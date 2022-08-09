ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Presence of Keary Colbert has Florida 'definitely up there' for 2024 top-100 wide receiver

By Corey Bender about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cF3yd_0hALuHxO00
(Photo via Chad Simmons/On3)

"Florida is definitely up there. I have a great relationship with coach KC; me and him are really close."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Robinson flips to Florida

South Carolina lost a commitment from the 2023 football recruiting class on Wednesday night. Linebacker Jaden Robinson (Lake City, Fla./Columbia) posted on his Twitter account that he is backing off of his pledge from the Gamecocks. He’s now committed to Florida. A four-star prospect with a rating of 0.8933...
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Four-star receiver Ayden Williams sets announcement date

Ridgeland High School (Miss.) four-star receiver Ayden Williams released a decision date Wednesday night of when he'll announce his commitment. Ranked as the No. 20 wide receiver in the nation in the industry-generated 247Sports Composite ranking, Williams will make the decision official on August 21. Last season Williams had a...
EDUCATION
The Spun

Nick Saban Announces Significant Injury To Alabama Offense

Alabama's receiving corps took a bit of a hit this week. Nick Saban has confirmed that wide receiver JoJo Earle has suffered a Jones fractured in his foot. Earle is expected to miss at least the first month of the regular season. Saban said the recovery timeline for an injury of this magnitude is six to eight weeks.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Gainesville, FL
Football
City
Gainesville, FL
The Spun

Will Muschamp Makes His Feelings On Georgia Job Very Clear

Will Muschamp is two years removed from being the head coach of South Carolina's football program. Though his role at Georgia might be viewed as a demotion, he doesn't see it that way. During this Tuesday's press conference, Muschamp was asked about being an assistant for the Bulldogs. Muschamp, who...
ATHENS, GA
Front Office Sports

ESPN Rejects $380M Per Year Offer, Gives Up Big Ten Media Rights

As negotiations for the Big Ten media rights package wrap up, it looks like the conference will end its partnership with ESPN after four decades. The worldwide leader in sports reportedly rejected an offer that would cost $380 million a year for seven years, a source confirmed to FOS. Instead, the Big Ten’s football and basketball rights will go to a combination of FOX, NBC, CBS, and a yet-to-be-named streamer.
FOOTBALL
On3.com

Good Morning CaneSport 8.12.22

First up this morning in your Miami Hurricanes news?. Be sure to check out Gary Ferman’s take on this Cane team after media watched the entirety of practice yesterday. What did he see there that stood out?. Also stay tuned later this morning for our feedback off Miami’s practice...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keary Colbert
ClutchPoints

Texas football makes history by getting 4-star commitment from Florida

Texas football did something on Thursday that they’ve never done in program history. Andrew Ivins of 247 Sports reports that the Longhorns have landed 4-star running back recruit Cedric Baxter from the state of Florida. Ivins details what made the commitment so historic. Cedric Baxter to Texas could be a sign of what’s to come […] The post Texas football makes history by getting 4-star commitment from Florida appeared first on ClutchPoints.
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

Scouting report on five-star ATH Quinton Martin

The most sought-after player in Pennsylvania's class of 2024 offers position versatility for schools. Belle Vernon (Pa.) High's Quinton Martin, whose offer list is extensive, can play running back or on the defensive side (safety or linebacker) in college. He told 247Sports last month he spoke to Penn State, Pittsburgh,...
NFL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
65K+
Followers
63K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy