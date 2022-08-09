Read full article on original website
redlandscommunitynews.com
County ballot measure could lead to secession from California
The San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to place a measure on the November ballot that would allow the board to go after the county’s fair share of resources. The measure includes language that would allow secession from California. Although, secession would be an extreme outcome of...
San Bernardino County puts secession measure on ballot
SAN BERNARDINO — Voters in Southern California's San Bernardino County will soon get to say whether they want the county to potentially secede from the state.The county's board of supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to put a measure on the November ballot asking voters to decide whether officials should study options to obtain the county's "fair share of state funding, up to and including secession from the State of California."It was a second vote in favor of reaching out to voters and required for the county to do so, said David Wert, a county spokesman.Officials have said they aren't necessarily seeking to split off from the state but want to ensure the county of 2.2 million people east of Los Angeles is receiving sufficient state and federal funds.Secession would require approvals by the California Legislature and U.S. Congress.
z1077fm.com
PUBLIC DEFENDER DISCUSSES REMOVING MINOR CRIMES FROM RECORDS ON ‘UP CLOSE’ SHOW
On last week’s “Up Close Show,” Gary Daigneault had a conversation with Thomas Sone, the Public Defender for San Bernardino County. Some of their discussion focused on removing misdemeanors and minor crimes from the records of offenders who have paid their debt to society, including even some sex offenders. Sone discussed an initiative that allows people with misdemeanors of a sexual nature who have served their sentence to be able to petition the courts to have their name’s removed from the sex offender registry, saying that certain people on these lists are no longer threats to the public.
NBC Los Angeles
Two Southern California Locals Are Lucky Lottery Winners
Have you ever tried your luck on a lottery scratcher?. Two Southern California residents struck some luck and they are now $1 million richer. Jason Brody and Wilbur Staton Jr. are the lucky winners that spent $10 on a lottery scratcher and are happy they did. Brody bought his Lucky...
Fontana Herald News
Police seize weapons from convicted felon
A convicted felon was found to be in possession of weapons in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. On Aug. 9, members of the narcotics unit partnered with the San Bernardino County Probation Department and conducted a probation compliance check at a residence in the 1200 block of N. Belle Street, police said in a Facebook post.
Thursday forecast: Heat advisory in place
Look for another round of hot temperatures around SoCal as high pressure remains in control Thursday. A heat advisory remains in place for parts of Riverside and San Bernardino counties through Saturday at 8 p.m. Conditions are expected to remain dry Thursday but thunderstorms could return to the region over the weekend.
Fontana Herald News
New car-free way of getting to Ontario Airport is announced
There is now a new car-free way to travel to Ontario International Airport. Residents from throughout the region can take Metrolink right to Cucamonga Station in Rancho Cucamonga, where they will be met by ONT Connect, a direct shuttle operated by Omnitrans and powered by the San Bernardino County Transportation Authority.
paininthepass.info
CHP Commercial Enforcement Units Crackdown On Vehicles In Lucerne Valley
LUCERNE VALLEY, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> The California Highway Patrol (CHP) recently concluded a day enforcement effort targeting commercial motor vehicle and drivers. August 10, CHP officers from Victorville and Inland Division Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit partnered to increase patrols on Highway 18 in Lucerne Valley. During the day effort, officers made multiple stop. They found this driver unlicensed and the vehicle was not safe to operate on our roadways and was towed away.
zachnews.net
News Update: San Bernardino County, CA: Multiple roads in the Mojave National Preserve remain closed as crews continue to clear debris and repair washouts from storms.
Source: National Park Service and Mojave National Preserve (Information) Pictures: National Park Service and Mojave National Preserve (Courtesy) San Bernardino County, California: Multiple roads in the Mojave National Preserve remain closed as crews continue to clear debris and repair washouts from storms. Last week, debris and washouts have affected access...
paininthepass.info
Brush Fire Breaks Out In The Buttom Of The Cajon Pass Monday Morning
DEVORE, CA, (Pain In The Pass) >> A brush fire that broke out in the Cajon Pass Monday morning has burned about 2 acres, threatening nearby homes. The fire dubbed the Devore Fire was reported at about 10:52am Monday, August 8, 2022. Located on northbound Interstate 215 at the I-15 split between the truck bypass . US Forest Service, CAL Fire, and San Bernardino County Fire Department firefighters were quickly on scene. The fire had consumed about 2 acres. At one point the fire could have potential for 100 acres and threating homes.
vvng.com
Pedestrian struck and killed in front of VVC in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — One person is dead after being struck by a pickup truck Tuesday morning. The crash was reported at 3:46 a.m. on August 9, 2022, along the 18200 block of Bear Valley Road, just west of Jacaranda Avenue, in front of Victor Valley College. When First...
paininthepass.info
Motorcycle Crash On Highway 138 Monday Morning
PHELAN, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A male motorcyclist injured in an accident on Highway 138 Monday morning. California Highway Patrol and San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the incident. The vehicles involved in the crash was a gray pick up truck with a cargo bed and a motorcycle unknown make from the CHP traffic log. The crash was reported about 9:35am, Monday August 8, 2022. Located on eastbound Highway 138 near Interstate 15.
z1077fm.com
SUSPECT IN BRAZEN WALMART ARMED ROBBERY STILL AT LARGE
Staff at the Yucca Valley Walmart was threatened by an armed robber on Sunday, according to a County Sheriff’s report. Sheriffs said that around 3:45, an unidentified male, dressed as a female, filled a shopping cart with $950 worth of merchandise and began to walk out of the store without paying.
paininthepass.info
Overturned Box Truck Caused A Traffic Jam Thursday Morning On I-15
HESPERIA, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A box truck were involved in a crash that delayed traffic on southbound Interstate 15 Thursday morning. California Highway Patrol and firefighters from San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the solo vehicle crash. The collision was reported at about 6:04am, Thursday August 11, 2022. The crash was located on southbound Interstate 15 about a mile before Main Street exit. The vehicle landing on it’s side in the ditch on right shoulder of freeway. From reports the box truck was carrying 30,000 pounds of dry wall. They had to use Amargosa Road to off load the dry wall so they could upright the truck.
L.A. Weekly
Bedford Moering Dead, Dean Laney and Manuel Zapata Arrested after Street-Race Crash on West Main Street [Barstow, CA]
Barstow Pedestrian Fatally Struck by Speeding Vehicle, Two Arrested. The incident occurred on August 7th, at around 10:06 a.m., near the 1200 block of West Main Street. According to reports, Laney, driving a white Honda Accord and Zapata, driving a gray Dodge Challenger, were engaged in a street race. While traveling on Main Street, Laney fatally struck Moering while he was trying to cross the street.
paininthepass.info
One Person Airlifted, In Roll-Over Crash On Northbound I-15 Near Stateline
MOUNTAIN PASS, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A solo-vehicle rollover crash along Interstate 15 near Nipton Road offramp sent two people to the hospital Wednesday afternoon, with one having to be airlifted due to extensive injuries. California Highway Patrol, Clark County Fire Department, and San Bernardino County Fire Department...
L.A. Weekly
Drivers Hurt in Rear-End Crash on Amargosa Road [Victorville, CA]
The incident occurred on July 28th, at around 4:10 a.m., near the intersection of Hook Boulevard and Amargosa Road. According to reports, a silver Kia Forte rear-ended a white 2017 GMC Arcadia SUV. The force of the impact injured both of the drivers. Responding officers arrived shortly after and started...
