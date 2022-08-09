ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

The Spun

Tom Brady Has Reportedly Suffered Major Investment Loss

Not everything goes Tom Brady's way, even if it seems like it does. For example, the legendary quarterback has reportedly lost quite a bit of value on his recent crypto investment, according to Business Insider. Brady purchased a Bored Ape NFT back in April for a price of 133 ether,...
The Spun

Details Emerge From Tom Brady's Absence For Personal Reasons

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has been absent from practice for several days now for what has been described as "personal reasons." But according to one NFL insider, he may be gone for a little while longer at least. Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday that the Buccaneers are "on board" with his reasons for being absent.
numberfire.com

Bengals' Tee Higgins (shoulder) "ready to go" following offseason surgery

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (shoulder) is "ready to go" according to Zac Taylor. Higgins is ramping up his practice participation following offseason shoulder surgery. Asked about Higgins, Taylor said "On the physical part of things, he’s ready. I know he feels great. I know he’s ready to go, and trust me, he tells me every day. But it’s good to slowly integrate him in there, so he’s been doing the one-on-ones. He’ll do seven-on-sevens going forward. I think that he feels really good, and man, he’s really attacked that rehab the right way and looks really good.” Barring a setback, Higgins appears to be on track to open the season without limitations for the Bengals Week 1 clash with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Yardbarker

A.J. Green Has No Emotions Going Back to Cincinnati

Before signing with the Arizona Cardinals in 2021, wide receiver A.J. Green was a star with the Cincinatti Bengals. He had five consecutive 1,000-yard seasons and became the only receiver in NFL history to begin a career with seven straight Pro-Bowl selections. Fast forward to 2022, and Green doesn't have...
Yardbarker

Bengals' Paul Brown Stadium renamed Paycor Stadium

The Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers are currently the only other teams without naming rights agreements for their stadiums. Any revenue earned from an agreement regarding the venue's name could potentially go toward paying for the reported $500 million in renovations that the stadium requires. "Through a strategic partnership...
ClutchPoints

NFL Preseason odds: Cardinals vs. Bengals prediction, odds and pick – 8/12/2022

Is this a dream? The smell of freshly cut grass and the sound of pads popping has football fans on the edge of their seats as NFL action is officially back! Despite the weather outside still feeling like summertime and many starters on both sides sitting this one out, this epic AFC showdown between the Arizona Cardinals and the Cincinnati Bengals still provides much to be excited about for this Friday night showdown. It is time to check out our NFL preseason odds series, where our Cardinals-Bengals prediction and pick will be revealed.
FOX Sports

Bengals to move Ja'Marr Chase 'all over the field' in 2022

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase had a banner rookie year. Selected by the Bengals with the No. 5 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Chase was reunited with his former LSU teammate, quarterback Joe Burrow. The wideout finished the 2021 regular season with 1,455 receiving yards and 13 receiving touchdowns on 81 receptions (18.0 yards per reception).
Cincy Jungle

Zac Taylor details plans for Cardinals game

Training camp is now bleeding into the preseason as the Cincinnati Bengals are getting prepared for their first exhibition of the year. The Arizona Cardinals are coming into town Friday as the first opponents to play inside Paycor Stadium. But they won’t be playing many of the Bengals’ notable players.
CINCINNATI, OH

