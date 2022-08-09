ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Steelers Have Reportedly Claimed Former Jets Player

The Pittsburgh Steelers picked up second-year defensive lineman Hamilcar Rashed off waivers on Thursday. Rashed was released by the New York Jets on Tuesday. Rashed, 24, signed with the Jets after going undrafted out of Oregon State in 2021. He spent the majority of the season on the practice squad, but was activated for one game — logging one tackle in 16 defensive snaps.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Browns Cornerback Greg Newsome Pokes Fun at Ja'Marr Chase

Ja'Marr Chase recently said Browns defensive back Denzel Ward was the best cornerback he faced during his rookie campaign. He also praised Greg Newsome and voiced his excitement about facing Cleveland again this season. "It's game-time when we see them. It's just on sight, that's it," Chase said on The...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Reportedly Release Wide Receiver

The Green Bay Packers trimmed their roster this Wednesday, waiving wide receiver Osirus Mitchell. Parting ways with Mitchell shouldn't really affect Green Bay's depth chart. Allen Lazard, Sammy Watkins, Christian Watson, Randall Cobb, Romeo Doubs and Amari Rodgers are all expected to make the Week 1 roster. Mitchell has been...
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake Forest, IL
Chicago, IL
Football
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Football
State
Illinois State
Chicago, IL
Sports
Yardbarker

An In-Depth Look at Jessie Bates, Vonn Bell, Dax Hill and the Future of the Bengals' Safeties

The Bengals' roster is pretty set as the team prepares for Friday's preseason opener, but there is some uncertainty about the future of the safety spot. With Jessie Bates on the franchise tag and the other safeties in the final year of their contracts, the Bengals took Dax Hill in the first round and Tycen Anderson in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Why new Jets TE Tyler Conklin is primed for a big 2022

Since Dustin Keller, the New York Jets have lacked a solid, just even a reliable, pass-catching tight end. With Zach Wilson still being such a young quarterback and looking to ultimately prove himself as the franchise guy, the Jets need some sort of consistency from a bigger target over the middle.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How much can we expect to see the Bears' starters in preseason opener?

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said that we can expect to see the team’s starters play in Saturday’s preseason opener against the Chiefs. Eberflus told reporters that Chicago’s starters will play 15 to 20 snaps against Kansas City. Although that number will vary depending on the player. He said some will play in the 10 to 15 range, which you figure would include quarterback Justin Fields.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clay Harbor
Person
Justin Fields
Yardbarker

Risers and Fallers From Raiders Camp

As training camps across the NFL get underway, there are going to be plenty of reports about players who are standing out and those who are in danger of losing their spot. That's the nature of competition in the NFL, and it's no different for the Las Vegas Raiders, especially with a new regime in place.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Adam Shaheen trade from Dolphins to Texans is off after failed physical

In need of a reinforcement at the tight end position, the Houston Texans agreed to trade for Adam Shaheen from the Miami Dolphins earlier this week. The framework of the deal had the Texans acquiring Shaheen and a 2023 seventh-round draft pick in exchange for a sixth-round pick in next year’s draft. Now, Texans general […] The post Adam Shaheen trade from Dolphins to Texans is off after failed physical appeared first on ClutchPoints.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy