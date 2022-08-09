ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AOL Corp

Berkshire Hathaway posts $43.8 billion loss as stock holdings tumble

(Reuters) -The slide in U.S. stock prices punished Berkshire Hathaway Inc's bottom line in the second quarter, as the conglomerate run by billionaire Warren Buffett on Saturday reported a $43.8 billion loss. Berkshire nevertheless generated nearly $9.3 billion of operating profit, as gains from reinsurance and the BNSF railroad offset...
pulse2.com

Avaya Holdings (AVYA) Stock: Why It Fell 45.53%

The stock price of Avaya Holdings (AVYA) fell by 45.53% in the previous trading session. This is why. The stock price of Avaya Holdings (AVYA) fell by 45.53% in the previous trading session. Investors are responding to the company’s third quarter results. Avaya Holdings reported a Q3 EPS of...
via.news

Realty Income Corporation And 5 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio

(VIANEWS) – Realty Income Corporation (O), Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD), Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund (MNP) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio as yet. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
Amazon Maven

Amazon's Stock Split: Has It Affected Share Prices?

On June 6, Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com Inc. Report completed a 20-for-1 stock split. Despite not adding any real value to the company, stock splits are known for spiking share prices — as happened with Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report and Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report.
Benzinga

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Enovix ENVX stock moved upwards by 32.4% to $21.38 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 11.8 million, which is 458.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
UPI News

Nasdaq falls 1.19% as negative Micron guidance weighs down tech stocks

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- U.S. markets declined as chip stocks continued to struggle Tuesday, dragging down the tech market. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 58.13 points, or 0.18%, the S&P 500 fell 0.42% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite slid 1.19%. Tuesday's decline came as shares of chipmaker Micron fell...
The Independent

FTSE 100 dragged down by sinking pharma shares, while US markets make gains

The FTSE 100 has been dragged down by pharmaceuticals suffering a blow, while Wall Street revelled in another day of sinking inflation readings.Shares in pharma giant GSK fell as much as 12% during the day, its biggest drop since 1998, and its consumer spin-off brand Haleon by as much as 13% on Thursday, helping to push the FTSE into the red.The share price slump comes amid reports that Haleon is facing US lawsuits surrounding the safety of heartburn drug Zantac.While another day of bleak energy news in the UK set the expected price cap £200 higher than forecasts from earlier...
Motley Fool

2 Best Buffett Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

Buffett's investing ideology favors consistently-growing businesses that don't need to change much. Some of Johnson & Johnson's products have been generating cash for decades on end. Apple's financial performance is getting stronger and stronger over time. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
NASDAQ

Ex-Dividend Reminder: JBG SMITH Properties, Truist Financial and Sprott

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/11/22, JBG SMITH Properties (Symbol: JBGS), Truist Financial Corp (Symbol: TFC), and Sprott Inc (Symbol: SII) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. JBG SMITH Properties will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.225 on 8/26/22, Truist Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.52 on 9/1/22, and Sprott Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 8/29/22. As a percentage of JBGS's recent stock price of $23.66, this dividend works out to approximately 0.95%, so look for shares of JBG SMITH Properties to trade 0.95% lower — all else being equal — when JBGS shares open for trading on 8/11/22. Similarly, investors should look for TFC to open 1.05% lower in price and for SII to open 0.67% lower, all else being equal.
US News and World Report

Nasdaq, S&P 500 Retreat as Rate Hike Fears Cool Stock Rally

NEW YORK (Reuters) -The Nasdaq and S&P 500 retreated to close lower on Thursday on the realization the Federal Reserve still needs to aggressively boost interest rates to fully tame rising consumer prices despite fresh evidence of cooling inflation. The S&P 500 closed a tad lower after earlier hitting fresh...
