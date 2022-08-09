Read full article on original website
vincent difusco
3d ago
I'm just curious does this really have to be done or are we trying to keep up with the Joneses or is it you want to see our taxes go up like you want to punish us
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
No cellphones when Penn Hills School District students return Aug. 29
Penn Hills students will be adjusting to a no cellphone policy when they return to school on Aug. 29. Superintendent Nancy Hines said the new policy comes after an observation of increased cell phone use within schools in the last year. Hines said Linton Middle School did a test trial...
beavercountyradio.com
Hopewell School Board Announces Resignations, Promotions, and Hirings
(Hopewell Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) The Hopewell School Board met for a work session on Tuesday evening, August 9, 2022, and approved the extending of Dr. Robert Kartychak, appointment as the district’s acting superintendent. His appointment was extended, effective. August 14, 2022. He was granted a leave of absence from his current position as the assistant high school principal.
butlerradio.com
Butler Details “Soft Start” To School Year
The Butler Area School District is providing more details to what they’re calling a “soft-start” to begin the school year. According to an email from Superintendent Dr. Brian White, students in 6th through 12th grade will have a staggered approach to start the year. Intermediate High School...
ellwoodcity.org
ECASD Board of Directors Announce Back To School Event, Recognize Police Department
“Every kid is one caring adult away from being a success story,” According to Josh Shipp, award-winning speaker and bestselling author. The Ellwood City Area School District and its Board of Directors announced during Thursday evening’s board meeting that they will welcome Shipp and his words of wisdom during a Back to School Event on August 22 at 5:30 p.m. in the Lincoln High School Cafeteria. There will be a free pasta dinner and Shipp will talk about “The importance of one caring adult in a child’s life.”
WFMJ.com
PennDOT plans August 29 job fair in Mercer County
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will be hosting five job fairs throughout the northwestern part of the state, including Mercer County. PennDOT announced that a job fair is planned from noon until 6 p.m. at the Mercer County Maintenance Facility, 215 Maple Street in Mercer. PennDOT said in a news...
Free tablets to be given out at local library
MERCER, Pa. (WKBN)- Tablets will be given in Mercer to individuals on Thursday who qualify for an assistance program. According to a press release, Allied One Solutions will provide Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) tablets with 25GB. to people who qualify for the Affordable Connectivity Program. You may be eligible if you meet any of these […]
Hermitage officials announce big change for local mall
The announcement says that BUTTERFLI HOLDINGS 011 LLC, an affiliate of FLICORE LLC, purchased the Shenango Valley Mall. The company is based in Pepper Pike, Ohio.
WSAZ
Four schools in Lawrence County receive safety funding
Teacher facing sexual abuse charges appears in court. Mold found in five classrooms at Dingess Elementary. Mingo County school officials have an extra challenge on their hands ahead of the start of the school year. Neighbor frustrated after boy shot twice on Charleston’s West Side. Updated: 5 hours ago.
Pa. DEP investigating garbage complaints from community
Community members from all throughout Erie and Crawford counties have shown concern about a garbage pickup company — Raccoon Refuse. One viewer who called us showed the most concern for a transfer station in Spartanburg where mountains of trash can be seen. Residents tell us it has been overflowing for weeks. One of our reporters […]
Residents want local park’s pool restored
NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) - New Castle residents want to bring back the Cascade Park Pool.
ellwoodcity.org
Ellwood City Wolves Recognizes Area Student Athletes
The Ellwood City Wolves Club Den II met on Wednesday August 10, 2022, and recognized student athletes from Lincoln and Riverside Schools for their accomplishments these past school years. The Club recognizes local citizens who excel in their school or perform volunteer work in the community, epitomizing the Clubs moto:...
Local schools facing bus driver shortage
Just Tuesday morning I checked the Educational Service of Eastern Ohio's website, as well as Trumbull and Columbiana County's websites. There are still dozens of bus driver positions that need to be filled ahead of the school year.
WFMJ.com
PUC: Price of Penn Power electricity to rise in September
Turning on a light, running the dishwasher, watching tv, or operating any other electrical device in Mercer County will cost more starting next month for Penn Power customers who don’t shop around for the best rates. Pennsylvania’s Public Utilities Commission has announced that the price of electricity from Penn...
Part of Pa. electric bills could go up almost 20% in September
According to a press release, Penn Power, which serves Mercer County, is reporting the price to compare portions of their bills will increase from 8.694 cents/kWh to 10.348 cents/kWh. This is an increase of 19%.
Popular event at Lake Milton is back for another year
LAKE MILTON, Ohio (WKBN) - Arts and Crafts at the Beach is back at Lake Milton. It all starts Saturday.
Seven fire departments battle Lawrence County fire
Crews were called to the 1100 block of Line Avenue shortly before 6 a.m.
cranberryeagle.com
Crews work to clean up diesel spill in Adams Twp.
ADAMS TWP — County officials and a private environmental cleanup company are working to address a diesel leak in Breakneck Creek in Adams Township. The leak was discovered Tuesday around 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of Hutchman Road and Clay Avenue. Tim Llewellyn, Adams Area Fire District chief, along...
explore venango
Seal Coating Operations Planned in Venango County
OIL CITY, Pa. – The northwest region of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is announcing seal coat operations on various roadways in southeastern Venango County. Crews from PennDOT’s Venango County maintenance facility will be placing the surface treatment on Route 322 between the Clarion-Venango county line in Rockland...
WFMJ.com
West Nile infected mosquitoes found in Sharon, Grove City
More mosquitoes infected with the West Nile Virus have been found in the Valley. Mercer County Conservation District Mosquito Control Program Coordinator Gerald Bickel announced on Friday that mosquitos collected from the City of Sharon and the Borough of Grove City were infected with the virus. Bickel says that businesses...
ellwoodcity.org
Real Estate Transfers For July 2022
The sunshine of summer has area residents on the move! The summer season offers great weather for the big move and to get settled into your new estate. Courtesy of the Lawrence County Recorder of Deeds, below are real estate transfers for July 2022. ELLPORT BOROUGH:. Duncan Avenue; DeSanzo Properties,...
