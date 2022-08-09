Kenosha police arrest two men following crash, foot chase at 52nd Street and 22nd Avenue Monday night | Accident-and-incident

Read full article on original website
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
I-41 chase, Milwaukee crash, bullets thrown from window
Three people were arrested after a chase on I-41 and crash in Milwaukee early Thursday. Officials said the driver reached 116 miles per hour, and bullets were thrown from the window, later found on the road.
Man found guilty in fatal Lake County DUI crash that killed 2 in 2019
FREMONT TOWNSHIP, Ill. — A man has been found guilty in a Lake County crash that killed two people in 2019. On Wednesday, Aug. 10, a jury concluded that Victor Ortiz, 54, was guilty on all counts related to a fatal crash in 2019, according to the Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Police issue $4,300 in citations to man accused of spreading anti-Semitic flyers
Kenosha Police Department said they issued $4,301 in citations to a man who spread more than 500 anti-Semitic flyers.”We were finding them on windshields of cars, they were distributed in people’s front yards, driveways, on the sidewalks,” said Lt. Joseph Nosalik with KPD. WISN 12 News first reported the story in May, when homeowners complained about the flyers in their yards. Nosalik said the 56-year-old Kenosha man printed the flyers off a white supremacist website. Police booked the man on 23 counts of littering. WISN 12 News talked to the Anti-Defamation League, which said there’s been a sharp uptick in anti-Semitic acts in the Midwest, particularly in Kenosha. “This is a big deal. The people in these cases are almost never caught,” said David Goldenberg, regional director of the Midwest Anti-Defamation League. “It does show there are some type of repercussions. Potentially as the person is known, there are other issues as well. What’s important is to continue to speak out and show strength when these types of incidents occur.”Nosalik said the case did not fit state or local statutes for a hate crime.
Five teens arrested following police pursuit, crash
The pursuit began around 11:48 p.m. near 1st and Locust. Milwaukee police officers saw a vehicle that was used in an armed robbery and they attempted to conduct a traffic stop.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wlip.com
Lake County Man Charged After Shooting Near Teens in His Driveway
(Long Grove, IL) A Long Grove man has been arrested for reportedly firing a gun near some teens. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say a male and female teen pulled into a driveway Tuesday night in the 18-hundred block of Pheasant Run…only to realize they had the wrong house. A man then approached demanding to know why they were in his driveway. The duo attempted to explain that they had the wrong directions, but the man became more argumentative and produced a firearm, discharging it twice. No one was struck, and the teens were able to contact Sheriff’s deputies. 55-year-old Vladan Mihailovic now faces one felony count of reckless discharge of a firearm. Bond on Wednesday was set at 100-thousand-dollars, with a court date set for September 8th.
WISN
Milwaukee woman killed while crossing the street
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say a 29-year-old woman was hit and killed while crossing the street early Thursday morning. It happened near 63rd and Thurston around 3:30 a.m. Police say the driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene and is cooperating. The crash remains under investigation.
wlip.com
Kenosha Boy Found After Abduction, Father Arrested
Kenosha police say a 2-month-old Kenosha boy is home safe with his mom after being abducted by his father. Police say the 23-year-old man beat the mother Tuesday and took the baby. The father doesn’t live in the area and had no prior arrangement to take the baby. Kenosha police...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting: 1 dead near 26th and Kilbourn, 2 in custody
MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened shortly before 11 p.m. Wednesday near 26th and Kilbourn. A 50-year-old Milwaukee woman was pronounced dead at the scene. According to police, a 23-year-old woman and a 36-year-old man were taken into custody after this shooting and a firearm was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Four injured in separate shootings overnight, MPD says
The Milwaukee Police Department said it's investigating four shootings that happened overnight. Two involved shots being fired into homes, striking the homeowners.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Fond du Lac, WI man killed in motorcycle crash with bear
August 10, 2022 – Fond du Lac, WI – A Fond du Lac, WI man was reportedly killed in Montana after the Montana Highway Patrol said he was involved in a motorcycle crash with a bear. According to the Montana Highway Patrol the accident happened Sunday, August 7,...
Anti-Semitic flyers found in Kenosha, man facing $4K in littering fines
Kenosha police slapped a man with $4,300 in fines after they say he put up anti-Semetic flyers on vehicle windshields, driveways and walkways.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha police chase stolen car, arrest 2
Kenosha police say a high-speed chase of a stolen car is what led to two separate crashes Monday. Two people were arrested.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WISN
Police departments worry about surge in 'ghost guns'
Ghost guns look like every other gun, but they're not. The phantom firearms put safety at risk and make it even tougher for police to investigate. "There's no serial number on this," Wauwatosa Police Lt. Joseph Roy said, as he showed a ghost gun to WISN 12 News' Hillary Mintz. "With any other gun, we at least have a place to start that investigation."
Nine people injured in New London crash
A transit van hit a parked truck in New London causing nine passengers to obtain injuries, the crash remains under investigation.
wgtd.org
Kenosha Police Cleared Several Crimes as the Result of Chase
(WGTD)---The Kenosha Police Dept. says several communities are safer as the result of some police work Monday evening. According to a social media post from the department, officers pursued a vehicle known to have been involved in several crimes. The pursuit lasted several minutes and wound its way through Kenosha’s...
wlip.com
Waukegan Murder Victim ID’ed While North Chicago Police Also Report Homicide
(Waukegan, IL) A teen that died in a Waukegan shooting has been identified. Lake County Coroner’s officials say Michael Reed Jr. of Hainesville died Sunday, from a gunshot wound to the back that he sustained on Saturday night. Waukegan Police say the shooting of the 18-year-old took place in the parking lot of an apartment building in the 5-hundred block of South Genesee Street. At this point, a motive in the case is unknown, no arrests have been announced, and the investigation is considered open and active.
Jane Addams Tollway traffic disrupted after fatal crash involving semi-trailers Belvidere Road
A truck fire on I-90 has halted traffic near Belvidere Wednesday morning.
cwbchicago.com
Man found beaten to death in Pottawattomie Park, authorities say
Officials say a man found dead behind the Pottawattomie Park field house on Tuesday morning was killed in a physical attack. The Cook County medical examiner’s office ruled his death a homicide. Chicago police responded to the park, 7340 North Rogers, around 8:40 a.m. after someone found the man’s...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man given 20+ citations for distributing anti-Semitic flyers
KENOSHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Following a nearly one-year-long investigation, one Wisconsin man is facing over $4,000 in citations for hanging up anti-Semitic flyers. The Kenosha Police Department posted on its Facebook page about an investigation into the distribution of anti-semitic flyers. The investigation started in December of 2021. The...
wearegreenbay.com
‘Focused patrol’ on I-41 leads to multiple arrests, Oshkosh residents among those apprehended
(WFRV) – Nearly 100 traffic stops and over fifteen vehicles were searched following an interdiction on I-41 that was proactively trying to locate criminal activity. In a release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, there was a focused patrol done in Washington County on August 9. The following departments joined the sheriff’s office in the interdiction:
Comments / 0