ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Apple Arcade fans may have just got the controller of their dreams

By Rhys Wood
TechRadar
TechRadar
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p4GUe_0hALy8fa00
(Image credit: PowerA)

If you're an Apple Arcade subscriber, you might want to have a look at PowerA's new iPhone controller.

The PowerA MOGA XP5-i Plus controller for iPhone devices looks to be well-suited to playing the vast Apple Arcade library. And it's available to buy from PowerA's own store as well as Amazon for $79.99 (around £66.99 / AU$114.99). Other regions and pricing are yet to be announced, however.

What makes the MOGA XP5-i Plus particularly enticing? The headline feature has to be its built-in 3,000mAh power bank. This will let the controller charge your phone when it's connected, keeping you topped up for longer gaming sessions.

The controller also features customizable button mapping, allowing you to swap around inputs based on your needs and preferences. This is bound to be a winning feature not just for playing the best Apple Arcade games, but also popular mobile titles like PUBG Mobile and Apex Legends.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FwHAr_0hALy8fa00
(Image credit: PowerA)

Playing with power

We've all been there. You've just reached a pivotal boss fight in a JRPG like Fantasian, or PUBG Mobile's final circle... but your phone's battery has other ideas. That's something that should hopefully be a thing of the past with the MOGA XP5-i Plus's integrated power bank.

This is what I feel is the PowerA controller's crowning feature, especially for avid Apple Arcade players. And while it's not the first mobile controller to have a built-in power bank (PowerA's excellent MOGA XP5-X Plus featured one a couple of years back), this latest iteration is a big win for iOS device owners looking to game on the go for longer.

That brings me on to what's perhaps the MOGA XP5-i Plus's biggest drawback, though. As it's tailored for iOS devices like the iPhone, iPad and Apple TV 4K, you won't be able to use it on other platforms like Android.

That's a shame, but PowerA has a solid track record of making quality mobile controllers for a variety of platforms. The aforementioned MOGA XP5-X Plus, for example, does work with all the best Android phones.

Still, if you do own an iOS device, I think PowerA's latest controller is one to watch. That's especially true if you're keen on the Apple Arcade game list, which features many console-quality titles that are a cut above those on Apple's App Store.

Rhys is Hardware Writer for TechRadar Gaming, and while relatively fresh to the role, he's been writing in a professional capacity for years. A Media, Writing and Production graduate, Rhys has prior experience creating written content for app developers, IT firms, toy sellers and the main TechRadar site. His true passions, though, lie in video games, TV, audio and home entertainment. When Rhys isn't on the clock, you'll usually find him logged into Final Fantasy 14, Halo Infinite or Sea of Thieves.

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Oops: Amazon forgot to end these 25 amazing Prime Day deals

Prime Day 2022 was a huge success. Just take one look at BGR’s big Prime Day deals roundup and you’ll see how many remarkable sales there were on wildly popular products. Unfortunately, however, Prime Day came to an end last week. Amazon said that millions of deals were...
RETAIL
BGR.com

5 new iPhone features in iOS 16 that’ll make your life easier

With August creeping up around the corner, we’re only a few short weeks away from the official iOS 16 release. Barring any unforeseen developments, iOS 16 will arrive in late September, a few days after the iPhone 14 drops. As we saw at WWDC, iOS 16 is chockfull of new features and performance enhancements that, taken together, will certainly improve the overall user experience.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Apple's iOS 15.6 Update: Everything New on Your iPhone

Apple's iOS 15.6 is here and ready to be downloaded to your iPhone. Released on July 20, the follow-up to iOS 15.5 folds in bug fixes -- including for an error that incorrectly showed phone storage as full -- and a new feature for watching live sports in the TV app.
CELL PHONES
ZDNet

If a scratch or two doesn't bother you, these iPads deals are a steal

If the idea of owning an iPad with a scratch or dent doesn't bother you, you should check out the latest deals on refurbished iPads at Woot!. Apple products, including iPads, iPhones, and MacBooks, are known for being expensive. However, fans of the company and the iOS/macOS ecosystem note the potential advantages of these devices over Windows or Android, and if you are in the creative field, iPads, in particular, can be a valuable investment for hobbies or your business.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Arcade#New Iphone#Controllers#Jrpg#Pubg Mobile
notebookcheck.net

Apple iPhone 14 release date could be earlier than expected as 95 million phones are prepped for sale

The alleged Apple iPhone 14 release date was widely reported on back in June, with the tentative date of September 13 (a Tuesday) being the day in question. However, a new source has now suggested that the iPhone 14 release date could actually be September 6, a whole week earlier and only a day after Labor Day, which is a federal holiday in the United States and lands on September 5 for 2022.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Reminder: Clear Your iPhone Cache Every Month or So

Your iPhone does a lot of work. It wakes you up in the morning, handles your texts, lets you browse through your preferred social media apps and allows you to look up any weird, one-off facts you want to know. But that web browsing adds up over time, which is why you should make a routine out of clearing your cache.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

7 million iPhone users urged to remove these 84 scammy apps charging them quietly

Apple has a tight grip over which apps iPhone owners can use. iOS users can only download apps from the App Store. The company also takes a 30 percent commission from developers. Despite these measures - which many believe are unfair - that have seemingly been designed to keep users safe, many fraudulent apps are still there on Apple's official applications store.
CELL PHONES
SlashGear

You Can Now Edit And Delete Messages On iPhone: Here's How

Apple's latest iOS 16 update (still in Beta when this article is published) now lets iPhone users edit and delete messages in a jiffy. In May, we reported that Apple may be introducing some welcomed improvements to the iPhone's lock screen. In a press release, Apple described iOS 16 as a "big release" that "will change the way you experience iPhone." Among the notable changes include a better-personalized lock screen, new Mail app upgrades, Live Text support for videos, and a more seamless CarPlay app optimized for multiple vehicle displays.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
iPad
TechRadar

Moto Razr 2022 unveiled mere hours after Samsung's Unpacked bonanza

Less than a day after the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 launch, Motorola has joined the clamshell foldable phone party by launching its equivalent: the Moto Razr 2022. By 'clamshell' we mean a full-body phone that can be folded in half to be easily pocketable, something previous Z Flip and Razrs have done, but these two new entries to the popular folding phone form factor are even more similar than before.
CELL PHONES
CNET

iOS 15.6 Is Here: All the Updates That Hit Your iPhone

Apple released iOS 15.6 on Wednesday along with a handful of other software updates for its devices. The updated iPhone software includes bug fixes -- including for an error that incorrectly showed phone storage as full -- and a new feature for the TV app aimed at live sports. The...
CELL PHONES
CNET

Keep Your Apple Devices Charged With $70 Off Mophie's 3-in-1 Wireless Charger Today Only

Thanks to advancements in wireless charging technology, it's easy to ensure that all of your devices remain powered up throughout the day. You could pick up several cheap wireless chargers to place around your home but an all-in-one solution might suit your needs better. Today only, Best Buy has Mophie's three-in-one wireless charger for Apple devices discounted by $70, meaning you can juice up your essential gear in one convenient place for less. Down to $60, the multidevice charger offers dedicated charging spots for your iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods.
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

Samsung launches its Android 13-based One UI 5 beta on Galaxy S22 phones

Samsung has officially started to roll out its One UI 5 open beta to Galaxy S22 owners in the US, Germany, and South Korea. The update comes only a few weeks ahead of Android 13’s expected release, and just a few days before Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event. Like the operating system it’s powered by, the One UI 5 beta looks like a relatively small update that adds some customization options, tweaks to notifications, as well as new accessibility and security settings.
CELL PHONES
CNET

iOS 16 Brings Back the Battery Percentage on iPhone. What to Know

IPhone owners, listen up. A highly missed feature is coming back with the release of Apple's latest software, iOS 16, this fall. You'll once again be able to see your iPhone's battery percentage right in the status bar. After the release of the iPhone X, which introduced the notch --...
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Save $1,000 on this beautiful Samsung 65-inch QLED TV

If you’re in the market for a new centerpiece for your home theater, there are a lot of great QLED TV deals to choose from. But if you’re looking to go big with your selection, one of the best 65-inch TV deals is on the Samsung QN90A QLED TV. Currently it’s seeing a discount of $1,000 at Samsung, which drops its price from $2,600 all the way down to just $1,600. Samsung even offers a couple of installment options if the one-time payment price is still too hefty at checkout. This is a limited-time deal, so you’ll need to act quickly to claim this price on the Samsung 65-inch QN90A QLED TV.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Elden Ring's pre-release build is a fascinating glimpse at what could've been

It's no secret that Elden Ring houses significant unfinished content, and one modder's just highlighted this by accessing a pre-release build. A known figure in Soulsborne circles, modder Lance McDonald has been hard at work ever since Elden Ring's launch back in February. Having previously datamined Elden Ring's November 2021 network test build — where he discovered you could originally get NPCs drunk — he's now gained access to Elden Ring's beta version, streaming it yesterday (August 11) via Twitch.
VIDEO GAMES
ZDNet

How to delete apps on iPhone

There are many reasons one would want to delete an app from their phone. I like to periodically clean up my app library and get rid of the apps I haven't used in a while and don't anticipate using anytime soon. It keeps my phone visually organized and keeps me from having to scroll through dozens of apps.
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

What to do if you forgot your iPhone passcode

If you forgot the passcode on your iPhone and you cannot get into your device, it is possible to reset the device and get it up and running again. There is a way to get your iPhone working again, assuming that you have the handset backed up and you have access to a computer, either a PC or a Mac.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

TechRadar

45K+
Followers
44K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Its mix of genuine and reliable advice alongside entertaining and fun to read editorial content is why millions of people trust TechRadar to give them tech advice on everything from the latest smartphone releases to the best in digital cameras.

 http://www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy