ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Michigan basketball: Tarris Reed Jr. talks challenges of college transition, learning from Hunter Dickinson, Juwan Howard

By Clayton Sayfie about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WMSiP_0hALu3gT00
(Photo courtesy Michigan basketball)

Michigan Wolverines basketball freshman big man Tarris Reed Jr. is big at 6-foot-9 and tough in the low post, but he’s the first to admit acclimating to college hasn’t been easy. Reed and his freshman classmates are taking classes and participating in Michigan’s offseason workout program. The squad will head to Europe in a matter of days to play three scrimmages. All told, there’s a lot on his plate, and it can sometimes be hard to handle, even for one of the top recruits in the country.

“The first few weeks, they’ve been pretty hard — I’m not going to lie — but I see myself getting acclimated to it,” the No. 29 overall player in the 2022 class per the On3 Consenus said on the Defend The Block podcast with Brian Boesch. “I’ve got to thank Link Academy for last year. I felt that really prepared me for this college lifestyle on and off the court. Coming in here, I was prepared, but it’s been a challenge. I’ve been doing well.”

Added the Michigan freshman: “The best of both worlds — academics and basketball wise — trying to manage your time, build better habits and depend on your habits to carry you throughout the day. You have to go to class right after practice when you’re tired, then go to another class, then after you have to lift, then you have to do it all over again every day. It’s been pretty challenging at first, but I see myself and the guys getting used to it now.

“Definitely in college it’s a lot more than high school. Going to a prep school, which I did last year, it really did help me, because I see myself doing the same habits there and bringing them to college. But of course, college is more ramped up. So I see myself using those habits I did last year, taking them here and keep building off that.”

Michigan basketball freshmen are already forming a strong bond

Michigan frosh Jett Howard wants to break the ‘shooter’ stereotype

Michigan a great fit

Going back to his decision to choose Michigan, which was almost exactly one year ago, Reed said he was happy but nervous. He was considering Big Ten rivals Ohio State and Michigan State, too.

“I didn’t know if it was the right decision at the time,” Reed admitted.

But now that he’s on campus, some of the things he wrote down on his pros and cons list have already come to fruition — more pros than cons.

“Looking back at it now, I’m like, OK, I have to write down the pros and cons, which school fits the best for me, coaching and long term, it was Michigan,” Reed explained. “So I’m glad I made that decision. Playing under [head] Coach [Juwan] Howard, just the workouts we’re doing every day, they’re pretty fun.”

The entire experience, while challenging, has been helpful in preparing him for his freshman season at Michigan. Reed will most likely play a significant role this winter, even though a potential preseason All-American — junior center Hunter Dickinson — sits in front of him on the depth chart. Facing Dickinson in workouts has been a positive.

“Great staff, great culture, great facility,” Reed continued of Michigan. “Coming in, I get to learn from one of the best players in college basketball, so I get to play with him and compete against him in practice, so that’s going to help me.

“The coaching style — Coach Howard, [associate head coach Phil] Martelli, [assistants Saddi] Washington, [Howard] Eisley, all of them, everyone on that staff has been through it, they’ve seen a lot. Especially from the NBA level, their perspective, that will help me in the long run.”

Keeping it simple

Reed has some of the skills of a typical Big Ten big man. He’s physical and can score on the block. But he also has some flair to his game, too, and has heard comparisons to former NBA standout David West and current Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid. Reed can step out and hit perimeter shots, and has the quickness to defend smaller players.

“I bring a little extra to it, which is pretty skill,” Reed said of the Big Ten’s style. “I’ve got a little different skill set than the others, but that’s what I am — a Big Ten basketball player.”

Still, he’s working on keeping things simple at the start of his Michigan career.

“I was talking to my pops a couple days ago. I’m like, ‘Pops, my shot’s not falling here, I feel like I’m not shooting as well as I could. Last year, I felt like I was shooting great. I come here, I’m not shooting as well, I feel like I’m not showing off my skill set,'” Reed revealed. “He was like, ‘Do what you do best, and do it more often. Keep it simple. You don’t have to show everything you have now — just stick with the basics.’ I’m just going in here like, OK, do what I do.

“He helped me, because I wanted to come in here and show everything I got. No, you gotta stay the course, you’ve gotta stay down, stay low.”

In that respect, he’s learning from Dickinson, Michigan’s centerpiece.

“He keeps it so, so simple — like super simple,” Reed said of the 7-foot-1 center. “Sometimes, it’s like, what the heck? Just trying to guard him sometimes is pretty hard and difficult, just hitting you with jump hooks, running floaters, running hooks. Just a simple game. And that’s why I’m trying to bring my game to just bring it basic. Like I said, do what you do best, and do it often.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
On3.com

Several Michigan freshmen 'popping' in practice, will play this year

Michigan started fall camp a week ago in preparation for the Sept. 3 opener with Colorado State, with all classes participating. Yesterday, head coach Jim Harbaugh joined Jon Jansen on the In the Trenches podcast to discuss the first several practices, singling out a few standouts — including a freshman in running back C.J Stokes who is “going to be good,” he said.
ANN ARBOR, MI
On3.com

Greg McElroy reveals bad news for Michigan in attempting back-to-back 10 win seasons

Michigan is coming off their best season of the Jim Harbaugh era. The Wolverines won their most games since 1997, won the Big Ten Championship game and made an appearance in the College Football Playoff. On top of that, they beat Ohio State for the first time since 2011. However, ESPN’s Greg McElroy has highlighted multiple reasons why that success may be hard to come by again in 2022.
ANN ARBOR, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Where MSU basketball lands in 247Sports' 2023 team rankings after 4-star SF Coen Carr's commitment

Michigan State has added another elite recruit to its 2023 class, and now holds one of the top classes in the country. The Spartans picked up a commitment from four-star small forward Coen Carr on Tuesday night. Carr was the fourth commitment in the class, and is the third four-star or better prospect to pick Michigan State in the past two weeks.
EAST LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan College Basketball
City
Washington Township, MI
Ann Arbor, MI
College Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
Sports
State
Washington State
Local
Michigan Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
College Basketball
Local
Michigan Basketball
Local
Michigan College Sports
City
Ann Arbor, MI
Ann Arbor, MI
Basketball
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Michigan football defense 'screaming at each other, overly communicating'

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Last year, Michigan’s defense improved greatly on the moribund 2020 campaign. And head coach Jim Harbaugh says he thinks this group can be even better. Before you chalk that up to hyperbole, some things are starting to make sense as the Wolverines round out the first week of fall camp. As Harbaugh shared he envisions this as a ‘no-star defense,’ a star — and leader — appears to be emerging in Mazi Smith. As Smith looks to effectively galvanize the defense into a cohesive unit, it appears, at least in the camp setting, that they’re becoming just that.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Updated roster reveals numbers, weight changes for Michigan basketball team

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan men’s basketball team has posted its roster for the 2022-23 season, revealing some significant weight changes for several players. The most dramatic change is guard Kobe Bufkin, who is listed at 195 pounds, up 20 from last season. Isaiah Barnes is up 15 pounds to 200, while Will Tschetter is up 10 to 240. Terrance Williams II dropped five pounds and is at 225. Hunter Dickinson remains 7-foot-1, 260 pounds.
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Juwan Howard
Person
Joel Embiid
ClutchPoints

‘I’m ecstatic to sign this contract’: Tom Izzo gets new Michigan State deal

Ever since Tom Izzo was hired by Michigan State basketball back in 1995, the Spartans have done nothing but enjoy success. Eight Final Four appearances and a National Championship later, it’s safe to say that the Spartans made the right choice hiring Izzo. They made a wise choice concerning the Big Ten’s winningest head coach […] The post ‘I’m ecstatic to sign this contract’: Tom Izzo gets new Michigan State deal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
EAST LANSING, MI
thecomeback.com

7-foot basketball recruit absolutely drains three-pointers

Five-star center basketball recruit Aaron Bradshaw is best known for his height, standing at seven feet tall while still in high school. However, he’s got much more to his game than just height and size – he also has an impressive jump shot, as well. Bradshaw is ranked...
BASKETBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Link Academy
ClutchPoints

NFL Preseason Odds: Falcons vs. Lions prediction, odd and pick – 8/12/2022

The Atlanta Falcons and Detroit Lions will square off in NFL Preseason action on Friday night. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL preseason odds series, which includes our Falcons-Lions prediction and pick we have laid out below. For the first time in over a decade, Atlanta will not have Matt […] The post NFL Preseason Odds: Falcons vs. Lions prediction, odd and pick – 8/12/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Tom Izzo Contract News

Tom Izzo is going to remain on the Michigan State sideline for the foreseeable future. Izzo agreed to a five-year contract extension worth over $6 million annually, the university announced Thursday afternoon. "Twelve years ago, Tom Izzo said he would be a Spartan for Life, and today's announcement further demonstrates...
EAST LANSING, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Michigan football adds two alums to radio gameday broadcast team

The Michigan football broadcast team on the radio is being fully revamped, with Jim Brandstatter and Dan Dierdorf having retired after the 2021 season. No longer on the sidelines, Doug Karsch and Jon Jansen move up to the broadcast booth, taking over play-by-play and color commentary duties, respectively. But, with them upstairs, who will take their role down on the field?
ANN ARBOR, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan adds pair of former Wolverine stars to radio broadcast for 2022

The Michigan Wolverines announced that 2 of their own will be returning home. Jason Avant and Jack Miller will join the Wolverine radio network this coming fall. The pair will join play-by-play announcer Doug Karsch and analyst Jon Jansen this year. Avant is considered one of the best Wolverine wide receivers of all time.
ANN ARBOR, MI
On3.com

Good Morning CaneSport 8.12.22

First up this morning in your Miami Hurricanes news?. Be sure to check out Gary Ferman’s take on this Cane team after media watched the entirety of practice yesterday. What did he see there that stood out?. Also stay tuned later this morning for our feedback off Miami’s practice...
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Look: Michigan State Announces Big Tom Izzo News

Tom Izzo is 67 years old and has served as head coach of Michigan State basketball for over 25 years now. But ahead of his 28th season at the helm, the Spartans have made a big decision on his future. On Thursday, Michigan State announced that they have signed Izzo...
EAST LANSING, MI
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
65K+
Followers
63K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy