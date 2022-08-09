ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, PA

SUV driver killed in crash with box truck along Route 51 in Fayette County

 2 days ago

SUV driver killed in crash with box truck along Route 51 in Fayette County 00:21

NORTH UNION TOWNSHIP (KDKA) -- One person has died following a two-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning on Route 51 in Fayette County, a state police spokesperson from the Uniontown barracks said.

A box truck and Saturn SUV collided just before 6 a.m. near the Jim Shorkey dealership in North Union Township.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Part of the road was shut down as crews cleared the scene and state police investigated the cause.

The Fayette County coroner was called to the scene and pronounced the driver of the SUV dead, state police said.

Accident reconstructionists and state police are investigating.

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.

