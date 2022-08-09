Three LIV Golf players were trying to receive a TRO for the FedExCup Playoffs but a judge denied it to them on Tuesday, which had golf Twitter buzzing. With the FedExCup Playoffs set to begin on Thursday at the first tee of the FedEx St. Jude Championship, a trio of golfers who signed with LIV Golf — Talor Gooch, Matt Jones and Hudson Swafford — asked a federal judge for a TRO to be able to play in the playoffs despite their suspensions from the Tour as they earned enough points in their PGA Tour seasons to qualify.

