knowtechie.com
Here are your free Xbox Games with Gold for August 2022
As we approach August in just a few days, it’s time for a new batch of free Games with Gold for Xbox gamers. As always, Xbox has four free games that it’s giving away to Xbox Live Gold subscribers in August. And remember, if you have an active...
PS5 players have stopped playing their consoles because they are going outside instead, PlayStation says
PlayStation 5 consoles are not being used as much because people are going outside, Sony has said.During the pandemic, the PS5 was arguably the most coveted gadget in the world. Huge demand and issues with supply meant there was a booming market for the console, leading resale prices to shoot up and sending people on vast quests to try and find them.But as restrictions relax, people are playing those consoles less, PlayStation said in its latest results.The company saw total gameplay time fall 15 per cent this summer, it said in the results for the latest quarter. It improved slightly...
ComicBook
Xbox Series X Gets Notable Upgrade With New Console Update
Microsoft's Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles have received a notable new improvement thanks to a recent system update that was released for some users. Since the Xbox One era, Microsoft has often pushed out new updates for various Xbox consoles that improve the experience in some manner. And while this latest upgrade definitely isn't a big deal in the grand scheme of things, it still fixes a feature that annoyed some Xbox Series X and S owners.
Xbox Series S Getting Huge Upgrade Fans Will Love
Xbox hasn’t exactly been hitting the headlines for the right reasons lately. Just last week, former Xbox executive Peter Moore revealed that he actively stoked the fire of the so-called ‘console war’ between Xbox and PlayStation which isn’t something you should perhaps admit to. Current Xbox...
The Nintendo Wii Supreme Is The Most Expensive Game Console Ever Created
The title for the most expensive game console ever made belongs to the limited-edition Nintendo Wii Supreme, but is it truly worth its weight in gold? When the Nintendo Wii officially debuted in 2006, it came with a $249 price tag. It easily became among the company's most successful home consoles, selling about 100 million units in the process. Unbeknownst to Nintendo, however, were the various unofficial luxury variants of its popular console.
Microsoft, Sony, Nintendo Have a Surprising New Console Rival
When most people think about the big names in the videogame industry, typically a few come to mind right away. Nintendo (NTDOF) , known for both its family-friendly entertainment and its staple franchises like "Super Mario Bros" and "The Legend of Zelda," is likely one of the first. Founded in 1889 as a playing-card company, Nintendo has been in the business the longest.
Digital Trends
How to get PS Plus on Steam Deck
If you’re a serious console gamer but you also have – or want – a Steam Deck for mobile gaming, you may be wondering if the two can work together at all. The good news is that the Steam Deck is versatile enough to try. We’ve already discussed how you can use a workaround to get Xbox Game Pass on your Steam Deck. Now it’s time to look at how you can create a way to get PS Plus on the handheld, too!
Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console
FOLLOW LIVE: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for over a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. While stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched in 2020, restocks are getting much better. The sad tale began in November 2020, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost immediately, with...
Xbox is bringing your games to the cloud
IN its June showcase, Xbox promised a number of changes coming to its cloud gaming service, Xbox Cloud Gaming, and it appears users will soon be able to play their games straight from the cloud. Currently, Xbox Game Pass members can play the games which are part of the service...
PS5 stock – live: PS Direct, Game, Studio and Smyths have consoles in stock – how to buy
Update 9 August: The standalone PS5 disc edition console is in stock at PlayStation Direct. PS5 bundles are also in stock at the BT Shop, Studio, Game, Very, Hughes and Scan. Invitations have also been sent out at Amazon. Read on for more information.Since its launch in 2020, the PlayStation 5 has been ridiculously difficult to get a hold of. Supply chain issues stemming from the coronavirus pandemic have brought the production of Sony’s latest games console to a near-standstill.Thankfully, the stock situation has improved massively in recent months, with PS5 bundles being readily available in at least one retailer since late April. Game and the BT Shop, plus several independent...
Could you also speed up my Windows PC's boot time, Microsoft?
Apparently all it takes is a shorter logo screen to get Xbox's up and running faster. While it's definitely wonderful news out of The Verge (opens in new tab) that Microsoft has managed to speed up boot times for Xbox users, it has left us with one very important question. Can we get a little extra boot speed over on the PC side, please?
Gamespot
Apex Legends Is Having Its Biggest Day Ever On Steam
It looks like Apex Legends players were very ready to jump into Season 14, the new update that went live on August 9. They broke Apex Legends' all-time player count record on Steam and achieved a new peak of around 510K concurrent players. Apex Legends was released in 2019, and...
Polygon
Dead by Daylight and Bugsnax join first wave of Yakuza games on PlayStation Plus this August
Sony has announced the games that will be added to the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog on Aug. 16 for all Extra and Premium members. As previously announced, the headline additions are Yakuza 0, Yakuza Kiwami, and Yakuza Kiwami 2, as Sony works toward adding eight games from Sega’s gangster series to its subscription service. (Yakuza: Like a Dragon has already been made available to all subscribers.)
digitalspy.com
PlayStation Plus free games announced for Extra and Premium subscribers in August
PlayStation has announced which new games are being added in August to the higher tier PS Plus subscriptions, Extra and Premium. August's free games for base Plus subscribers are already available to add to your digital libraries, while the following games will be added to the huge Extra/Premium library from August 16. Unlike the base Plus freebies, all these games may be removed from the service at any time.
Save up to £35 on games when you buy a Nintendo Switch OLED from Argos
The Nintendo Switch OLED is the best version of the handheld that you can buy, and if you’re interested in making the upgrade with a new game, then Argos has the deal for you. From now until 9 September 2022, anyone who purchases a new console will be able to throw in one of five games for as little as £5 extra, and some of the titles on offer really are worth your time. Whether you’re looking for a classic JRPG, “Metroidvania” or even some of the latest Pokémon titles, gamers will have plenty to choose from to make the...
technewstoday.com
How to Connect Controller to Switch?
Many people think of the Switch as that console that uses Joy-Cons – and that’s what many players use. However, other controllers and lesser-known ways to connect Joy-Cons might work better for players depending on their game, party composition, and charging needs. Whether you’re looking for a direct connection with charging enabled or to use a Joy-Con from across the room with it turned horizontally, there’s a way to make it happen.
IGN
Spider-Man Remastered PC Performance Review - PC vs PS5 vs Steam Deck
The anticipated Spider-Man Remastered PC release is almost here and we got the chance to test it on PC, PS5, and Steam Deck. This Spider-Man PC Review will look at how this port from Nixxes handles Ray Tracing, framerate, CPU utilization, and more.
HHW Gaming: Microsoft Unveils Its First-Ever “Singing Xbox Controller”
Did you ever want your controller to sing to you? Well, your wish has come true thanks to the singing Xbox controller.
5G is Changing the Game for Gamers
Every 5G device can now access bandwidth that isn't currently congested by countless Wi-Fi networks, billions of cellphones, and dozens of satellites. The frequency range used by 5G is much higher than the typical Megahertz range, ranging from 30 to 300 GHz. With a 5G phone, you can send 10 Gigabits or more in a single second. You want to download a movie, you may complete it in under a second, even when hundreds of other users use the same connection!
iPhone warning for all users – five ‘memory hungry’ apps to delete now to free up space on your phone
IF your iPhone keeps running out of space, you can free up some storage by deleting memory-hungry apps that you hardly use. Knowing which apps to delete, however, isn't the easiest task – unless you use this handy trick. Filling up your iPhone storage is bad for your device's...
