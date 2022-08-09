Read full article on original website
Cheesy Potato Casserole Recipe
There are many types of casseroles out there, from tuna noodle to chicken casserole, or even shepherd's pie — the list goes on and on. But, the best of these are adorned with a crispy, crunchy topping made from items such as crushed crackers or breadcrumbs, and we'd argue that you really can't beat that small texture addition.
Southern Fried Corn Recipe
While some fried corn recipes call for actually deep-frying corn on the cob, this recipe is a simpler, easier preparation of pan-fried corn kernels. Recipe developer Kate Shungu likes to make it from fresh corn, but if this vegetable is out of season or you just don't feel like shucking and cutting the kernels off the cob, she does say you can use the frozen kind.
Chocolate Cream Pie Recipe
One of the simplest of pies to make is pudding pie, particularly when you skip the baked crust in favor of an easy crumb one. Sure, you can make such a pie with boxed instant pudding mix, but it really doesn't take that much more effort to make the pudding from scratch, and you'll have a far more flavorful pie. As recipe developer Jennine Rye of The Marshside Pantry describes the homemade pudding that's used as a pie filling here, "this set dark chocolate custard filling is wonderfully rich and not too sweet."
Fresh Pasta With Buttered Tomatoes
You can make fresh pasta at home without a single egg yolk, nonna, or pasta machine in sight. It’s easy, we promise! This style of pasta, with just two ingredients—semolina flour and water—is common in southern Italy. Look for the words “rimacinata” on your bag of semolina flour. This indicates a finer grind, which is best suited for pasta making. Regular all-purpose or bread flour might work in an egg-rich pasta dough but won’t quite cut it in this leaner version—the resulting pasta will be mushy and waterlogged after boiling.
Recipes: 2 ways to cook chicken wings
Luvafoodie CEO and Founder Michelle Mazzara shared these Chicken Wing recipes with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers.Luvafoodie Chicken Lovers Chicken WingsIngredients2 lb. chicken wings3 tbsp. Luvafoodie Chicken Lovers Spice2 tbsp. olive oil1 tsp. Horseradish sauce½ cup of mayonnaise½ cup of ketchup3 tbsp. fresh dill choppedDirectionsPreheat oven 380 degrees.In a small bowl mix together ketchup, mayonnaise, 1 tbsp. dill, horseradish sauce and 1 tbsp. Luvafoodie Chicken Lovers Spice. Set aside and refrigerate.In an oven proof pan, add chicken wings, coat with olive oil and Luvafoodie Chicken Lovers Spice rub.Bake 40 minutes.Plate chicken wings on platter, top with fresh dill and serve with Chicken Lovers sauce.Luvafoodie Smoke House Cherry Chicken WingsIngredients2 lb. chicken wings3 tbsp. Luvafoodie Smoke Houses Lovers Spice2 tbsp. olive oil½ cup of cherry jam½ cup of mayonnaise1 tsp. truffle oil1 cup of red cherries-GarnishParsley- GanishDirectionsPreheat oven 380 degrees.In a small bowl mix together cherry jam, mayonnaise, truffle oil and 1 tbsp. Luvafoodie Smoke Houe Spice. Set aside and refrigerate.In an oven proof pan, add chicken wings, coat with olive oil and 2 tbsp. Luvafoodie Smoke House rub.Bake 40 minutes.Plate on platter, arrange parsley and cherries to garnish platter.Serve with cherry sauce.
Pork Tenderloin With Agrodolce Cherries
This dish is like that one friend who never takes more than five minutes to get ready but always looks chic and put-together. While pork tenderloin has many virtues (it’s a quick-cooking and relatively inexpensive lean protein), it often needs some help in the flavor department. We sear the pork first to get a golden brown crust, then add a sweet-meets-sour mix of red wine vinegar and honey to deglaze the pan. While the pork rests fresh cherries have their turn in the pan, giving up their juices, which reduce to a syrupy sauce. Take advantage of cherry season while you can, but you can also substitute whole red grapes in the fall for a twist.
4 Fermented Foods Nutritionists Say You Can Eat Every Day For A Healthier Gut
This post has been updated since it was originally published on March 16, 2022. Prioritizing your gut health is one of the best ways to improve digestion and mitigate bloating and discomfort, and integrating fermented foods into your diet can make a ...
Dairy-Free Salted Caramel Chunky Milkshake [Vegan]
3 cups salted caramel flavored dairy-free ice cream. 1 cup Almond milk (You can use your favorite plant-based milk) 1/2 cup full-fat coconut milk (The can version) Coconut whipped cream, homemade or store-bought (See Notes!) Preparation. Homemade Vegan Caramel Sauce:. Heat the brown sugar in a medium skillet over medium-high...
The Secret to Alton Brown’s Chicken Parm Is Literally In the Sauce
Find out how Alton Brown's sauce is what makes his chicken parm so special.
Martha Stewart Shared Her “Healthy” Take On Carbonara & Has a Useful Tip on How To Make the Sauce Extra Creamy
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Some of us could easily eat pasta for dinner every night. But pasta certainly isn’t the healthiest meal to eat on repeat. Martha Stewart, however, showed how to make pasta carbonara a bit healthier using sautéed zucchini as a replacement for two-thirds of the pasta. And she also shared how to make your carbonara sauce extra creamy to disguise the fact that you’re getting your veggies in.
“Everything Bagel” Buttermilk Biscuits
Savory, crunchy, soft, buttery, and utterly delicious. There’s nothing quite as good as homemade biscuits. Done right they’re flaky, buttery, and full of flavor. These everything bagel seasoning biscuits have a great crunch and taste from the seasoning blend. But, even if you’re not a fan of this type of spice mix let me assure you these biscuits are some of the most tender you can make- with or without the spices!
Homemade Ranch Dressing Recipe
We'll admit it — we are ranch dressing fanatics. We love it on salads, with chicken fingers, for dipping with french fries, and of course we love to eat it with pizza. Most of the time, a store-bought ranch dressing will do the trick, but every now and then it's worth it to go the extra mile and make some from scratch.
Shaquille O'Neal's Turkey Sausage, Vegetable & Biscuit Breakfast Casserole
"I'm a big breakfast guy. Name a classic morning food; it's on my menu, morning, afternoon, night," says author of the new Shaq's Family Style cookbook Shaquille O'Neal. "[This] is an extra-cheesy, sausage-filled, hide-the-veggies breakfast that fills everyone up in no time." The former NBA star and father of six...
