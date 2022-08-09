ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Jaydon Blue impressing Steve Sarkisian early in Texas Fall Camp

By Alex Weber about 6 hours
 3 days ago
Photo by Adam Davis/Getty Images

Once four-star running back Jaydon Blue pledged his commitment to Texas, he called it quits on his high school career. Knowing the demands of an entire extra season of football, especially at his position, Blue figured he may as well just save a few hits and prepare for his collegiate career. He wound up enrolling early in January and has worked with the team throughout the offseason.

According to his head coach, Steve Sarkisian, Blue is one of the more improved players of the offseason. Perhaps because he took so long off, lost some of his touch, but regained it in short order once he started playing again.

At recent media availability, reporters asked Sark about the new blue-chip ball carrier. How’s he coming along? Did he have a lot of rust to knock off when he first showed up this past winter? Here was the Longhorn headman’s answer:

“That’s a good question. You know, I felt a little of that in spring ball. I felt a little of a guy who didn’t play the 12 to 14 games you would normally play your senior year of high school, just from a physicality standpoint.”

So yes, the staff had to break Blue back into football shape after more than a year away off. Sarkisian then continued, noting the type of player Blue is.

“From a perseverance kind of mentality. You know, he’s a guy who carried the ball a bunch his junior year and was tough-minded, ran hard, and he was kind of feeling his way through spring ball.”

Jaydon Blue fell behind a bit at first. However, as spring and summer workouts progressed, he worked his way back to 100%.

“But that’s why I said coming back to training camp, probably one of the most improved players we have. This guy is running hard, he’s running physical, he’s blocking physical, he’s pushing through some of the bumps and bruises that you get in training camp. And nobody feels good day five. And you gotta persevere, you gotta push through. I’ve been really proud of him. Just kind of where he was January to May, to now where he is come August, physically but also mentally.”

Heaps of improvement from Jaydon Blue so far. A good sign for the likely heir to Bijan Robinson at the position.

