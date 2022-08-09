Read full article on original website
WRBI Radio
Helen Marie (Brown) Amm
Helen Marie (Brown) Amm, 90, of Aurora, Indiana, passed away Sunday, August 7, 2022. She was born February 5, 1932, in Dearborn County, IN, daughter of the late Lucas Brown and Nina (Glissman) Brown. Helen was a member of the Manchester Zion Lutheran Church. She enjoyed crocheting, cooking and baking,...
WRBI Radio
Tammy Ann Lock, 54
Tammy Ann Lock, 54, passed away on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at Drake Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio. Tammy was born on Monday, July 15, 1968 in Dearborn County, Indiana; daughter of Charles and Cathy (nee’ Grammer) Lock. She was an outdoor person who loved camping. She also enjoyed crafting.
WRBI Radio
David W. Bell – 79 – Westport
David W. Bell, 79, of Westport, passed away at 2:40 a.m. on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at his residence. He was born on July 5, 1943 in Indianapolis, the son of. William A. and Frances (Walker) Bell. He was born at St. Francis Hospital in Beech Grove and has been a Decatur County resident for the majority of his life. He graduated from Franklin Central High School in 1962. David retired from Cummins Engine Company in 1996 after 33 years of service and had worked for the Agency on Aging for 14 years. He was a member of the Westport Wesleyan Church for many years. He enjoyed watching sports on TV, working in the yard and spending time with his family. He married Donna Mae Bishop in Rodney on June 22, 1963 and she survives. Other survivors include his children, Gregory W. (Lizette) Bell of Westport; Maria D. Bell of Westport and Andy (Andrea) Bell of Greensburg; his sisters, Carolyn Sue (Jack) Lucas, Nancy Jane (Ben) Giroud and Kathy Reed all of Indianapolis; 8 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents; step-mother, Nancy Bell; step-mother, Mary Bell; brother, Timothy L. Bell; grandson, Derek G. McNicholas and great granddaughter, Ahmaria Brook Ruiz. Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 with Pastor Perry Cook officiating at the Bass & Gasper Funeral Home in Westport. Burial will follow at Rodney Cemetery. A time of visitation will be held on Tuesday from 12:00 p.m. until time of service at 2:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made through the funeral home to the Parkinson’s Disease Foundation. Online condolences can be made to the family at www.bassgasper.com.
bcdemocrat.com
OUR FOLKS: Bond’s 50th anniversary
Jim and Donna (Rund) Bond celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Aug. 6. Jim and Donna were married at Morgantown United Methodist Church in 1972. Jim is a Brown County native and Donna was raised in Morgantown. The couple lives in Brown County. James is retired from Arvin Automotive and...
WRBI Radio
Mr. Ronnie Howard Proctor Sr.
Mr. Ronnie Howard Proctor Sr., age 65, of Vevay, Indiana, entered this life on December 4, 1956 in Carrollton, Kentucky. He was raised in Warsaw, Kentucky and was the son of the late Victor Hayes and Marie Sarah Essie Bell (Beach) Proctor. Ronnie attended Gallatin Count High School and graduated in 1992. In 1980, Ronnie met the love of his life Nickee Scudder. Ronnie was united in marriage on June 11, 1994 to Nicola Sue “Nickee” Scudder in Warsaw. Kentucky. Ronnie and Nickee shared 23 years together until she passed away on April 9, 2003. Ronnie was a self-employed mechanic for several years. He was employed for American Racing in Warsaw, Kentucky for one year. He was also a former security guard for LG&E Power Plant in Trimble County, Kentucky and was employed for Richardson’s in Vevay, Indiana for several years. Ronnie was a member of the Valley Christian Church in Carrollton, Kentucky. He enjoyed mechanics, fishing, attending yard sales auctions and car shows, as well as, cruising around and playing cards. Most of all, Ronnie enjoyed being around his family. Ronnie passed away at 12:26 p.m., Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at his residence.
953wiki.com
Scott County Sheriff Jerry Goodin is the Indiana Sheriff of the Year for 2022 AGAIN
First Sheriff to receive this honor three years in a row. Scott County-On 8-10-2022, the Indiana Sheriffs' Association (ISA) awarded Scott County Sheriff Jerry Goodin the Indiana Sheriff of the Year for 2022, receiving the prestigious honor for the third year in a row. Sheriff Goodin was honored last night at the annual ISA Conference President's Dinner held in French Lick, Indiana having received the award for the third time in a row. The award is presented annually by the ISA based upon the following criteria..."This award is to be given annually to a Sheriff who has performed the duties of his or her office in the highest professional manner as well as to enhance the Office of Sheriff. This award is intended to recognize a Sheriff who has shown unusual initiative and imagination in the performance of his or her duty". Sheriff Goodin became the Sheriff of Scott County and was selected by the ISA for this award immediately following his first year in office in 2020. In 2021 the ISA selected all 92 Sheriffs for this award based on the response by all to the COVID-19 crisis and the unthinkable impact it had across the state. This year, Sheriff Goodin was again selected outright by the ISA committee as the Sheriff of the year for 2022, a "triple-crown success" if you will. The Sheriff is one (1) of 92 Sheriffs considered for the award by the committee...having been selected outright twice in their first term as Sheriff, according to Laura Vest of the ISA, is unheard of. Sheriff Goodin humbly provided the following comment..."I am the luckiest man alive...doing a job I love in service to my community is a gift that I will never take for granted. With our community-oriented policing, the Scott County Sheriff's Office is 23,900 members strong...together, we are all "Sheriff of the Year". The Executive Director of the Indiana Sheriff's Association, retired Sheriff Stephen Luce of Knox County, said it best..."with the current crime rates plummeting in Scott County, receiving a safe community award from Crime Stoppers, and being a model community-oriented policing community along with the Scott County jail being termed a "model jail for other jails to copy", Sheriff Goodin has set a gold standard for other Sheriff's Offices in Indiana to follow".
wbiw.com
Obituary: Kathy G. Bell
Kathy G. Bell, 61, of Bedford passed away on Monday August 8, 2022 at 2:15 a.m. at the IU Hospice House in Bloomington. She was born in Bedford on October 16, 1960 to James G. Pruett and Wanda (Jones) LuAllen. Kathy was the General manager of Papa’s Bar and Grill in Bedford for many years.
wdrb.com
Safe Haven Baby Box installed in Salem, Indiana, honors little boy found dead in suitcase
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Safe Haven Baby Box was installed in Salem, Indiana, and dedicated in honor of a little boy found dead inside a suitcase. The boy, believed to be 5 years old, was found in Washington County back in April. The community named the boy Angel, but it's still unknown who he is.
This 3 Story Indoor Playground in Indiana is Reminiscent of Discovery Zone
You're going to want to take the kids to visit this indoor playground in Indiana. Going to Discovery Zone was one of my favorite things to do as a kid. Once it closed down, it devastated us 90's kids. We all wish that we had something like that again to take our kids to, right? There are several places in Indiana that are similar to Discovery Zone that has opened within the past ten years or so. Places like Smiley Indoor Waterpark, Kid's Planet, and Jak's Warehouse, all offer so much for families to do indoors. Recently, we got some great news here in Evansville that a new indoor playground, similar to Discovery Zone, called Deep Blue Indoor Play will be opening soon. However, there is yet another massive indoor playground for families to enjoy in Indiana that you have got to check out for yourself.
WRBI Radio
Dearborn County Retired Teachers Foundation awards Educator Grants
Dearborn County, IN — The Dearborn County Retired Teachers Foundation (DCRTF) has awarded seven grants to 10 teachers at Dearborn County schools. DCRTF received help funding the grants from the Betty McLaughlin Endowment, Civista Bank, Huff Realty, the Knights of Columbus, and Maxwell Construction. The funds will support teachers...
2 Indiana projects awarded $19.5 million for transportation infrastructure
In order to receive funding, projects were evaluated on several criteria, including safety and environmental sustainability, among other factors.
WISH-TV
23-year-old charged with Bloomington murder in July
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — A man wanted in connection with a Bloomington homicide was captured Wednesday in Illinois, according to Bloomington, Indiana, police. Bloomington Police Department was called about 4:50 a.m. July 27 to the 1600 block of North Kinser Pike. That’s at Kinser Flats Apartments, which are southeast of the I-69 interchange for state roads 45 and 46.
WANE-TV
ISP: Two arrested after chase and crash in rural Indiana
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two people were arrested after leading troopers on a chase in rural southern Indiana on Thursday, according to the Indiana State Police. A trooper patrolling U.S. 150 in Washington County saw a dark-colored SUV travelling at a high rate of speed. The trooper clocked the SUV going 73-miles-per-hour in a 55-miles-per-hour zone, state police said in a media release.
Hagerstown Little League wins, advances to the Little League World Series
Hagerstown Little League is heading to Williamsport. On Thursday, the team defeated North Laurel Little League from London, Kentucky 4-3.
Martinsville man dies in Howard County crash after being ejected through sunroof
HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — A Martinsville man was killed in a Howard County crash Sunday after being ejected from a vehicle’s sunroof. Howard County sheriff’s deputies were sent to a multi-vehicle crash around 3:15 p.m. on U.S. 31 just north of U.S. 35. Investigators say a 21-year-old Fort Wayne woman in a Lexus was going […]
panoramanow.com
Kielbasa Fest – East Chicago
Kielbasa Fest has now become an annual event at Kosciuszko Park, located at 151st Street and Indianapolis Boulevard in East Chicago. The park is named after the famous polish war hero. The festival will be held on Saturday, August 20th, 2022. The idea for the fest was started when a...
wish989.com
JCSO to Close Cause of Indy Woman’s Death as Undetermined
MT. VERNON – The investigation into the body of a young Indianapolis woman found near Mt. Vernon in March will likely be closed soon with no answers to the questions surrounding her death. Keriaye M. Winfrey was last seen around 3 p.m. on Jan. 9 in the area of...
Indy funeral home license suspended after body left out to decay
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis funeral home’s license has been suspended after an investigation discovered the funeral director left town for a weekend leaving a body unattended and improperly cared for leading to advance decomposition and the family of the deceased unable to hold an open casket funeral. According to court documents, Rawls Mortuary Funeral Home […]
Fox 59
New restaurants opening in Indy, Carmel and Westfield
INDIANAPOLIS — New restaurants are popping up all over town. Jolene Ketzenberger of Culinary Crossroads knows all the new spots and events you want to check out in central Indiana. The Indianapolis City Market launched the SOUL of the City Kitchen Incubator. It will offer Black chefs a fully-equipped...
wamwamfm.com
Fatal Crash In Bloomington
Over the weekend a Bloomington woman, Charity Hall, drove through a red light causing a fatal crash. A man and a child in the truck that was hit were found trapped in the vehicle. The man died in the hospital from those injuries, and the 5-year-old was airlifted to Indianapolis...
