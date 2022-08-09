Read full article on original website
Related
dailyhodl.com
Biggest Whale in Bitcoin Suddenly Dumps Over $1,400,000,000 in Crypto As BTC Cracks $23,000
One of the biggest Bitcoin (BTC) whales in the world is rapidly selling off BTC amid the crypto market upswing. The whale, which was the richest non-exchange address in the world until earlier this week, has sold off a whopping 78,484 BTC since Monday, according to BitInfoCharts. With Bitcoin trading...
Crypto exchange Binance taps its 36-year-old billionaire cofounder He Yi to lead its $7.5 billion venture capital division
The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange is turning to one of its earliest leaders to help guide its venture capital efforts. On Wednesday, Binance announced that He Yi—its 36-year-old cofounder—would take over Binance Labs, the company’s venture capital arm. Binance, in addition to being an exchange, has...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Whales Pile Into Dogecoin Competitor Shiba Inu As Holdings Explode by Over 500%
Ethereum (ETH) whales are aggressively increasing their holdings of a Dogecoin (DOGE) rival as the crypto market stages a modest recovery. According to transactions tracker WhaleStats, Ethereum whales have increased their holdings of Shiba Inu (SHIB) by slightly over 580% from $736,000 to over $5 million in under 24 hours, in the process moving the Dogecoin competitor from being their seventh-largest holding to the second-largest holding.
dailyhodl.com
Top Analyst Says Ethereum (ETH) About To Rip, Calls One Exchange Token an ‘Actual Tank’
A popular crypto strategist says that a breakout rally is in sight for leading smart contract platform Ethereum (ETH). The crypto analyst known in the industry as Kaleo tells his 531,000 Twitter followers that Ethereum has broken out of its diagonal resistance against Bitcoin (ETH/BTC), and the pair looks primed for a new leg up.
RELATED PEOPLE
u.today
Ancient Bitcoin Address Awakens by Suddenly Moving 1,110 Bitcoin
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Stablecoin giants Circle, Tether back Ethereum’s ‘merge’—a bad sign for those pushing a hard fork
Issuers of the most popular stablecoins—cryptocurrencies pegged to a pool of reserves like the U.S. dollar—came forward on Tuesday in support of the Ethereum “merge.”. The merge is a highly anticipated upgrade that will shift Ethereum from a so-called proof-of-work consensus model to a proof-of-stake one, and dramatically reduce its environmental impact.
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum-Based Altcoin Explodes 750% in Just Two Months, Outrunning Bitcoin and Crypto Markets
An Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin ranking among the top 100 crypto assets by market cap is up by triple digits over the past 30 days. Celsius Network (CEL), a utility token on the Ethereum blockchain for the beleaguered centralized finance platform by the same name, is up by 223% since July 12th when the token closed the day at $0.735.
cryptobriefing.com
Ethereum Merge Scheduled to Launch in September
Ethereum developers have slated a September 15 to 16 target date for the network to complete "the Merge" to Proof-of-Stake. The number one smart contract network completed its final test run for the update on the Goerli testnet today. The landmark event has become a leading narrative in the crypto...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NEWSBTC
Zompot – The Next Crypto Wave Arrives To Meet Ethereum And Ripple
America might help us get out of the bear market in 2022 through a spot Bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded fund (ETF). This was initially refused by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) due to what has been described as the cryptocurrency markets’ affinity for manipulation and a lack of security.
CNBC
Ethereum just pulled off its final test run ahead of one of the most important events in crypto
Ethereum is moving closer to adopting a proof-of-stake model for its network, which is less energy intensive than the existing proof-of-work method. The network ran its last dress rehearsal before the major upgrade, which is expected to take place next month. Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market value, just ran...
CoinDesk
First Mover Asia: BTC Holds Near $24K; Why Do We Need EthereumPOW When We Have Ethereum Classic?
Prices: Bitcoin continued its recent rally; ether and other major cryptos also rose. Insights: Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin and Tron's Justin Sun are clashing over Ethereum's future. Prices. ●Bitcoin (BTC): $23,843 +2.5%. ●Ether (ETH): $1,779 +4.1%. ●S&P 500 daily close: 4,140.06 −0.1%. ●Gold: $1,786 per troy ounce +0.8%. ●Ten-year Treasury...
“It’s Potentially Illegal”: As Crypto Crashed, Coinbase Stopped Some Notifications
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Back in November 2021, cryptocurrencies, which saw a huge surge during most of the pandemic, suddenly began to nosedive. Joe Hovde, a New York-based data scientist, decided that this might be his moment to buy into crypto: He took a risk on the price plunge and bought some Ethereum, the next most popular crypto asset after Bitcoin, on Coinbase, a crypto exchange.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Benzinga
Crypto Whale Just Moved $40M Worth Of Ethereum (ETH) Off Gemini
What happened: An Ethereum ETH/USD whale sent $40,178,085 worth of Ethereum off Gemini. The ETH address associated with this transaction has been identified as:. Why it matters: Whales typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their investments for an extended period of time. Storing large amounts of money on an exchange presents an additional risk of theft, as exchange wallets are the most sought-after target for cryptocurrency hackers.
cryptoslate.com
MakerDAO founder proposes converting $3.5B USDC reserve to Ethereum
Buterin has called MakerDAO’s idea of converting its reserve into Ethereum a “risky and terrible idea.”. MakerDAO (MKR) founder Rune Christensen has asked DAO members to consider converting its $3.5 billion USDC reserves to Ethereum (ETH) because of the extent of the Tornado Cash sanctions. Christensen made this...
dailyhodl.com
$5,000 Ethereum? Crypto Analyst Nicholas Merten Makes the Case for ETH Rally Heading Into The Merge
Popular crypto analyst Nicholas Merten says Ethereum (ETH) has a solid shot at rallies in the coming months as the top smart contract platform approaches its highly anticipated transition to proof of stake. In a new video update, the host of DataDash addresses a recent prediction from BitMEX founder Arthur...
CoinDesk
Coinbase Shares Drop as Crypto Winter Takes Toll on Exchange's Trading Volume
Shares of Coinbase Global (COIN) fell about 5% after the cryptocurrency exchange said trading volume dropped substantially during the second quarter. Customer trading activity amounted to $217 billion during the period, down from $309 billion in the first quarter of this year, according to a shareholder letter released Tuesday. Coinbase's overall revenue came in at $803 million, missing the average analyst estimate of $873.8 million, according to data compiled by FactSet.
zycrypto.com
Bitcoin.com’s Popular Crypto Wallet Adds Support For Over 100 New ERC-20 Tokens
The popular Bitcoin.com cryptocurrency wallet is adding support for a host of new ERC-20 tokens, enabling users to save them in their wallet, use them to make payments and swap them with other tokens, all from directly within the app. The Bitcoin.com Wallet is one of the most popular cryptocurrency...
decrypt.co
Coinbase Betting Big On Staking Ahead of Ethereum Merge
Facing a slump in cryptocurrency prices on one hand, and less revenue from user transactions on the other, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said the company isn’t focused on turning a profit. It’s focused on staking. “Any given quarter it could be up or down,” he said of the...
Ethereum Price Headed to $2,000 as Ethereum Goerli Merge Goes Live
Ethereum has entered its final phase after the testnet executed successfully on the Goerli network. Mainnet merge will occur sometime in September with tentative date set as Sep 17. Ethereum Price has responded positively with a 14% increase in anticipation to the merge. Ethereum Enters Final Phase of Merge. Ethereum...
decrypt.co
DeFi Token Powering Ethereum Staker Lido Finance Jumps 18%
The token backing popular Ethereum staker Lido jumped double-digits after the final test before the merge next month. The native token behind the popular Ethereum staking platform Lido Finance has rallied more than 18% over the past 24 hours. LDO, the 62nd-largest token with a market capitalization of nearly $860...
Comments / 0