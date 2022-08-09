Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/11/22, JBG SMITH Properties (Symbol: JBGS), Truist Financial Corp (Symbol: TFC), and Sprott Inc (Symbol: SII) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. JBG SMITH Properties will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.225 on 8/26/22, Truist Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.52 on 9/1/22, and Sprott Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 8/29/22. As a percentage of JBGS's recent stock price of $23.66, this dividend works out to approximately 0.95%, so look for shares of JBG SMITH Properties to trade 0.95% lower — all else being equal — when JBGS shares open for trading on 8/11/22. Similarly, investors should look for TFC to open 1.05% lower in price and for SII to open 0.67% lower, all else being equal.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO