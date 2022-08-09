Read full article on original website
Ronda Rousey And More Reacts To the Death of Legendary ‘Judo’ Gene LeBell at 89
Gene LeBell, the legendary “Judo” icon, has passed away at 89. It’s no secret that LeBell introduced judo to MMA. During Ronda Rousey’s UFC career, he was her mentor. Ex-UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey, and other prominent mixed martial arts (MMA) names have reacted to the recent passing of judo legend Gene LeBell.
ComicBook
Top Wrestler Robbed in Nashville During SummerSlam Weekend
Like WWE WrestleMania 38 before it, this past weekend's WWE SummerSlam was a mecca for all things professional wrestling. Nashville hosted WWE's biggest party of the summer on Saturday night, but also welcomed Game Changer Wrestling, Black Label Pro, Starrcast V, and many more to the country music town. Among those events was New Japan Pro Wrestling's Music City Mayhem, which featured major players like AEW's Jon Moxley and FTR, the United Empire, and former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi. While Takahashi was victorious in his singles bout against Blake Christian, he left Nashville as the victim of a robbery. Upon returning to his hotel room after the NJPW event, Takahashi noticed that a bulk of his possessions had gone missing.
wrestlingrumors.net
Another Wrestling Legend Preparing For His Final Match
One more time? Last month, Ric Flair wrestled his last match in front of thousands of people in Nashville, Tennessee. That is the special kind of show that only a legend is going to get and Flair would certainly meet that criteria. While there are few names in wrestling on Flair’s level, there are several other legends who would be interested in one last hurrah and another has added his name to the list.
stillrealtous.com
Possible Spoiler On Cody Rhodes Returning To WWE
It’s been a while since fans have seen Cody Rhodes on WWE programming as he last competed in the Hell in a Cell premium live event back on June 5. Cody was able to defeat Seth Rollins with a torn pectoral muscle, and he was then written off TV so he could undergo surgery.
PWMania
Photo: AEW Star Gets Engaged During OVW Event
AEW star Leila Grey and ‘Certified’ Luke Kurtis, the current OVW Rush Champion, just got engaged. The proposal took place during the OVW event on Friday. A big congratulations to the happy couple!. At an Ohio Valley Wrestling event on Friday in Nashville, Grey successfully defended her OVW...
Popculture
Dwayne Johnson's Return to WWE as The Rock Is '100%' Happening
Dwayne Johnson continues to stay busy in Hollywood as he currently has his NBC series Young Rock, and his new movie, Black Adam, will be released in the fall. But will the former WWE Superstar make a big return to the promotion? According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, Johnson will return to WWE soon as the plan is to have him take on Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles.
PWMania
WWE Tag Team Split Up by Triple H
Under Triple H’s direction as head of WWE creative, a lot has changed. He’s changed the product in numerous ways and brought back former stars. A tag team was split up during the WWE Main Event taping on Monday night as Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin are no longer a tag team.
PWMania
Tenille Dashwood (Emma) Reveals She is Dating Madcap Moss
Tenille Dashwood, formerly known as Emma in the WWE, made her relationship with Madcap Moss public today. She shared a photo of with Madcap Moss and wrote in the caption, “Finally found my captain,” in a post on Instagram. Dashwood began training in Australia in 2003 while still...
wrestlinginc.com
Charlotte Flair Announced For Upcoming WWE Special
Eight months into 2022, it's easy to forget that Charlotte Flair was dominating the "WWE SmackDown" women's division during the early part of the year. Flair held the "SmackDown" Women's Championship through the first four months of the year, defending the title against Naomi and later Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 38. But since losing the title to Rousey at WWE WrestleMania Backlash, Flair has been nowhere to be seen on WWE programming, with the promotion claiming the 15-time women's champion would miss time due to a fractured radius.
411mania.com
Mickie James: ‘I Feel I’m Done in Wrestling’
– Earlier this week, Mickie James posted on Twitter, writing that she feels like she’s “done” in pro wrestling. She wrote, “No. I feel I’m done in wrestling. But you can #watchalong with me & @RealNickAldis tonight on @millionsdotco!!!”. Earlier today, James responded to a...
wrestlingrumors.net
Ric Flair Reveals Serious Medical Issues He Had During His Last Match
That’s not a good thing to hear. There are all kinds of legends in wrestling but it is fairly rare to see a legend getting to be in the ring again. It is even rarer for someone to be in the ring decades after they have reached that top level. That was the case last month when Ric Flair wrestled his last match at 73 years old. However, things did not go as planned multiple times during the match.
Bret Hart Shares Some Surprising Thoughts On Vince McMahon's Retirement
Bret Hart was asked about Vince McMahon's retirement and gave an unexpected response.
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (8/12/22)
As the journey to Clash at The Castle continues, tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will be broadcast live from the PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina. Karrion Kross and Scarlett’s comeback from last week’s SmackDown is expected to be followed up, but as of this writing, WWE has not confirmed whether they will be in a segment or a match.
PWMania
Sycho Sid Vicious – The Man That Should Have Ruled The World
I’ll start by saying this: I am a big Sid Vicious fan. You look back at his career and while he was never the best pro wrestler during his time, he had something that caused fans to flock to him. Sid will never be remembered as one of the best big men of all time. But he had the potential to be just that.
Yardbarker
Major WWE update on Bray Wyatt
Fans of Bray Wyatt may not have to wait too much longer to see him back on TV. Fightful Select reports that some WWE higher-ups believe that the company is more likely to get Bray Wyatt back. More on this will be reported tomorrow on FightfulSelect.com and if he does return, this puts an end to a year of speculation on his future in pro wrestling.
PWMania
Shawn Michaels Opens Up About His Experience of Running the WWE NXT 2.0 Brand
WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels recently spoke with BleacherReport.com for an in-depth conversation about various topics. During the discussion, Michaels talked about running the WWE NXT 2.0 brand and his position evolving following the health issues of Triple H:. “When Hunter first left, it became all me, and certainly...
Yardbarker
Ric Flair not done wrestling yet?
Ric Flair's Last Match event in Nashville has come and gone but some of Ric Flair's social media activity and comments on his podcast seem to leave the door cracked open for another match. As was previously noted, Flair said on his podcast that he passed out twice due to...
wrestlinginc.com
Rey Mysterio Teases Passing On His Mask To Another WWE Star
Rey Mysterio recently celebrated his 20-year anniversary in WWE on the July 25th edition of "Monday Night Raw." For those 20 years, and even prior to that, Mysterio had been the underdog of many fights he went into, as he — billed only at 5'6" — is smaller than the typical WWE wrestler. His height would not deter him, however, as the luchador would go on to find massive success in WWE, becoming Grand Slam Champion for the company in 2019 following his United States Championship win.
wrestlingrumors.net
BREAKING: Huge Return Takes Place At The End Of AEW Dynamite
Welcome back! Injuries are one of the worst things that you can see in wrestling for a variety of reasons. In addition to the far more important details of the wrestler’s health, there are also the issues of storylines being messed up. That can change a lot of things for a wrestling promotion, but a wrestler returning can make a big difference. That is exactly what happened this week.
