worst cities to visit in the United States, a handful of spots in the Midwest found themselves on this list, but only one was located in Illinois. Some other spots on this list were Mall of America in Minnesota, Orlando, Florida, three...
CHICAGO, IL
KCCI.com

Major traffic backup reported on Interstate 80 in Iowa

GRINNELL, Iowa — Traffic was backed up Wednesday morning on Interstate 80. KCCI received reports of a tractor-trailer rollover in the westbound lanes between Newton and Grinnell. The rollover is near a planned construction zone where traffic diverts. One viewer said traffic was backed up for about 4 miles.
GRINNELL, IA

