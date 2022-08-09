ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commodities & Future

dailyhodl.com

Ethereum Whales Pile Into Dogecoin Competitor Shiba Inu As Holdings Explode by Over 500%

Ethereum (ETH) whales are aggressively increasing their holdings of a Dogecoin (DOGE) rival as the crypto market stages a modest recovery. According to transactions tracker WhaleStats, Ethereum whales have increased their holdings of Shiba Inu (SHIB) by slightly over 580% from $736,000 to over $5 million in under 24 hours, in the process moving the Dogecoin competitor from being their seventh-largest holding to the second-largest holding.
Vitalik Buterin
u.today

Ancient Bitcoin Address Awakens by Suddenly Moving 1,110 Bitcoin

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Fortune

Stablecoin giants Circle, Tether back Ethereum’s ‘merge’—a bad sign for those pushing a hard fork

Issuers of the most popular stablecoins—cryptocurrencies pegged to a pool of reserves like the U.S. dollar—came forward on Tuesday in support of the Ethereum “merge.”. The merge is a highly anticipated upgrade that will shift Ethereum from a so-called proof-of-work consensus model to a proof-of-stake one, and dramatically reduce its environmental impact.
cryptobriefing.com

Ethereum Merge Scheduled to Launch in September

Ethereum developers have slated a September 15 to 16 target date for the network to complete "the Merge" to Proof-of-Stake. The number one smart contract network completed its final test run for the update on the Goerli testnet today. The landmark event has become a leading narrative in the crypto...
NEWSBTC

Zompot – The Next Crypto Wave Arrives To Meet Ethereum And Ripple

America might help us get out of the bear market in 2022 through a spot Bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded fund (ETF). This was initially refused by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) due to what has been described as the cryptocurrency markets’ affinity for manipulation and a lack of security.
Mother Jones

“It’s Potentially Illegal”: As Crypto Crashed, Coinbase Stopped Some Notifications

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Back in November 2021, cryptocurrencies, which saw a huge surge during most of the pandemic, suddenly began to nosedive. Joe Hovde, a New York-based data scientist, decided that this might be his moment to buy into crypto: He took a risk on the price plunge and bought some Ethereum, the next most popular crypto asset after Bitcoin, on Coinbase, a crypto exchange.
Benzinga

Crypto Whale Just Moved $40M Worth Of Ethereum (ETH) Off Gemini

What happened: An Ethereum ETH/USD whale sent $40,178,085 worth of Ethereum off Gemini. The ETH address associated with this transaction has been identified as:. Why it matters: Whales typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their investments for an extended period of time. Storing large amounts of money on an exchange presents an additional risk of theft, as exchange wallets are the most sought-after target for cryptocurrency hackers.
cryptoslate.com

MakerDAO founder proposes converting $3.5B USDC reserve to Ethereum

Buterin has called MakerDAO’s idea of converting its reserve into Ethereum a “risky and terrible idea.”. MakerDAO (MKR) founder Rune Christensen has asked DAO members to consider converting its $3.5 billion USDC reserves to Ethereum (ETH) because of the extent of the Tornado Cash sanctions. Christensen made this...
CoinDesk

Coinbase Shares Drop as Crypto Winter Takes Toll on Exchange's Trading Volume

Shares of Coinbase Global (COIN) fell about 5% after the cryptocurrency exchange said trading volume dropped substantially during the second quarter. Customer trading activity amounted to $217 billion during the period, down from $309 billion in the first quarter of this year, according to a shareholder letter released Tuesday. Coinbase's overall revenue came in at $803 million, missing the average analyst estimate of $873.8 million, according to data compiled by FactSet.
decrypt.co

Coinbase Betting Big On Staking Ahead of Ethereum Merge

Facing a slump in cryptocurrency prices on one hand, and less revenue from user transactions on the other, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said the company isn’t focused on turning a profit. It’s focused on staking. “Any given quarter it could be up or down,” he said of the...
decrypt.co

DeFi Token Powering Ethereum Staker Lido Finance Jumps 18%

The token backing popular Ethereum staker Lido jumped double-digits after the final test before the merge next month. The native token behind the popular Ethereum staking platform Lido Finance has rallied more than 18% over the past 24 hours. LDO, the 62nd-largest token with a market capitalization of nearly $860...
