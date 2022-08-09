Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago's Polar Express canceled this Christmas due to the railroad worker shortageJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Celebrating Universal Oneness Day - a Hindu Raksha Bandhan Festival at Hoffman Estates police Department in August 2022Jignesh DixitHoffman Estates, IL
Steelers Have Reportedly Claimed Former Jets Player
The Pittsburgh Steelers picked up second-year defensive lineman Hamilcar Rashed off waivers on Thursday. Rashed was released by the New York Jets on Tuesday. Rashed, 24, signed with the Jets after going undrafted out of Oregon State in 2021. He spent the majority of the season on the practice squad, but was activated for one game — logging one tackle in 16 defensive snaps.
Yardbarker
Browns Cornerback Greg Newsome Pokes Fun at Ja'Marr Chase
Ja'Marr Chase recently said Browns defensive back Denzel Ward was the best cornerback he faced during his rookie campaign. He also praised Greg Newsome and voiced his excitement about facing Cleveland again this season. "It's game-time when we see them. It's just on sight, that's it," Chase said on The...
What LB Roquan Smith Saga Means for Detroit Lions
The Chicago Bears linebacker has requested to be traded.
Green Bay Packers Reportedly Release Wide Receiver
The Green Bay Packers trimmed their roster this Wednesday, waiving wide receiver Osirus Mitchell. Parting ways with Mitchell shouldn't really affect Green Bay's depth chart. Allen Lazard, Sammy Watkins, Christian Watson, Randall Cobb, Romeo Doubs and Amari Rodgers are all expected to make the Week 1 roster. Mitchell has been...
Yardbarker
An In-Depth Look at Jessie Bates, Vonn Bell, Dax Hill and the Future of the Bengals' Safeties
The Bengals' roster is pretty set as the team prepares for Friday's preseason opener, but there is some uncertainty about the future of the safety spot. With Jessie Bates on the franchise tag and the other safeties in the final year of their contracts, the Bengals took Dax Hill in the first round and Tycen Anderson in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
Cardinals' Kyler Murray, Colt McCoy out for preseason opener at Bengals
The Arizona Cardinals and two-time Pro Bowl quarterback Kyler Murray recently came to terms on a massive contract extension, but Murray then missed some practice time early this month after he tested positive for COVID-19. Murray exited the coronavirus protocols and returned to the team's facility over the weekend, but...
Yardbarker
Why new Jets TE Tyler Conklin is primed for a big 2022
Since Dustin Keller, the New York Jets have lacked a solid, just even a reliable, pass-catching tight end. With Zach Wilson still being such a young quarterback and looking to ultimately prove himself as the franchise guy, the Jets need some sort of consistency from a bigger target over the middle.
NFL・
How much can we expect to see the Bears' starters in preseason opener?
Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said that we can expect to see the team’s starters play in Saturday’s preseason opener against the Chiefs. Eberflus told reporters that Chicago’s starters will play 15 to 20 snaps against Kansas City. Although that number will vary depending on the player. He said some will play in the 10 to 15 range, which you figure would include quarterback Justin Fields.
Yardbarker
Risers and Fallers From Raiders Camp
As training camps across the NFL get underway, there are going to be plenty of reports about players who are standing out and those who are in danger of losing their spot. That's the nature of competition in the NFL, and it's no different for the Las Vegas Raiders, especially with a new regime in place.
NFL・
Steelers Add Another to Training Camp Injury Report
The Pittsburgh Steelers got good and bad news on their injury report.
Adam Shaheen trade from Dolphins to Texans is off after failed physical
In need of a reinforcement at the tight end position, the Houston Texans agreed to trade for Adam Shaheen from the Miami Dolphins earlier this week. The framework of the deal had the Texans acquiring Shaheen and a 2023 seventh-round draft pick in exchange for a sixth-round pick in next year’s draft. Now, Texans general […] The post Adam Shaheen trade from Dolphins to Texans is off after failed physical appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Shaheen Trade Called Off, TE Back with Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins trade of tight end Adam Shaheen was voided after the Houston Texans gave him a failed physical designation
