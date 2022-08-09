“Every kid is one caring adult away from being a success story,” According to Josh Shipp, award-winning speaker and bestselling author. The Ellwood City Area School District and its Board of Directors announced during Thursday evening’s board meeting that they will welcome Shipp and his words of wisdom during a Back to School Event on August 22 at 5:30 p.m. in the Lincoln High School Cafeteria. There will be a free pasta dinner and Shipp will talk about “The importance of one caring adult in a child’s life.”

