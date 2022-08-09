Read full article on original website
Haunting in Louisiana? Motion Camera Captures Spooky Visitor
Do you believe in ghosts? Let me say I am a huge skeptic. BUT, I have seen evidence of weird things going on at several local places. I have been to many of the "most haunted places in Shreveport Bossier." What Kinds of Things Happen with Ghosts?. I felt a...
Answers For Louisiana’s Most Interesting Weather Questions
To say that Louisiana weather is somewhat unique is like saying that gas prices have gone up a little over the last couple years. To the best of my knowledge, only here in Louisiana can you have all four seasons in one day; before lunch. Even though we've trudged through...
KPLC TV
Third suspect in April double homicide on W. LaGrange Street returned to Louisiana
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The third suspect in an April homicide in the 500 block of W. LaGrange Street has been extradited to Louisiana. The killing of two Houston men staying in Lake Charles allegedly arose from a drug dispute, authorities said. Three other Houston men are accused of driving to Lake Charles to commit the murders.
Traffic Stop in Louisiana Results in Drug Arrest After Authorities Find 720 bottles of Promethazine
Traffic Stop in Louisiana Results in Drug Arrest After Authorities Find 720 bottles of Promethazine. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The Baton Rouge Police Department reported on August 10, 2022, that during the week prior, BRPD Officers performed a traffic stop on I-10 East near Dalrymple Drive. Officers checked the vehicle during the traffic stop and discovered 720 bottles of Promethazine.
L'Observateur
Louisiana Distributes $25 Million in Homeowner Assistance to Thousands Affected by the Pandemic and Encourages More People to Apply
The state of Louisiana has distributed $25.4 million in mortgage assistance to 2,769 homeowners through the Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Fund, a federally funded relief program for homeowners financially affected by COVID-19 who are behind on their mortgages and at risk of foreclosure. Louisiana was one of the first states in the country to launch the program.
Should Louisiana Do Away with Inspection Stickers? POLL
While I was checking out the latest news about road conditions around the nation, I found the roads in Louisiana were the 9th worst in the nation. That’s actually better than I expected. But it got me to thinking. Why do we have to get our cars inspected every...
Louisiana State Police Giving Away Free Car Seats Saturday
One of the biggest problems in not just Louisiana but across the United States is folks having the wrong restraint or car seat for their baby or toddler. It is super important to have the right car seat for the size of your child in your vehicle when you travel.
What Are the Top Specialty License Plates in Louisiana?
Louisiana has more than 200 specialty license plates you can get on your car. These can range from your military service, to your service organization to your high school or college. You have so many to choose from. How Do You Get a Specialty License Plate?. You do pay an...
Entergy and Louisiana's United Ways team up to help customers with bills
Qualifying Entergy Louisiana electric customers in all parishes served by the company will be able to apply for a one-time $150 credit on their utility bill through their local United Way.
Louisiana Supreme Court Takes On Perkins Mayoral Disqualification
The Louisiana Supreme Court has agreed to take on the reelection disqualification case centered around Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins. KEEL News has confirmed that the oral arguments in the case will begin on August 16th at 2pm. The hearing will be via teleconference, with just the lawyers for each side. Both sides will be given 20 minutes to state their cases. Because it is an online teleconference hearing, outsiders should be able to watch the stream.
Louisiana State Police urge public to ‘Vote Louisiana’ in upcoming cruiser contest
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to Louisiana State Police (LSP), the Ninth Annual American Association of State Troopers (AAST) hosted “America’s Best Looking Cruiser” contest is in full swing and the public is invited to vote. The contest is in support of AAST, which aims to support the social, financial, and educational needs of […]
Two Louisiana women responsible for over $500,000 in identity fraud indicted
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – On Wednesday, the Troup County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest and indictment of two Louisiana women. On Aug. 1, a Troup County Grand jury indicted Deavian Andrews and Tynea Gray for Conspiracy to Commit Racketeering, an offense that subjects both to a 5 to 20-year prison sentence. On April 7, […]
WTVM
2 Louisiana women arrested on racketeering charges in Troup Co.
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Two Louisiana women were indicted by a Troup County Grand Jury on August 1 on racketeering charges. On April 7, a Troup County deputy conducted a traffic stop on I-85 after observing a window tint violation on the vehicle. After stopping the vehicle, the deputy noticed signs of criminal activity and he searched of the vehicle.
Massive Arcadia Bluegill Just Certified New Louisiana Record
Just a couple of months ago, back on May 30, Tim Trahan of Arcadia, decided to try his luck bass fishing in his neighbor's pond and that trip turned into something dreams are made of. After Tim got a bite on his Zoom Super Fluke, he set the hook on...
Farmer’s Almanac Winter Prediction for Shreveport Area
After a blistering hot summer all across North Louisiana, we can only wonder what’s in store for this winter around our region. The Farmer’s Almanac predicts winter will be colder than normal this year with the coldest periods in mid-December, early and mid-to late January, and early to mid-February.
Three South Louisiana Lottery Tickets Win over $420,000
Lottery players in South Louisiana have 420,000 reasons to be looking for winners this morning. South Louisiana Powerball players have 100,000 reasons to be reaching into their purses and pockets this morning and Easy 5 Players from over the weekend, have 320,000 reasons to check their numbers too. The Louisiana...
Another Texas Ice Cream Recall
We all remember the lysteria outbreak a few years ago with a popular ice cream brand... I'm very happy to say it isn't that famous brand this time. H-E-B has announced a voluntarily all-store recall for half gallon H-E-B Creamy Creations Light Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream due to an undeclared allergen. Now this might be a little confusing, but the issue was discovered when H-E-B Creamy Creations Light Cookies & Cream Ice Cream was identified in some cartons as H-E-B Creamy Creations Light Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream. But why that is a really big deal is that H-E-B Creamy Creations Light Cookies & Cream Ice Cream contains wheat as an ingredient. And wheat, a known allergen, is not declared on the product label. So people with an allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.
Gruesome Northern Michigan Murder – Hunters Chopped Up and Fed to Pigs
Northern Michigan was rocked in 1985 when two hunters went missing and were discovered having been mutilated and fed to hogs. Two men from St. Clair Shores were on their way to their family's hunting cabin across the state in White Cloud. Brian Ognjan and David Tyll, both 27 years...
Louisiana Boardwalk Sold to New Ownership Group
The Louisiana Boardwalk announced they have been sold to a new ownership group. Boardwalk Routh, LLC, of the Routh Group from Texas will collaborate with local Boardwalk leadership for growth and expansion opportunities. The Boardwalk was opened in 2003 amid much excitement and anticipation. Phase 1 featured a huge anchor,...
The Reasons the Majority of Texas Teachers Consider Quitting
As a general rule, most of us never call our safety into question while we are on the job. There are exceptions for those brave men and women in the military, police, fire, medical staff at mental institutions and those working at convenience stores and anyone who works in shady areas of their town.
