Presence of Keary Colbert has Florida 'definitely up there' for 2024 top-100 wide receiver

As negotiations for the Big Ten media rights package wrap up, it looks like the conference will end its partnership with ESPN after four decades. The worldwide leader in sports reportedly rejected an offer that would cost $380 million a year for seven years, a source confirmed to FOS. Instead, the Big Ten’s football and basketball rights will go to a combination of FOX, NBC, CBS, and a yet-to-be-named streamer.

FOOTBALL ・ 2 DAYS AGO