Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago's Polar Express canceled this Christmas due to the railroad worker shortageJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Celebrating Universal Oneness Day - a Hindu Raksha Bandhan Festival at Hoffman Estates police Department in August 2022Jignesh DixitHoffman Estates, IL
POLL: Will Bears get a deal done with Roquan Smith?
The Bears and linebacker Roquan Smith have reached an impasse amid contract negotiations. Smith has formally requested a trade from the organization citing “the new front office regime doesn’t value me.”. Smith said they’ve been trying to get a deal done since April, but he feels taken advantage...
Former Bears' player teases Roquan Smith destination
Let the Roquan Smith trade rumors begin. Before anyone could even think of potential destinations for the 25-year old inside linebacker, former Bears' running back, Cordarrelle Patterson, already started them. Patterson tweeted out a picture of Smith playing for his alma mater and hometown team, the University of Georgia, to...
Former ESPN Host Michael Smith Reportedly Lands New Job
Amazon's "Thursday Night Football" continues to stack talent for its inaugural NFL broadcast. According to the New York Post's Andrew Marchand, former ESPN "SportsCenter" host Michael Smith is the latest to join Prime's team. Sharing that he will reportedly serve as a news analyst for TNF. Smith left ESPN to...
Former NFL head coach Dave Wannstedt is 'optimistic' about the Chicago Bears than he has been 'in the last 10 years'
It has not been a great run for the Chicago Bears as of late. The team last went to the Super Bowl in 2007 (where they lost the Indianapolis Colts) and their last appearance before that--during the "Monsters of the Midway" era--dates further back to 1985. Chicago hasn't even won a playoff game since 2010, and the organization is back to square one this season, featuring a new head coach and general manager.
The $40,000 decision Bears LB Roquan Smith must risk everyday amid trade holdout
The Chicago Bears are on the verge of splitting with star linebacker Roquan Smith after he recently announced publicly his desire to be traded. The Bears have already removed Smith from the physically unable to perform list on Wednesday, which opens up the possibility for Chicago to mete out a financially painful punishment to the player for every day he misses practice in training camp, as noted by Sean Hammond of Shaw Local News Network:
Roquan Smith in attendance for Bears Family Fest after requesting trade
Bears linebacker Roquan Smith is at Soldier Field for the team’s Family Fest, which comes hours after he formally requested a trade as contract negotiations have reached an impasse. In a detailed message shared via NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Smith said he lost trust in the organization in their...
NFL World Reacts To Bears, Steelers Trade Idea
Roquan Smith sent the Chicago Bears into disarray by publicly requesting a trade Tuesday morning. The star linebacker shared a statement to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport claiming the front office "doesn't value me here." He asked for a one-way ticket out of Chicago entering the final year of his contract.
Ryan Poles plays hardball early in GM career with Roquan Smith
Former Chiefs exec Ryan Poles is playing hardball early in his tenure as the Chicago Bears general manager, as illustrated by Roquan Smith. Shortly after we all flipped our calendars to a new year (dated reference), Ryan Poles likely realized his days with the Kansas City Chiefs would soon be over.
Keyshawn Johnson Makes His Opinion On Michael Thomas Very Clear
During Monday's episode of ESPN's First Take, Chris "Mad Dog" Russo said New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is no longer a top-10 wide receiver. On Tuesday's edition of First Take, Johnson fired back at Russo. Johnson, who is actually Thomas' uncle, came to the wideout's defense while on...
Miami Dolphins and Houston Texans Make Interesting Trade Before 2022 Season
The Miami Dolphins and Houston Texans made an interesting trade as the 2022 preseason begins and the regular season starts next month. The Dolphins announced they have acquired a 2023 sixth-round pick from Houston in exchange for tight end Adam Shaheen and a 2023 seventh-round pick. As mentioned by CBS Sports, trades like this are made during the NFL Draft when teams are in the later rounds. Shaheen was behind four Dolphins' tight ends on the depth chart and was set to make $2 million with the team this season.
Don’t expect the Commanders to get involved in a Roquan Smith trade
Everyone knows the Washington Commanders’ biggest weakness is the linebacker position. While Cole Holcomb has fans swooning after his breakout 2021, the other options, including last year’s first-round pick Jamin Davis, leave a lot to be desired. Behind Holcomb and Davis — the projected starters — Washington has...
Phil Jackson On Comparing Michael Jordan And Scottie Pippen: "Michael Is A Terrific Player, But Pippen As A Rebounder, Defender, Passer, Is The Whole Complete Package"
Michael Jordan is often regarded as the greatest player of all time because of the 6 championships he won with the Chicago Bulls in a span of 8 seasons. Championships are associated with individual players quite often, but people often forget that there is a team behind the players that enable winning championships.
NFL World Reacts To The Melvin Gordon Injury News
On Wednesday afternoon, the football world learned that Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon was dealing with an injury. According to head coach Nathaniel Hackett, Gordon suffered a foot injury. He said the team was managing the situation, but the longtime NFL running back wasn't on the practice field today.
Bears Have Officially Responded To Roquan Smith's Trade Request
Frustrated by the lack of progress in contract negotiations between he and the Bears, star linebacker Roquan Smith requested to be traded on Tuesday. In a written statement shared by the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Smith alleged that the "new front office regime doesn't value me here" and accused them of "trying to take advantage of me."
Schefter: Bears' front office has 'played nice' with Roquan Smith
Roquan Smith made some noise after releasing a two-page note that announced his official trade request. The dispute between Smith and the front office includes negotiations in "bad faith," according to Smith. The Bears have offered the linebacker deals that would be "bad for [me] and the linebacker market," according to the note.
Packers Sign Micah Abernathy, Give Him Instant Snaps
The USFL helped new safety Micah Abernathy resurrect his NFL dreams.
One Bears second year player is taking advantage of injuries.
One Bears second year player is taking advantage of injuries. With the Bears currently down four wide receivers due to Injury it’s a golden opportunity for someone to show the new coaching staff what they can do. It seems Dazz Newsome maybe taking that opportunity. He’s been making some plays when the Bears are in desperate need of receiver help.
Cameron Boozer already cooking NBA players
Last week, Christopher Columbus High School (Fla.) standout Cameron Boozer played on the same team as twin brother Cayden Boozer and former Duke basketball one-and-done Marvin Bagley III in a Miami Pro League game. Bagley, who is now with the Detroit Pistons, and Cayden Boozer, ...
Justin Fields flashes beautiful deep ball during Chicago Bears scrimmage
Chicago Bears fans have been waiting for over a year to see the quarterback play of Justin Fields and in Tuesday’s Bear’s practice, he didn’t disappoint. Fields floated a beautiful downfield pass to Darnell Mooney to the cheers of the fans in the stands, which Mooney caught with one hand over a defender.
Video: Aidan Hutchinson brought down the house with his rookie show
Rookie talent shows are somewhat of a right of passage in the NFL, and Detroit Lions first-round pick Aidan Hutchinson did not take his performance lightly. For his rookie show at training camp this week, Hutchinson treated his teammates to a rendition of “Billie Jean” from Michael Jackson. While the former Michigan star probably should not audition for “America’s Got Talent” anytime soon, he proved that he knows how to make the room come alive.
