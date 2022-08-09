Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
3 Dirt Cheap High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in August
Oil the wheels of your passive income generation with Phillips 66 and its high-yield dividend. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Novavax Q2 Results Trail Street Expectations, Slashes FY22 Outlook By 50%
Novavax, Inc. NVAX reported second-quarter revenue decline of 37.6% year-over-year to $185.9 million. Revenues include $78 million, comprised of $55 million of product sales from NVX-CoV2373 based on three million doses sold by Novavax and $23 million of royalties, milestone, and adjuvant sales to license partners, and Grant revenue of $108 million.
biztoc.com
2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Raymond James Says ‘Buy’
Stocks went into a true bear market earlier this year, but the last few weeks have seen a strong rally. The S&P 500 has gained 13% from its mid-June trough, and the NASDAQ is up 19%. This doesn’t mean, however, that we’re out of the woods. Investors should...
InvestorPlace
5 Undervalued Auto Stocks to Buy Before They Zoom Higher
The undervalued auto stocks on this buy list are worth considering for the next five years. Li Auto (LI): Chinese electric vehicle company with robust deliveries growth and accelerating free cash flows. Tesla (TSLA): Likely to maintain leadership position in the electric vehicle business. Healthy cash flows will allow investment...
RELATED PEOPLE
InvestorPlace
Why Is Norwegian Cruise (NCLH) Stock Down 12% Today?
The company missed both earnings per share (EPS) and revenue estimates. Norwegian also doesn't expect to return to profits in Q3. Norwegian Cruise (NYSE:NCLH) stock is sinking on Tuesday as investors react to the company’s earnings report for the second quarter of 2022. In its earnings report, Norwegian Cruise...
via.news
Realty Income Corporation And 5 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Realty Income Corporation (O), Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD), Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund (MNP) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio as yet. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
tipranks.com
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Wednesday
TTD, OLPX, and ARRY stocks are the top gainers, while RBLX and VIR stocks lost the most in Wednesday’s early trading session. Using TipRanks’ Top Stock Gainers/Losers tool, we have compiled a list of Wednesday’s biggest pre-market stock movers, which is as follows:. Five Biggest Movers. California-based...
Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing July Stocks?
Don't be too quick to step in just because some of these high-profile stocks are on sale.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Why Axon Is (Still) a Top Stock
Law enforcement continues to value Axon's growing product line.
Robinhood, Procter & Gamble And 3 Other Big Stocks Insiders Are Selling
U.S. crude oil futures traded mostly lower this morning on Tuesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Why Is Disney Higher By More Than 7%: Here Are 40 Stocks Moving Premarket
T2 Biosystems, Inc. TTOO shares rose 44.6% to $0.2284 in pre-market trading. T2 Biosystems shares jumped over 30% on Wednesday after the company on Tuesday announced it will explore the potential to develop a rapid molecular diagnostic test for monkeypox. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CYCC shares rose 37.5% to $1.83 in...
3 Safe Dividend Stocks Set To Outperform the S&P 500
These stocks can offer generous dividend yields with safety to boot.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Benzinga
Sierra Wireless: Q2 Earnings Insights
Sierra Wireless SWIR reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Sierra Wireless posted an EPS of $0.43. Revenue was up $55.17 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company...
Stock Market Today: Caterpillar's Revenue Miss Sends Dow Down 402 Points
Stocks struggled to get off the ground on Tuesday amid concerns that a visit to Taiwan by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will raise political tensions between Washington and Beijing. This marks the first visit by a House speaker to Taiwan since 1997 – and sparked warnings by China of retaliatory measures. It claims the self-ruled island as part of its territory.
CAE Price Target Cut By RBC Capital Citing 'Defense Headwinds'
RBC Capital analyst Walter Spracklin lowered the price target for CAE Inc CAE to C$37 from C$40 while maintaining the Outperform rating on the shares. The analyst notes that CAE posted weaker than expected Q1 results and lowered the FY23 guidance. Spracklin states that the updated guide implies a robust...
Analyzing Lockheed Martin's Short Interest
Lockheed Martin's (NYSE:LMT) short percent of float has risen 4.17% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 2.65 million shares sold short, which is 1.0% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.1 days to cover their short positions on average.
2 Top Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now
Both of these companies are leading players in the pharmaceutical industry.
via.news
United Microelectronics Stock Was Up By 4.72% Today
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with United Microelectronics rising 4.72% to $6.99 on Wednesday, after four successive sessions in a row of losses. NYSE jumped 1.89% to $15,552.70, following the last session’s downward trend on what was an all-around positive trend exchanging session today. Volume. Today’s...
Benzinga
Disney Gets Price Target Bumps By Analysts Following Upbeat Results; Shares Surge
Walt Disney Co DIS reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter on Wednesday. Disney added 14.4 million subscribers for Disney+ in the third quarter for a total of 152.1 million. Disney shares jumped 8.7% to $122.22 in pre-market trading. Several analysts made changes to their price targets on Disney today.
via.news
Perion Network Ltd And 7 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – Perion Network Ltd (PERI), Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT), CrossFirst Bankshares (CFB) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity. May these stocks be a good medium-term investment option?
Comments / 0