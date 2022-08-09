ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Karim Benzema believes Cristiano Ronaldo's Real Madrid exit allowed him to 'change his game' and become one of Europe's most lethal strikers... but insists the Portuguese legend 'helped' him improve both 'on and off the pitch'

Karim Benzema has admitted Cristiano Ronaldo's departure from Real Madrid helped him return to his lethal best. The 34-year-old France striker plundered 44 goals for the club last season as Real won the Champions League for the 14th time and romped to the LaLiga title by 13 points in perhaps his most effective season to date as he revelled in the key role handed to him by Carlo Ancelotti.
Daily Mail

Owen Hargreaves describes Karim Benzema as 'irreplaceable' as striker becomes Real Madrid's second-highest all-time scorer with 324 goals after scoring in Super Cup success

Owen Hargreaves hailed Karim Benzema as 'irreplaceable' after the striker helped Real Madrid to win the UEFA Super Cup. After David Alaba had put Real in the lead against Frankfurt, Benzema proceeded to make it 2-0 after being found by Vinicius Junior. It was a significant goal for Benzema, who...
BBC

Knighton wants to oust Man Utd owners

Michael Knighton came close to owning Manchester United in 1989, now he is looking to launch a hostile takeover to try and get rid of the Glazer family. Although the club are not treating his plan seriously, Knighton is convinced the Glazers will sell if the right deal is put to them.
Daily Mail

Torino sign West Ham misfit Nikola Vlasic on a season-long loan with an option to buy... less than ONE year after the Croatian forward joined the Irons for £35m from CSKA Moscow

West Ham midfielder Nikola Vlasic has joined Torino on a season-long loan, less than one year after signing for the Irons. Vlasic arrived at the London Stadium last August from CSKA Moscow for a £35million fee but has since struggled to impress David Moyes. The Italian club also have...
Daily Mail

Newcastle look to Benfica's Goncalo Ramos to bolster their frontline, with the 21-year-old Portuguese star lined up to add competition for Callum Wilson and Chris Wood

Newcastle have expressed an interest in Benfica forward Goncalo Ramos who is on also on Nottingham Forest's list of options. The Portuguese striker is a product of Benfica's youth system and scored eight times in 46 appearances for the club last season. The 21-year-old scored against the Magpies during pre-season...
Yardbarker

La Liga issue warning to Barcelona over player registrations

Barcelona are just 48 hours away from their first league match of the season, but as things stand, they won’t be able to count on Robert Lewandowski to do so. None of Barcelona’s six signings including Ousmane Dembele nor the renewed Sergi Roberto have yet been registered with La Liga. As things stand they don’t have the space in their salary limit to do so.
The US Sun

Antonio Conte ‘banishes transfer-listed Tottenham stars Winks, Lo Celso, Reguilon and Ndombele from first-team training’

TOTTENHAM boss Antonio Conte has "banished" Tanguy Ndombele, Giovani Lo Celso, Sergio Reguilon and Harry Winks from first-team training, reports suggest. According to the Evening Standard, the foursome have fallen out of favour at Spurs and have been training on their own since the team's return from pre-season in South Korea.
ClutchPoints

Frenkie de Jong receives sickening treatment from Barcelona fans amid contract saga

As Barcelona continues to make a mess of its financial situation, fans have seemingly taken it upon themselves to force players out of the club. Frenkie de Jong was subject to some cruel treatment from Barca fans ahead of training on Wednesday. When he arrived at the facilities for team practice, fans were seen shouting […] The post Frenkie de Jong receives sickening treatment from Barcelona fans amid contract saga appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ESPN

Liverpool's Thiago Alcantara out for up to six weeks - sources

Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara will be out of action for up to six weeks because of injury, sources have told ESPN. The Spain international limped off the pitch early in the second half with a suspected hamstring strain during Saturday's 2-2 Premier League draw at Fulham. - Premier League team-by-team...
Yardbarker

Crystal Palace look to sign star once dubbed as a Barcelona prodigy

Crystal Palace are leading the race to sign RB Leipzig star Ilaix Moriba after it was reported that the Spaniard’s move to Valencia had hit the rocks due to there being ‘better-placed options’ for the Mestalla giants. That’s according to football journalist Matteo Moretto , who claims...
Yardbarker

La Liga Transfer Round-Up: Almeria sign Umar Sadiq replacement

With the impending departure of Umar Sadiq hanging over Almeria’s survival hopes, the club have moved to bring in a replacement forward. Although a veteran with plenty of experience in La Liga, Almeria fans might not have expected Leo Baptistao to be that replacement. The club announced his signing on Thursday, arriving from Santos.
