ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas react after judge rules in favor of PGA Tour banning LIV golfers from FedEx Cup

Two of the PGA Tour's heavyweights followed along with many others on Tuesday as a California court ruled against LIV golfers Matt Jones, Talor Gooch and Hudson Swafford being allowed in the 2022 FedEx Cup Playoffs. Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas make up two of that current FedEx Cup top 10 going into the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis this week, and both have been vocal about aligning with the PGA Tour going into the future.
GOLF
CBS Sports

Judge allows PGA Tour to keep LIV Golf players out of 2022 FedEx Cup Playoffs

A federal judge Tuesday denied a temporary restraining order, allowing the PGA Tour to restrict access to the 2022 FedEx Cup Playoffs from three Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf players who filed a lawsuit in hopes of participating in the postseason competition. Talor Gooch, Matt Jones and Hudson Swafford will not play in any of the three tournaments as the PGA Tour's motion to deny was granted by U.S. District Court Judge Beth Labson Freeman.
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
State
North Carolina State
State
Tennessee State
Greensboro, NC
Sports
Golf Digest

Tony Finau's latest low round has him closing in on a Tiger Woods mark

Tony Finau continued his sizzling play on Thursday with an opening-round 64 at the FedEx Cup St. Jude Championship. For a guy who has won his past two PGA Tour starts, the low score is nothing new. But he now finds himself in pretty select company—and within striking distance of a Tiger Woods scoring mark.
GOLF
ESPN

Hideki Matsuyama withdraws from FedEx St. Jude Championship with neck injury

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Hideki Matsuyama withdrew from the FedEx St. Jude Championship, the first leg of the FedEx Cup Playoffs, on Wednesday because of a neck injury. Matsuyama, who is ranked 11th in the FedEx Cup points standings, is in good shape to advance to next week's BMW Championship (top 70 players) at Wilmington Country Club in Delaware and the season-ending Tour Championship (top 30 players) at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fedex Cup#Fantasy Basketball#Northern Trust
Golf.com

FedEx Cup Playoffs: St. Jude Championship Preview

The season-long race for the PGA Tour’s ultimate prize is heating up. On the first stop of the FedEx Cup Playoffs, the pros head to Memphis for the FedEx St. Jude. We discuss which contenders can win and the impact of LIV Golf’s lawsuit on the field.
GOLF
AOL Corp

Judge rules three LIV players will not be permitted to join FedEx Cup playoffs

The battle between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour has reached the first of what will surely be many courtrooms. U.S. District Court Judge Beth Labson Freeman heard arguments from attorneys representing both the PGA Tour and a consortium of eleven LIV-affiliated players on Tuesday afternoon. Three LIV players — Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford and Matt Jones — were seeking a temporary restraining order that would permit them to compete in this week's tournament, the first event of the FedEx Cup playoffs.
FanSided

Judge rules LIV Golf members won’t play in FedExCup Playoffs: Best golf Twitter reactions

Three LIV Golf players were trying to receive a TRO for the FedExCup Playoffs but a judge denied it to them on Tuesday, which had golf Twitter buzzing. With the FedExCup Playoffs set to begin on Thursday at the first tee of the FedEx St. Jude Championship, a trio of golfers who signed with LIV Golf — Talor Gooch, Matt Jones and Hudson Swafford — asked a federal judge for a TRO to be able to play in the playoffs despite their suspensions from the Tour as they earned enough points in their PGA Tour seasons to qualify.
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy