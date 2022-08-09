James Coley explains how Ainias Smith sets the standard among Texas A&M receivers

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Despite negative headlines after his arrest, wide receiver Ainias Smith continues to be a face for the Texas A&M football program and a leader amongst his teammates. This week, co-OC and wide receivers coach James Coley discussed how Smith leads in the wide receivers room and helps him develop the young receivers.

“He’s involved in every play,” Coley said. “He’s there chirping and talking, that’s the way he approaches the game. For him, it’s a mental edge. He’s not one of those guys who we might’ve seen in the past, might stand on the side if it’s not his rep, he’s in other people’s reps.

“So yeah, he’s been huge for the young guys because he’s talking to them and he’s huge for the older guys because he’s talking to them, too. He’s got the right mindset.”

Smith is expected to once again play a major role in the offense for Jimbo Fisher in 2022. He led the Aggies in receptions last season, finishing with 47 catches. Tight end Jalen Wydermyer finished with more receiving yards, but Smith posted 509 yards with six touchdowns.

The 5-foot-10 senior could pick up significant draft buzz this season as the main target for the new Aggie quarterback.

Aggie nation sticks by Smith

Police arrested Ainias Smith on July 20 for driving while intoxicated and carrying an unlawful weapon, the Houston Chronicle’s Brent Zwerneman first reported. The charges were dropped July 28 and the team rapidly reinstated him.

After the charges against Smtih were dropped, he thanked the Texas A&M faithful for having his back.

“The media was trying to make me something that I’m not,” Smith said. “I’m really thankful for everybody, Ben Crenshaw especially, that played a role and had my back. The 12th Man, they supported me the whole time. Ten toes down. A lot of people were there for me. Man, it meant everything to me to be able to see that. My family was all the way behind me. Their support system was so strong. They were always checking up on me. My parents, my brother, my nephew and my brother’s girlfriend all stuck me. It meant everything to me.”

Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher was an early voice in support of Smith and waiting for the case to reach a resolution.

“You tell the truth and you move on and you can’t worry about that,” Fisher said. “You have to go play and do the right things and make the right decisions each and every day.”