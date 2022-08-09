ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Calcasieu Parish News

Traffic Stop in Louisiana Results in Drug Arrest After Authorities Find 720 bottles of Promethazine

Traffic Stop in Louisiana Results in Drug Arrest After Authorities Find 720 bottles of Promethazine. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The Baton Rouge Police Department reported on August 10, 2022, that during the week prior, BRPD Officers performed a traffic stop on I-10 East near Dalrymple Drive. Officers checked the vehicle during the traffic stop and discovered 720 bottles of Promethazine.
