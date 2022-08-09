ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley Fool

3 Dirt Cheap High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in August

Oil the wheels of your passive income generation with Phillips 66 and its high-yield dividend. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
InvestorPlace

5 Undervalued Auto Stocks to Buy Before They Zoom Higher

The undervalued auto stocks on this buy list are worth considering for the next five years. Li Auto (LI): Chinese electric vehicle company with robust deliveries growth and accelerating free cash flows. Tesla (TSLA): Likely to maintain leadership position in the electric vehicle business. Healthy cash flows will allow investment...
InvestorPlace

Why Is Norwegian Cruise (NCLH) Stock Down 12% Today?

The company missed both earnings per share (EPS) and revenue estimates. Norwegian also doesn't expect to return to profits in Q3. Norwegian Cruise (NYSE:NCLH) stock is sinking on Tuesday as investors react to the company’s earnings report for the second quarter of 2022. In its earnings report, Norwegian Cruise...
via.news

Realty Income Corporation And 5 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio

(VIANEWS) – Realty Income Corporation (O), Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD), Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund (MNP) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio as yet. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
tipranks.com

These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Wednesday

TTD, OLPX, and ARRY stocks are the top gainers, while RBLX and VIR stocks lost the most in Wednesday’s early trading session. Using TipRanks’ Top Stock Gainers/Losers tool, we have compiled a list of Wednesday’s biggest pre-market stock movers, which is as follows:. Five Biggest Movers. California-based...
Benzinga

Robinhood, Procter & Gamble And 3 Other Big Stocks Insiders Are Selling

U.S. crude oil futures traded mostly lower this morning on Tuesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Benzinga

Why Is Disney Higher By More Than 7%: Here Are 40 Stocks Moving Premarket

T2 Biosystems, Inc. TTOO shares rose 44.6% to $0.2284 in pre-market trading. T2 Biosystems shares jumped over 30% on Wednesday after the company on Tuesday announced it will explore the potential to develop a rapid molecular diagnostic test for monkeypox. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CYCC shares rose 37.5% to $1.83 in...
Benzinga

Sierra Wireless: Q2 Earnings Insights

Sierra Wireless SWIR reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Sierra Wireless posted an EPS of $0.43. Revenue was up $55.17 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company...
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Caterpillar's Revenue Miss Sends Dow Down 402 Points

Stocks struggled to get off the ground on Tuesday amid concerns that a visit to Taiwan by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will raise political tensions between Washington and Beijing. This marks the first visit by a House speaker to Taiwan since 1997 – and sparked warnings by China of retaliatory measures. It claims the self-ruled island as part of its territory.
Benzinga

CAE Price Target Cut By RBC Capital Citing 'Defense Headwinds'

RBC Capital analyst Walter Spracklin lowered the price target for CAE Inc CAE to C$37 from C$40 while maintaining the Outperform rating on the shares. The analyst notes that CAE posted weaker than expected Q1 results and lowered the FY23 guidance. Spracklin states that the updated guide implies a robust...
Benzinga

Analyzing Lockheed Martin's Short Interest

Lockheed Martin's (NYSE:LMT) short percent of float has risen 4.17% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 2.65 million shares sold short, which is 1.0% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.1 days to cover their short positions on average.
via.news

United Microelectronics Stock Was Up By 4.72% Today

(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with United Microelectronics rising 4.72% to $6.99 on Wednesday, after four successive sessions in a row of losses. NYSE jumped 1.89% to $15,552.70, following the last session’s downward trend on what was an all-around positive trend exchanging session today. Volume. Today’s...
Benzinga

Disney Gets Price Target Bumps By Analysts Following Upbeat Results; Shares Surge

Walt Disney Co DIS reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter on Wednesday. Disney added 14.4 million subscribers for Disney+ in the third quarter for a total of 152.1 million. Disney shares jumped 8.7% to $122.22 in pre-market trading. Several analysts made changes to their price targets on Disney today.
