Quad-Cities Area Family Fair to be held Saturday
The Quad-Cities Area Family Fair will be held 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 13, at the Veterans Memorial Park Pavilion in Bettendorf. The event, co-hosted by Hand in Hand and GiGi's Playhouse, will feature over 20 vendors with resources about fall programs, volunteer opportunities, adaptive sports and recreational programs, therapeutic programs and activities and inclusive young adult activities. The event is free to attend and is for families of all ages and abilities.
East Moline awarded nearly $24 million to connect downtown, the Bend and Rust Belt
East Moline is heading in the right direction as the city looks to improve streetscaping along roads connecting them to other areas in the Quad Cities. The third time was a charm as the city was awarded $23.7 million from the RAISE grant. This funding will be used to complete streets and streetscaping of 15th Avenue from 6th to 13th streets, 12th Avenue from 1st to 7th streets, and 7th Street from 15th to 12th avenues. A new road and streetscape will also be extended from 3rd Street along Bend Boulevard to 6th Avenue.
Woman accused of stealing from Davenport trampoline park has faced such charges before
A 39-year-old woman accused of stealing almost $4,000 from Elevate Trampoline Park in Davenport has faced similar charges before. Scott County authorities have charged Tiffany Eva Marie Ferraraccio, who lived in Cedar Rapids at the time, with second-degree theft, according to county court records. She allegedly took a total of $3,828.08 from the park beginning on Sept. 23, 2021, while working as a store manager there.
Scott County Sheriff to ask for extra overtime to cover staffing shortages in the jail
Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane says he'll ask the Scott County Board of Supervisors next week to approve double overtime pay for correction officers to cover a staffing shortage. Deputies already fill shifts in the jail, Lane said, and he's attempting to make overtime a more attractive incentive to ensure...
Sentencing pending for Silvis man accused of fatal 2021 shooting
A 20-year-old man awaits sentencing after making a plea in relation to a fatal 2021 shooting in Silvis. Cordell O. Thomas, of Silvis, was initially charged with first-degree murder in relation to the shooting of Daniel Kokuvi Akoli, 28, who was also from Silvis, according to authorities. Police officers investigating a report of gunfire at about 4:45 p.m. on May 28, 2021, found the wounded Akoli in the 1400 block of 11th Street. He later died of his injuries.
