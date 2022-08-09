Read full article on original website
Related
Karim Benzema believes Cristiano Ronaldo's Real Madrid exit allowed him to 'change his game' and become one of Europe's most lethal strikers... but insists the Portuguese legend 'helped' him improve both 'on and off the pitch'
Karim Benzema has admitted Cristiano Ronaldo's departure from Real Madrid helped him return to his lethal best. The 34-year-old France striker plundered 44 goals for the club last season as Real won the Champions League for the 14th time and romped to the LaLiga title by 13 points in perhaps his most effective season to date as he revelled in the key role handed to him by Carlo Ancelotti.
Owen Hargreaves describes Karim Benzema as 'irreplaceable' as striker becomes Real Madrid's second-highest all-time scorer with 324 goals after scoring in Super Cup success
Owen Hargreaves hailed Karim Benzema as 'irreplaceable' after the striker helped Real Madrid to win the UEFA Super Cup. After David Alaba had put Real in the lead against Frankfurt, Benzema proceeded to make it 2-0 after being found by Vinicius Junior. It was a significant goal for Benzema, who...
Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has 'banished' FOUR senior players from his squad
Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte has reportedly banished four senior players from training as the club continues to look for buyers for the unwanted quartet. Tanguy Ndombele, Giovani Lo Celso, Sergio Reguilon and Harry Winks have been separated from the rest of the squad and must train individually, according to the Evening Standard.
BBC
Knighton wants to oust Man Utd owners
Michael Knighton came close to owning Manchester United in 1989, now he is looking to launch a hostile takeover to try and get rid of the Glazer family. Although the club are not treating his plan seriously, Knighton is convinced the Glazers will sell if the right deal is put to them.
RELATED PEOPLE
Torino sign West Ham misfit Nikola Vlasic on a season-long loan with an option to buy... less than ONE year after the Croatian forward joined the Irons for £35m from CSKA Moscow
West Ham midfielder Nikola Vlasic has joined Torino on a season-long loan, less than one year after signing for the Irons. Vlasic arrived at the London Stadium last August from CSKA Moscow for a £35million fee but has since struggled to impress David Moyes. The Italian club also have...
Newcastle look to Benfica's Goncalo Ramos to bolster their frontline, with the 21-year-old Portuguese star lined up to add competition for Callum Wilson and Chris Wood
Newcastle have expressed an interest in Benfica forward Goncalo Ramos who is on also on Nottingham Forest's list of options. The Portuguese striker is a product of Benfica's youth system and scored eight times in 46 appearances for the club last season. The 21-year-old scored against the Magpies during pre-season...
Report: AS Roma Turning Their Attention To Other Manchester United Defender
AS Roma have been listed as one of the names interested in Manchester United defender Eric Bailly but have now looked away from the Ivory Coast international and are now looking at another United defender, reports claim.
Yardbarker
La Liga issue warning to Barcelona over player registrations
Barcelona are just 48 hours away from their first league match of the season, but as things stand, they won’t be able to count on Robert Lewandowski to do so. None of Barcelona’s six signings including Ousmane Dembele nor the renewed Sergi Roberto have yet been registered with La Liga. As things stand they don’t have the space in their salary limit to do so.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Report: Manchester City Winger Kayky Will Join Paços De Ferreira On Loan
Kayky will now join Paços De Ferreira on loan after it was revealed today the deal has been completed. An announcement is expected in the next 24 hours, and the Brazilian is set to get a taste of first-team experience in Portugal this season.
Hakim Ziyech suffers Chelsea exit setback as AC Milan make final transfer decision
Hakim Ziyech has suffered a setback as he looks to leave Chelsea this summer, with AC Milan making a decision over a move for him. The 29-year-old has looked likely to depart this summer, with the Serie A believed to be the most likely destination for the Moroccan. However, it...
Antonio Conte ‘banishes transfer-listed Tottenham stars Winks, Lo Celso, Reguilon and Ndombele from first-team training’
TOTTENHAM boss Antonio Conte has "banished" Tanguy Ndombele, Giovani Lo Celso, Sergio Reguilon and Harry Winks from first-team training, reports suggest. According to the Evening Standard, the foursome have fallen out of favour at Spurs and have been training on their own since the team's return from pre-season in South Korea.
Yardbarker
Karim Benzema surpasses Raul Gonzalez on all-time goalscoring list for Real Madrid
Statistics are only a means to an end, aiding and demonstrating an argument. Yet some of them stand out more than others and against Eintracht Frankfurt in the European Super Cup final, Karim Benzema authored a new statistic that will not be forgotten any time soon. His goal in the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Frenkie de Jong receives sickening treatment from Barcelona fans amid contract saga
As Barcelona continues to make a mess of its financial situation, fans have seemingly taken it upon themselves to force players out of the club. Frenkie de Jong was subject to some cruel treatment from Barca fans ahead of training on Wednesday. When he arrived at the facilities for team practice, fans were seen shouting […] The post Frenkie de Jong receives sickening treatment from Barcelona fans amid contract saga appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ESPN
Liverpool's Thiago Alcantara out for up to six weeks - sources
Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara will be out of action for up to six weeks because of injury, sources have told ESPN. The Spain international limped off the pitch early in the second half with a suspected hamstring strain during Saturday's 2-2 Premier League draw at Fulham. - Premier League team-by-team...
UEFA Super Cup Highlights: Real Madrid 2-0 Eintracht Frankfurt
Watch the key moments, including goals from David Alaba and Karim Benzema.
Yardbarker
Qatar 2022: Karim Benzema talks about Lionel Messi, Argentina's World Cup chances
Karim Benzema comes from a fantastic season with Real Madrid and now faces an even more challenging campaign that includes a FIFA World Cup in November. Ahead of Qatar 2022, the Frenchman was asked about the chances of Lionel Messi's Argentina to win the trophy. Against all odds, Karim Benzema...
Yardbarker
Crystal Palace look to sign star once dubbed as a Barcelona prodigy
Crystal Palace are leading the race to sign RB Leipzig star Ilaix Moriba after it was reported that the Spaniard’s move to Valencia had hit the rocks due to there being ‘better-placed options’ for the Mestalla giants. That’s according to football journalist Matteo Moretto , who claims...
Report: Liverpool Prepare Bid For Sporting Midfielder Matheus Nunes
Liverpool are reported to be preparing a bid for Sporting midfielder Matheus Nunes after Thiago Alcantara was ruled out for up to six weeks with a hamstring injury.
Carlo Ancelotti responds to calls for Karim Benzema to win Ballon d'Or
Real Madrid coach has backed Karim Benzema to win the 2022 Ballon d'Or after latest star display in UEFA Super Cup.
Yardbarker
La Liga Transfer Round-Up: Almeria sign Umar Sadiq replacement
With the impending departure of Umar Sadiq hanging over Almeria’s survival hopes, the club have moved to bring in a replacement forward. Although a veteran with plenty of experience in La Liga, Almeria fans might not have expected Leo Baptistao to be that replacement. The club announced his signing on Thursday, arriving from Santos.
Comments / 0