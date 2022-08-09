ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

The Spun

Tom Brady Has Reportedly Suffered Major Investment Loss

Not everything goes Tom Brady's way, even if it seems like it does. For example, the legendary quarterback has reportedly lost quite a bit of value on his recent crypto investment, according to Business Insider. Brady purchased a Bored Ape NFT back in April for a price of 133 ether,...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Tom Brady-Julio Jones connection making serious waves at Buccaneers camp

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are hoping that their two future Hall of Famers in quarterback Tom Brady and wide receiver Julio Jones are going to lead them back to the top of the NFL. Although both Brady and Jones are past their primes, that doesn’t mean they can’t wreak absolute havoc on opposing defenses in the 2022 NFL season. They sure look dangerous together as early as the ongoing Buccaneers training camp where at times it also appears unreal that the two legends are actually playing on the same team.
TAMPA, FL
AthlonSports.com

Saints Signed A Second-Year NFL Quarterback This Week

The New Orleans Saints added some much-needed quarterback depth this week. The NFC South franchise has signed second-year NFL quarterback and Stanford product K.J. Costello on Wednesday. Costello signed with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2021 after going undrafted. In college, he played three seasons at Stanford before transferring to...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

Falcons rookie QB ‘way behind’ Marcus Mariota

The Falcons are set to kick off the preseason opener against the Lions on Friday as both teams’ starters are set to play. Atlanta’s young roster will be intriguing to watch with so many position battles yet to be determined. The offensive and defensive lines still have open spots, but the quarterback position is set in stone. Marcus Mariota is the starter, and it’s not particularly close, according to reports.
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Julio Jones' Practice Highlight

Tom Brady's connection with Julio Jones appears to be in mid-season form. During a joint practice between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Miami Dolphins this Wednesday, Jones made a jaw-dropping reception down the left sideline. Jones had a disappointing 2021 season due to injuries, there's no denying it. However, it...
TAMPA, FL

