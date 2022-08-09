ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KSR Today: The Big Ten is Stealing the SEC on CBS

On3.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qrZnV_0hALuG4f00

DUUUU-dun-dun-dunnnnnnn! Dun-dun-dun-Dun! The beautiful chorus accompanying the best of SEC Football will soon now be the din that introduces dozens of Purdue punts and Nebraska turnovers on CBS. Just when you thought conference realignment couldn’t get any worse, the Big Ten stole the SEC on CBS music.

Details are beginning to emerge from the Big Ten’s media rights negotiations. After Fox secured a bid to for the Big Ten’s A-game package, which includes games on FS1 and Fox-owned BTN, the conference is now reportedly splitting up the rest of its games between CBS and NBC. The traditional SEC on CBS slot at 3:30 pm EST will now house the second-tier Big Ten Game of the week, while the Peacock produces the C-suite in primetime. The New York Post reports CBS is willing to pay $350 million to keep college football on its network, $50 million more than they were initially willing to pay to keep the SEC. Wow.

In the current climate, networks can’t survive without a library of live sports. After ESPN threw a blank check at the SEC, CBS could not afford Saturdays with only Mountain West Football. They had to overpay for lower quality games to still have a seat at the table. Still, it’s gross.

Instead of watching Alabama-LSU, we’ll be stuck with Minnesota vs. Wisconsin on CBS starting in 2024. Of all the unintended consequences from conference realignment, this is the worst. First we lose the SEC on CBS theme music. What’s next? Roundball Rock introducing Big East basketball? Preposterous.

Kentucky Lands in the Big Blue Bahamas

The Wildcats have reached paradise. KSR has two tickets to join them this afternoon when Jack Pilgrim and Dr. Michael Huang take their talents to the Baha Mar resort. Hopefully they’ll make it in time to watch an open practice at the beautiful facility that is set to tip-off at 2 pm EST. If you’re one of the lucky few fans who made it in time, go knock on the door and see how Oscar Tshiebwe‘s doing. It’s a business trip for the Big O. With NIL restrictions in the USA, he’s working overtime to cash in while spending a week in the Caribbean.

Jamal Murray Names His All-Time Kentucky Starting Five

A couple of former Wildcats sat down to catch up and talk sports. Jamal Murray joined former UK volleyball star Kaz Brown for a lengthy conversation about life in the NBA and he shared his all-time Kentucky starting five. Who did Jamal miss?

Hear from Kentucky C Eli Cox on SEC Now

Over the weekend the Kentucky football team took a break from camp to help get donations to flood victims in Eastern Kentucky. Eli Cox hopped on SEC Now Monday evening to share why the Wildcats were called to action.

“The University of Kentucky is what’s on our jersey when we go out and play every Saturday and that incorporates our entire state,” said the Nicholasville, Ky. native. “For the entire Big Blue Nation that was affected by the floods out in Eastern Kentucky, we just feel it’s our responsibility to do our part to help our fellow Kentuckians.”

Kentucky Football Returns to Practice

Mark Stoops’ Wildcats are back in action Tuesday morning. Adam Luckett is in Lexington to speak with offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello and a few other players on his side of the line of scrimmage. We’ll learn how the Cats responded after a rough Saturday outing. Stay tuned here and on the KSR YouTube page for updates laster this morning. Speaking of…

Now Playing on the KSR YouTube Page

There’s a new vacancy on the Kentucky football roster. Joel Williams announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal after one week of spring practice. True freshman Alex Afari appears have contributed to the decision. Taj Dodson and Zion Childress are also options to fill in at nickel. Adam Luckett and I broke down that decision and broadcasted 11 Personnel. That’s not all you’ll find on the KSR YouTube page. Miss Saturday’s practice? We got you covered.

Lynn Bowden on the Move?

Former Kentucky phenom Lynn Bowden is still trying to find the right spot to succeed in the NFL. He was traded as a rookie from Vegas to Miami before ever stepping foot onto the field. After flashing in his first season, he was sidelined by an injury for the entire 2020 campaign. Many players would fall by the wayside, by SI’s Albert Breer says Bowden could get one more look on a different team this fall.

Speaking of the Dolphins, they’re one of the few teams that already seem to be involved in the pre–Week 1 trade market. Things should heat up once injuries start to occur and preseason games start to be played. But Miami’s already at work here with a surplus at a prominent position. They’ve talked to other teams about potentially moving veteran receivers Preston Williams and Lynn Bowden Jr. Williams showed a ton of promise as a rookie, with 32 catches for 428 yards and three touchdowns, but has leveled off since. Bowden came out of Kentucky as a sort-of Swiss Army knife offensive weapon, having worked as a receiver, quarterback and return man in college. He was taken in the third round by the Raiders and traded to Miami before Week 1 of his rookie year, and he has struggled to find a niche and battled injuries since. So maybe someone out there will see something in one of these two and take a swing. Either way, it’s probably smart of the Dolphins to get out in front of the glut of names likely to hit the trade market later in the month.

Albert Breer, Sports Illustrated

Comments / 0

 

