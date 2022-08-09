4-star DB Javien Toviano close to setting visits, contemplating decision

The only Waco-born NBA player in history will be back in town this week to help with a University High School basketball camp. Kenrich Williams, who will enter his fifth NBA season later this year with the Oklahoma City Thunder, will help with University’s youth camp Friday and Saturday at the UHS Gym. The camp is free, and is open to boys and girls in 3rd through 5th grades as well as boys in 6th through 8th grades.

WACO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO