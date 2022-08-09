Down-regulated m6A reader FTO destabilizes PHF1 that triggers enhanced stemness capacity and tumor progression in lung adenocarcinoma

Read full article on original website
Nature.com
Stage-independent biomarkers for Alzheimer's disease from the living retina: an animal study
The early diagnosis of neurodegenerative disorders is still an open issue despite the many efforts to address this problem. In particular, Alzheimer's disease (AD) remains undiagnosed for over a decade before the first symptoms. Optical coherence tomography (OCT) is now common and widely available and has been used to image the retina of AD patients and healthy controls to search for biomarkers of neurodegeneration. However, early diagnosis tools would need to rely on images of patients in early AD stages, which are not available due to late diagnosis. To shed light on how to overcome this obstacle, we resort to 57 wild-type mice and 57 triple-transgenic mouse model of AD to train a network with mice aged 3, 4, and 8Â months and classify mice at the ages of 1, 2, and 12Â months. To this end, we computed fundus images from OCT data and trained a convolution neural network (CNN) to classify those into the wild-type or transgenic group. CNN performance accuracy ranged from 80 to 88% for mice out of the training group's age, raising the possibility of diagnosing AD before the first symptoms through the non-invasive imaging of the retina.
Nature.com
Split dose ATG strategy prevents grade III-IV acute GVHD and is associated with immune surrogates of GVL
Despite the efficacy of rabbit anti-thymocyte globulin ThymoglobulinÂ® (ATG) in preventing acute and chronic graft versus host disease (aGVHD, cGVHD), it has not shown a clear survival advantage [1]. Concerns over excessive graft T-cell depletion and delayed immune reconstitution has limited its broad use in the US [2, 3]. Recent data showed that residual tissueÂ host T-cells post-transplant contribute to acute GVHD pathogenesis [4]. Anti-CD3 administered on day âˆ’7 for host T-cell depletion has led to prevention of aGVHD and modulation of T-cell trafficking in an aGVHD animal model [5].
Nature.com
Correction To: Signaling pathways involved in ischemic stroke: molecular mechanisms and therapeutic interventions
Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 278 (2022) Cite this article. Correction to: Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy https://doi.org/10.1038/s41392-022-01064-1, published online 06 July 2022. After online publication of the article1 the authors noticed, the legend for Fig. 2 contains textual error and captions of...
Nature.com
Publisher Correction: A T cell resilience model associated with response to immunotherapy in multiple tumor types
In the version of this article initially published, author Trang Vu's name was shown as Vu Trang. The URL in ref. 12 should have been https://doi.org/10.1016/j.cell.2018.10.024. Further, the top labels in Extended Data Fig. 9a were truncated. The errors have been corrected in the HTML and PDF versions of the article.
Nature.com
The diagnostic value of has_circ_0006423 in non-small cell lung cancer and its role as a tumor suppressor gene that sponges miR-492
The diagnosis and treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) are not ideal. We identified NSCLC-related has_circ_0006423 in database. qRT-PCR was used to measure expression levels of hsa_circ_0006423 and miR-492 in the plasma and tissue samples, and 3 NSCLC cell lines, respectively. We analyzed the relationship between expression levels of hsa_circ_0006423 and clinicopathological factors and miR-492 expression in plasma and tissue samples. Assess the diagnostic value of hsa_circ_0006423 and miR-492 in NSCLC. Cell function vitro experiment to explore the effect of has_circ_0006423 on NSCLC. We found has_circ_0006423 is lower expressed in NSCLC and miR-492 is opposite, has_circ_0006423 and miR-492 has diagnostic value in NSCLC. In A549 and NCI-H1299 cells, hsa_circ_0006423 inhibited the proliferation, migration, and invasion of NSCLC cells by sponging miR-492 and accelerating NSCLC cell apoptosis. This effect may be due to the combination of has_circ_0006423 and miR-492 affecting the progression of NSCLC.
New drug recall: 67 medicines might be contaminated – here’s the full list
Vi-Jon issued a recall a few weeks ago for various laxative products, warning that the drugs might have been contaminated with bacteria. The company then expanded the recall a few days ago to include 63 different types of laxatives that were available from various pharmacies. Now, the company issued another...
Nature.com
Engineered virus-like particles: paving the way for effective somatic genome editing
Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 279 (2022) Cite this article. A recent publication in Cell describes the development and application of engineered virus-like particles (eVLPs) that efficiently package and deliver therapeutic gene-editing proteins, including base editors (BEs) and Cas9 nuclease, with the ability to overcome cargo packaging, release, and localization bottlenecks, representing potentially promising carrier for delivering gene-editing tools of therapeutic interest.1.
Nature.com
Brain injury following mild hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy in neonates"“Ten-year experience in a tertiary perinatal center
We aimed to evaluate abnormal magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) findings in neonates with mild hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy (HIE). This was a single-center, retrospective study of mild HIE conducted from 2011 to 2020. Almost all neonates with mild HIE received management targeted to a temperature of 36"‰Â±"‰0.5Â°C for 72"‰h and underwent MRI (135 of 145). We evaluated medical records and assessed amplitude-integrated electroencephalography (aEEG).
Nature.com
Estimation of dust concentration by a novel machine vision system
The dust phenomenon is one of the main environmental problems that it reversely affects human health and economical and social activities. In the present research, a novel algorithm has been developed based on image processing to estimate dust concentration. An experimental setup was implemented to create airborne dust with different concentration values from 0 to 2750Â Âµg.mâˆ’3. The images of the different dust concentration values were acquired and analyzed by image processing technique. Different color and texture features were extracted from various color spaces. The extracted features were used to develop single and multivariable models by regression method. Totally 285 single variable models were obtained and compared to select efficient features among them. The best single variable model had a predictive accuracy of 91%. The features were used for multivariable modeling and the best model was selected with a predictive accuracy of 100% and a mean squared error of 1.44"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’23. The results showed the high ability of the developed machine vision system for estimating dust concentration with high speed and accuracy.
Nature.com
Identification of novel genes whose expression in adipose tissue affects body fat mass and distribution: an RNA-Seq and Mendelian Randomization study
European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. Many studies have shown that abdominal adiposity is more strongly related to health risks than peripheral adiposity. However, the underlying pathways are still poorly understood. In this cross-sectional study using data from RNA-sequencing experiments and whole-body MRI scans of 200 participants in the EPIC-Potsdam cohort, our aim was to identify novel genes whose gene expression in subcutaneous adipose tissue has an effect on body fat mass (BFM) and body fat distribution (BFD). The analysis identified 625 genes associated with adiposity, of which 531 encode a known protein and 487 are novel candidate genes for obesity. Enrichment analyses indicated that BFM-associated genes were characterized by their higher than expected involvement in cellular, regulatory and immune system processes, and BFD-associated genes by their involvement in cellular, metabolic, and regulatory processes. Mendelian Randomization analyses suggested that the gene expression of 69 genes was causally related to BFM and BFD. Six genes were replicated in UK Biobank. In this study, we identified novel genes for BFM and BFD that are BFM- and BFD-specific, involved in different molecular processes, and whose up-/downregulated gene expression may causally contribute to obesity.
Nature.com
Correction: Interaction between laminin-5Î³2 and integrin Î²1 promotes the tumor budding of colorectal cancer via the activation of Yes-associated proteins
When sorting out the original data, the authors noted the representative immunohistochemistry image of integrin Î²1 for the integrin Î²1 group in Fig. 4F was mistakenly uploaded when assembling the figure. Although this does not affect the final conclusion, we are still sorry for our mistake.
Nature.com
Nitrosative stress in Parkinson's disease
Parkinson's Disease (PD) is a neurodegenerative disorder characterized, in part, by the loss of dopaminergic neurons within the nigral-striatal pathway. Multiple lines of evidence support a role for reactive nitrogen species (RNS) in degeneration of this pathway, specifically nitric oxide (NO). This review will focus on how RNS leads to loss of dopaminergic neurons in PD and whether RNS accumulation represents a central signal in the degenerative cascade. Herein, we provide an overview of how RNS accumulates in PD by considering the various cellular sources of RNS including nNOS, iNOS, nitrate, and nitrite reduction and describe evidence that these sources are upregulating RNS in PD. We document that over 1/3 of the proteins that deposit in Lewy Bodies, are post-translationally modified (S-nitrosylated) by RNS and provide a broad description of how this elicits deleterious effects in neurons. In doing so, we identify specific proteins that are modified by RNS in neurons which are implicated in PD pathogenesis, with an emphasis on exacerbation of synucleinopathy. How nitration of alpha-synuclein (aSyn) leads to aSyn misfolding and toxicity in PD models is outlined. Furthermore, we delineate how RNS modulates known PD-related phenotypes including axo-dendritic-, mitochondrial-, and dopamine-dysfunctions. Finally, we discuss successful outcomes of therapeutics that target S-nitrosylation of proteins in Parkinson's Disease related clinical trials. In conclusion, we argue that targeting RNS may be of therapeutic benefit for people in early clinical stages of PD.
Nature.com
Genetic overlap between mood instability and alcohol-related phenotypes suggests shared biological underpinnings
Alcohol use disorder (AUD) is a pervasive and devastating mental illness with high comorbidity rates with other mental disorders. Understanding the genetic architecture of this comorbidity could be improved by focusing on intermediate traits that show positive genetic correlation with the disorders. Thus, we aimed to characterize the shared vs. unique polygenicity of AUD, alcohol consumption (AC) and mood instability (MOOD)Â "“beyond genetic correlation, and boost discovery for jointly-associated loci. Summary statistics for MOOD (a binary measure of the tendency to report frequent mood swings), AC (number of standard drinks over a typical consumption week) and AUD GWASs (Ns"‰>"‰200,000) were analyzed to characterize the cross-phenotype associations between MOOD and AC, MOOD and AUD and AC and AUD. To do so, we used a newly established pipeline that combines (i) the bivariate causal mixture model (MiXeR) to quantify polygenic overlap and (ii) the conjunctional false discovery rate (conjFDR) to discover specific jointly associated genomic loci, which were mapped to genes and biological functions. MOOD was highly polygenic (10.4k single nucleotide polymorphisms, SNPs, SD"‰="‰2k) compared to AC (4.9k SNPs, SD"‰="‰0.6k) and AUD (4.3k SNPs, SD"‰="‰2k). The polygenic overlap of MOOD and AC was twice that of MOOD and AUD (98% vs. 49%), with opposite genetic correlation (âˆ’0.2 vs. 0.23), as confirmed in independent samples. MOOD&AUD associated SNPs were significantly enriched for brain genes, conversely to MOOD&AC. Among 38 jointly associated loci, fifteen were novel for MOOD, AC and AUD. MOOD, AC and AUD were also strongly associated at the phenotypic level. Overall, using multilevel polygenic quantification, joint loci discovery and functional annotation methods, we evidenced that the polygenic overlap between MOOD and AC/AUD implicated partlyÂ shared biological underpinnings, yet, clearly distinct functional patterns between MOOD&AC and MOOD&AUD, suggesting new mechanisms for the comorbidity of AUD with mood disorders.
Nature.com
Every islet matters: improving the impact of human islet research
Detailed characterization of human pancreatic islets is key to elucidating the pathophysiology of all forms of diabetes, especially type 2 diabetes. However, access to human pancreatic islets is limited. Pancreatic tissue for islet retrieval can be obtained from brain-dead organ donors or from individuals undergoing pancreatectomy, often referred to as 'living donors'. Different protocols for human islet procurement can substantially impact islet function. This variability, coupled with heterogeneity between individuals and islets, results in analytical challenges to separate genuine disease pathology or differences between human donors from experimental noise. There are currently no international guidelines for human donor phenotyping, islet procurement and functional characterization. This lack of standardization means that substantial investments from multiple international efforts towards improved understanding of diabetes pathology cannot be fully leveraged. In this Perspective, we overview the status of the field of human islet research, highlight the challenges and propose actions that could accelerate research progress and increase understanding of type 2 diabetes to slow its pandemic spreading.
Nature.com
Correction: Developing and validating a multivariable prediction model which predicts progression of intermediate to late age-related macular degeneration-the PINNACLE trial protocol
The original version of this article unfortunately contained an error in an author name. The correction is to the first name of Hrvoje Bogunovic, currently spelt 'Hvroje'. The authors apologize for the error. The original article has been corrected. Clinical and Experimental Sciences, Faculty of Medicine, University of Southampton, Southampton,...
Nature.com
Publisher Correction: Human-centred mechanism design with Democratic AI
In the version of this article initially published, author Jan Balaguer's name was presented as Balaguer Jan. The error has now been corrected in the HTML and PDF versions of the article. These authors contributed equally: Raphael Koster, Jan Balaguer. Raphael Koster,Â Jan Balaguer,Â Andrea Tacchetti,Â Ari Weinstein,Â Tina Zhu,Â...
Nature.com
Genetics follow up after rapid genomic sequencing in intensive care: current practices and recommendations for service delivery
European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. The delivery of rapid genomic sequencing (rGS) to critically unwell children in intensive care occurs at a time of immense pressure and stress for parents. Contact with families after result disclosure, particularly after hospital discharge, presents an opportunity to meet their psychological, medical and information needs as they evolve. This study explores the preferences and perspectives of health professionals and parents of genetics follow up after rGS. Semi-structured interviews were conducted with 30 parents, seven genetic counsellors (GCs) and four intensive care physicians with experience in rGS. Transcripts were analysed using reflexive thematic analysis. Current practices surrounding genetics follow up after rGS were highly variable, resulting in some families not receiving the ongoing care they needed. Reasons identified by families for wanting follow-up care represented only a subset of those identified by health professionals. While GCs routinely provided their details to allow parents to initiate further contact, this was not always sufficient for follow-up care. Health professionals identified both organisational and psychosocial barriers to conducting follow up. As rGS transforms the diagnostic pathway in rare disease, there is a need for a co-designed, standardised but flexible model for follow-up care with genetics professionals so that families' evolving needs are met.
Nature.com
COVID rebound is surprisingly common — even without Paxlovid
Viral levels resurge in more than 10% of untreated people with COVID-19, but early data hint that the rebound is even more pronounced after antiviral treatment. You have full access to this article via your institution. After the game-changing COVID-19 antiviral Paxlovid began to be used in late 2021, researchers...
Nature.com
Dietary intake of beans and risk of disabling dementia: The Circulatory Risk in Communities Study (CIRCS)
European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2022)Cite this article. To examine whether bean intake (including soybeans) among Japanese adults is associated with risk of disabling dementia severe enough to require care under the national insurance system. Methods. This cohort study involved 3739 individuals aged 40 to 64 years. The participants were...
Nature.com
Deep learning methods to predict amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease progression
Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) is a highly complex and heterogeneous neurodegenerative disease that affects motor neurons. Since life expectancy is relatively low, it is essential to promptly understand the course of the disease to better target the patient's treatment. Predictive models for disease progression are thus of great interest. One of the most extensive and well-studied open-access data resources for ALS is the Pooled Resource Open-Access ALS Clinical Trials (PRO-ACT) repository. In 2015, the DREAM-Phil Bowen ALS Prediction Prize4Life Challenge was held on PRO-ACT data, where competitors were asked to develop machine learning algorithms to predict disease progression measured through the slope of the ALSFRS score between 3 and 12Â months. However, although it has already been successfully applied in several studies on ALS patients, to the best of our knowledge deep learningÂ approaches still remain unexplored on the ALSFRS slope prediction in PRO-ACT cohort. Here, we investigate how deep learning models perform in predicting ALS progression using the PRO-ACT data. We developed three models based on different architectures that showed comparable or better performance with respect to the state-of-the-art models, thus representing a valid alternative to predict ALS disease progression.
