ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Highly touted FSU freshman Sam McCall makes fast impression on coaches, teammates

By Austin Cox about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04s63I_0hALvFE900
FSU true freshman cornerback Sam McCall works an individual drill during practice.

From the moment Florida State cornerback Sam McCall stepped on campus as the highest-rated signee in the Seminoles’ 2022 recruiting class, he has been looking to make a big impact.

Midway through his first preseason camp, McCall appears to be doing just that.

The freshman recorded an interception early on in Saturday’s scrimmage, and he also garnered praise from FSU’s coaches for his physical tackling.

“Saturday went good. Everybody is seeing that I can play,” McCall said after the Seminoles returned to practice Monday. “I showed the coaches I can really come down and hit. That’s what they were mainly focused on, seeing if I can come down and hit. I’m pretty sure they were impressed with that and this morning.”

Said FSU defensive coordinator Adam Fuller: “That was a great play, it was on our sideline. That looked like a veteran play. The interceptions that Sam makes, they look like real plays. He highpoints balls, he’s got great body control when he goes up. … It was really good to have him make some real positive plays.”

***SPECIAL OFFER: Get a one-year subscription to Warchant.com for just $1! Limited time offer!***

While also taking reps as a kick returner and in other roles on special teams, McCall was one of several younger ’Noles that head coach Mike Norvell and the FSU staff wanted to get on the field in a game-like setting.

While it might be a lot to ask McCall to play early this season in Florida State’s base defense, there is a very strong chance he will be a valued contributor on special teams.

“We wanted to see different combinations, give guys an opportunity to go out there, especially some of the young guys. Sam McCall came up with an interception tonight, I think on one of his first plays,” Norvell said. “The ball was thrown his way, and he was able to make a great interception.”

“Just knowing that built my confidence up. Knowing I can play on Saturdays now with the big guys,” McCall said. “Roll with the ones. I can roll with them a lot. Showing that I can play all-around.”

McCall was rated as the nation’s No. 58 overall prospect and the No. 11 player in the state of Florida in the 2022 On3 Consensus, an equally weighted, industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

An early enrollee in January, McCall said, “it really helped a lot,” that he got most of the defensive playbook down during spring football.

“That transition in high school, I know I had a lot of coaches that I could lean on. It was easy to me,” McCall said. “Basically, it was not hard, only if you make it hard. They told me to come in and just make it easier.”

Even with someone of McCall’s level of talent, technique in college becomes crucial for any player trying to establish themselves.

Over the summer, drills and competition with a group of FSU wideouts helped his game improve, McCall said. He added that he worked diligently on improving his eye discipline to better diagnose routes.

“Real important. I just know that I play on raw ability, so just using my technique, watching a lot of pro guys doing their technique,” McCall said.

Two players he studies, in particular, are former FSU standout and NFL All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey and recent No. 4 overall draft pick Ahmad ‘Sauce’ Gardner of the Jets.

McCall also praised the FSU staff most directly responsible for his progression as a player – Fuller and FSU defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson – for teaching him the game.

“The way they take time out of their day. Go through my technique. Make sure that I’m learning the right stuff for the defense,” McCall said. “Footwork, and getting better in the classroom, film room, and all that.”

Older defensive backs McCall has leaned on since arriving in Tallahassee include transfer Greedy Vance, Jarrian Jones, preseason All-ACC selection Jammie Robinson, Sidney Williams, and other veterans.

And the freshman from Lakeland’s Lake Gibson High seems to be popular with his new teammates.

When he was taking part in his post-practice interview Monday, McCall did his best not to be distracted by Jones, defensive linemen Robert Cooper, Fabien Lovett and others who joked with him for once again grabbing the spotlight after Monday’s practice.

“I knew they were going to do that, because after the spring game they were like, ‘Man, you caught your first pick,’” McCall said with a laugh. “So yeah, I knew they were going to mess with me.”

McCall has been waiting for these types of moment for quite some time. He flipped from rival Florida and announced his commitment to FSU in late February of his junior year, then stuck with the Seminoles the rest of the way through.

On the first day of the early signing period in December, he was the first player to fax in his Letter of Intent.

“I knew I was going to be the first guy signed. I talked to Norvell (head coach Mike Norvell), I was like, ‘I want to be the first guy to start this stuff off,’” McCall recalled. “The first guy to start it off. He wants me to be the first guy to come on the field and play as a young guy. So, we are going to see on Saturdays.”

When he signed, McCall didn’t know that fellow four-star CB recruit Azareye’h Thomas would be joining the class as a surprise addition. But since that day, the pair have been on a similar course — shining as early enrollees and now competing for playing time this fall.

“It has been real helpful, knowing I’m not just on my own. I can lean on him, like, ‘Hey, did I do this right?’ when we’re both on the field,” McCall said. “We [help] each other. It’s been real helpful to have another person that I know I will be here with me for three or four years.”

Talk about this story with other die-hard FSU football fans on the Tribal Council.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSAV News 3

Jenkins lineman Tavion Gadson chooses Florida State

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Tavion Gadson had a difficult college choice when he talked to WSAV a week ago. On Tuesday afternoon, he made that choice. Gadson announced on Twitter that he intends to commit to Florida State. The 2023 defensive line prospect from Jenkins High School chose Florida State over UGA, Minnesota, Tennessee and […]
SAVANNAH, GA
famuathletics.com

Rattlers Defensive Backs Look to Step Up with Key Departures

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. | Explosive. Experienced. Exciting. These are just a few adjectives Florida A&M coaches James Colzie III and Davon Morgan tossed around when discussing their defensive backs. And these are two voices Rattler Nation should absolutely trust ... Check their credentials, and you'll read that Colzie starred at Florida...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tallahassee, FL
Sports
Local
Florida College Sports
City
Lakeland, FL
Tallahassee, FL
College Sports
Tallahassee, FL
Football
City
Tallahassee, FL
valdostatoday.com

Wildcats scrimmage against Bulldogs

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Wildcats will play in a preseason scrimmage football game against the Thomasville Bulldogs at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium. The Valdosta Wildcats will host the Thomasville Bulldogs in a preseason scrimmage on Friday, August 12 at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium. Kick-off for this game is set for 7:30 pm. All...
VALDOSTA, GA
beckersspine.com

10 things to know about Tallahassee Orthopedic Clinic

Tallahassee Orthopedic Clinic opened 50 years ago, and since has become a preeminent provider across Florida and Georgia. Ten facts about the clinic from CEO Michael Boblitz:. 1. Tallahassee Orthopedic Clinic was formed 50 years ago to address a broad deficit in access to high quality orthopedic and sports medicine care across the Big Bend of Florida and South Georgia.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Norvell
WCTV

Man found with gun shot wound on Tallahassee’s westside.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after finding a man suffering from a gun shot wound at the intersection of Byington Circle and Huntington Woods Blvd. LCSO tells WCTV they responded to the call just after 8:15 Thursday night. When deputies arrived, they found...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Man injured in overnight shooting in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An overnight shooting in Tallahassee left one man injured, according to the Tallahassee Police Department. It happened around 2:30 a.m. Thursday morning, near Blountstown Street and W. Tennessee Street. TPD has not yet released details on the man’s condition, and whether there are any suspects.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Direct Auto Exchange hosts a free gas giveaway

‘Prosperity for All’ summit tackles issues, solutions for Leon County. The provost and other community activists spoke about the broad issues facing the 32304 area. Charles' First Alert Evening Forecast - Wednesday, Aug. 10. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. By Charles Roop. Scattered showers and storms remain likely for...
LEON COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fsu Football#Recruiting#American Football#College Football#Florida State#Seminoles#Warchant Com
mypanhandle.com

Jackson County marking Bicentennial anniversary in a special way

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)– One Panhandle county is celebrating its 200-year anniversary and they are doing it in a big way!. Jackson County was originally founded in 1822. The county has been in existence longer than Florida has been a state, as it was founded in 1845. This Saturday,...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Man arrested in Chattahoochee for Marianna shooting

MARIANA, Fla. (WCTV) - A 28-year-old, Te’Arien Gordon, is facing several charges over his alleged involvement in a shooting in Marianna. Gordon was arrested on August 5, 2022 by Chattahoochee Police for an outstanding warrant out of Jackson County. According to the Marianna Police Department, in July 2022, Gordon...
MARIANNA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
FSU
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
65K+
Followers
63K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy