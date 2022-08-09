Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas react after judge rules in favor of PGA Tour banning LIV golfers from FedEx Cup
Two of the PGA Tour's heavyweights followed along with many others on Tuesday as a California court ruled against LIV golfers Matt Jones, Talor Gooch and Hudson Swafford being allowed in the 2022 FedEx Cup Playoffs. Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas make up two of that current FedEx Cup top 10 going into the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis this week, and both have been vocal about aligning with the PGA Tour going into the future.
Fred Couples Slams LIV Golf as Saudi Series Accuses Tiger Woods of Doing PGA Tour’s Bidding
In an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour, which was partially dealt with yesterday by U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman in a California courtroom, the LIV Golf Series accused pro golf’s top circuit of getting Tiger Woods to “publicly criticize” players for joining the Saudi-backed league.
Rory McIlroy hilariously destroys LIV Golf lawyer after FedEx Cup-Super Bowl comparison
Rory McIlroy has zero chill — at all. The PGA TOUR star just posterized the entire LIV Golf with a rhetorical quip when he recently spoke to the media about The FedEx Cup. When a reporter asked if The FedEx Cup “is the hardest trophy to win,” the Northern Irishman shot back with a hilarious response.
NFL・
CBS Sports
Judge allows PGA Tour to keep LIV Golf players out of 2022 FedEx Cup Playoffs
A federal judge Tuesday denied a temporary restraining order, allowing the PGA Tour to restrict access to the 2022 FedEx Cup Playoffs from three Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf players who filed a lawsuit in hopes of participating in the postseason competition. Talor Gooch, Matt Jones and Hudson Swafford will not play in any of the three tournaments as the PGA Tour's motion to deny was granted by U.S. District Court Judge Beth Labson Freeman.
ESPN
Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas approve decision to not let LIV Golf members into PGA Tour's FedEx Cup playoffs
MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Rory McIlroy was paying attention to court proceedings Tuesday, when a federal judge in California denied a temporary restraining order to three suspended PGA Tour members who signed with LIV Golf and then wanted to play in the FedEx Cup playoffs. Talor Gooch, Matt Jones and Hudson...
Golf Digest
Tony Finau's latest low round has him closing in on a Tiger Woods mark
Tony Finau continued his sizzling play on Thursday with an opening-round 64 at the FedEx Cup St. Jude Championship. For a guy who has won his past two PGA Tour starts, the low score is nothing new. But he now finds himself in pretty select company—and within striking distance of a Tiger Woods scoring mark.
ESPN
Hideki Matsuyama withdraws from FedEx St. Jude Championship with neck injury
MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Hideki Matsuyama withdrew from the FedEx St. Jude Championship, the first leg of the FedEx Cup Playoffs, on Wednesday because of a neck injury. Matsuyama, who is ranked 11th in the FedEx Cup points standings, is in good shape to advance to next week's BMW Championship (top 70 players) at Wilmington Country Club in Delaware and the season-ending Tour Championship (top 30 players) at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.
LIV Golf statement on players being denied access to PGA Tour's FedEx Cup Playoffs: 'No one gains by banning golfers'
After what is sure to be the first of many legal matches between the PGA Tour and players who jumped ship to play for the upstart LIV Golf Invitational Series, the Tour is 1 up. On Tuesday a judge ruled against Talor Gooch, Matt Jones and Hudson Swafford after they...
Golf.com
FedEx Cup Playoffs: St. Jude Championship Preview
The season-long race for the PGA Tour’s ultimate prize is heating up. On the first stop of the FedEx Cup Playoffs, the pros head to Memphis for the FedEx St. Jude. We discuss which contenders can win and the impact of LIV Golf’s lawsuit on the field.
AOL Corp
Judge rules three LIV players will not be permitted to join FedEx Cup playoffs
The battle between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour has reached the first of what will surely be many courtrooms. U.S. District Court Judge Beth Labson Freeman heard arguments from attorneys representing both the PGA Tour and a consortium of eleven LIV-affiliated players on Tuesday afternoon. Three LIV players — Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford and Matt Jones — were seeking a temporary restraining order that would permit them to compete in this week's tournament, the first event of the FedEx Cup playoffs.
Golf Channel
After mid-round grip change, hole-out finish, Si Woo Kim takes FedEx St. Jude lead
Sometimes it's not how you start, but how you finish. Si Woo Kim withdrew from last week's Wyndham Championship during the final round due to an illness. Just four days later, however, he teed it up in Memphis at the FedExCup Playoffs' opener and has put himself in a position to win.
Judge rules LIV Golf members won’t play in FedExCup Playoffs: Best golf Twitter reactions
Three LIV Golf players were trying to receive a TRO for the FedExCup Playoffs but a judge denied it to them on Tuesday, which had golf Twitter buzzing. With the FedExCup Playoffs set to begin on Thursday at the first tee of the FedEx St. Jude Championship, a trio of golfers who signed with LIV Golf — Talor Gooch, Matt Jones and Hudson Swafford — asked a federal judge for a TRO to be able to play in the playoffs despite their suspensions from the Tour as they earned enough points in their PGA Tour seasons to qualify.
