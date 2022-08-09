ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Details Emerge From Tom Brady's Absence For Personal Reasons

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has been absent from practice for several days now for what has been described as "personal reasons." But according to one NFL insider, he may be gone for a little while longer at least. Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday that the Buccaneers are "on board" with his reasons for being absent.
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports Chicago

Former Bears' player teases Roquan Smith destination

Let the Roquan Smith trade rumors begin. Before anyone could even think of potential destinations for the 25-year old inside linebacker, former Bears' running back, Cordarrelle Patterson, already started them. Patterson tweeted out a picture of Smith playing for his alma mater and hometown team, the University of Georgia, to...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Former NFL head coach Dave Wannstedt is 'optimistic' about the Chicago Bears than he has been 'in the last 10 years'

It has not been a great run for the Chicago Bears as of late. The team last went to the Super Bowl in 2007 (where they lost the Indianapolis Colts) and their last appearance before that--during the "Monsters of the Midway" era--dates further back to 1985. Chicago hasn't even won a playoff game since 2010, and the organization is back to square one this season, featuring a new head coach and general manager.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Football
Chicago, IL
Football
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Bears, Steelers Trade Idea

Roquan Smith sent the Chicago Bears into disarray by publicly requesting a trade Tuesday morning. The star linebacker shared a statement to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport claiming the front office "doesn't value me here." He asked for a one-way ticket out of Chicago entering the final year of his contract.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Bears Kicker Has Brutally Honest Admission About Soldier Field

Cairo Santos had to change his offseason kicking routine in order to get more comfortable with Soldier Field. Santos spoke to the media and said that he was practicing on a turf high school field in Jacksonville before realizing that those conditions don't match Soldier Field. He then found a...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Rapoport
Yardbarker

Roquan Smith Becomes Available for Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers are currently battling between keeping Devin Bush in the starting lineup or handing Robert Spillane the job this season. So far, the two have split reps with the first team at training camp, but a third name might have entered the equation. Chicago Bears inside linebacker Roquan...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

Don’t expect the Commanders to get involved in a Roquan Smith trade

Everyone knows the Washington Commanders’ biggest weakness is the linebacker position. While Cole Holcomb has fans swooning after his breakout 2021, the other options, including last year’s first-round pick Jamin Davis, leave a lot to be desired. Behind Holcomb and Davis — the projected starters — Washington has...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Nfl Network#American Football#The Chicago Sun Times#Gm
Yardbarker

One Bears second year player is taking advantage of injuries.

One Bears second year player is taking advantage of injuries. With the Bears currently down four wide receivers due to Injury it’s a golden opportunity for someone to show the new coaching staff what they can do. It seems Dazz Newsome maybe taking that opportunity. He’s been making some plays when the Bears are in desperate need of receiver help.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Should the Cardinals Trade for Bears LB Roquan Smith?

The Arizona Cardinals have been heavily linked to a Chicago Bears linebacker this offseason, but not the one circling the news this afternoon. Bears inside linebacker Roquan Smith requested a trade out of the organization Tuesday afternoon. Smith is one of the best at his position and is seeking his first big contract in the NFL. He has been a second-team All-Pro each of the last two seasons.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
theScore

Cubs owner Ricketts: Fans deserve better

Chicago Cubs owner Tom Ricketts knows the club's performance this season is not up to par with what fans have come to expect over the past few years. "I'll be the first to acknowledge this is not the type of baseball Cubs fans deserve," Ricketts said in a statement to ESPN's Jesse Rogers.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy