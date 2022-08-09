We all remember the lysteria outbreak a few years ago with a popular ice cream brand... I'm very happy to say it isn't that famous brand this time. H-E-B has announced a voluntarily all-store recall for half gallon H-E-B Creamy Creations Light Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream due to an undeclared allergen. Now this might be a little confusing, but the issue was discovered when H-E-B Creamy Creations Light Cookies & Cream Ice Cream was identified in some cartons as H-E-B Creamy Creations Light Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream. But why that is a really big deal is that H-E-B Creamy Creations Light Cookies & Cream Ice Cream contains wheat as an ingredient. And wheat, a known allergen, is not declared on the product label. So people with an allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

