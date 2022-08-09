Comparing size, reach of Buckeyes massive fanbase to other B1G schools

The Tim May Podcast.

COLUMBUS — Training camp is finally here for Ohio State. Football is officially back. And The Tim May Podcast is returning this week with a pair of special guests as the preseason continues for the Buckeyes.

After an offseason full of using his podcast to revisit with former players, break down and analyze Buckeyes history and talk about Name, Image and Likeness, the long-time Ohio State beat writer is back to focusing on another massive topic: Buckeye Nation and Buckeyes fans — the largest fanbase in the country.

Tim welcomes Samford professor Darin White, the Executive Director for the Center for Sports Analytics. He recently did a study to show just how big fanbases are across college football, and he found that no fanbase tops the Buckeyes, especially in the Big Ten. The reach of the Ohio State fanbase is much greater than any other fan base in the league, and the study just confirmed that.

If that wasn’t enough for the episode, Tim also welcomes Ed Terwilliger, the Ohio State Director of High School Relations. Terwilliger joined the Buckeyes program in 2015 and has been a huge help on the trail for Urban Meyer and Ryan Day during his career. Before his time at Ohio State, Terwilliger was the head coach at Olentangy for 24 years, winning 138 games. He was the Division III Coach of the Year, a three-time Division II Coach of the Year in Central Ohio, the Division I Central Ohio Coach of the Year and the Ohio Capital Conference Coach of the Year during his time with the Braves.

Tim and Ed have a full-scale conversation about football coaching, recruiting and plenty more.

You will not want to miss this interview and plenty more news and analysis and in another edition of the Tim May Podcast.

Check it out in the link below and find more episodes of the Tim May Podcast on our YouTube channel.