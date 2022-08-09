Kenosha police arrest two men following crash, foot chase at 52nd Street and 22nd Avenue Monday night | Accident-and-incident

Kenosha Police Department said they issued $4,301 in citations to a man who spread more than 500 anti-Semitic flyers.”We were finding them on windshields of cars, they were distributed in people’s front yards, driveways, on the sidewalks,” said Lt. Joseph Nosalik with KPD. WISN 12 News first reported the story in May, when homeowners complained about the flyers in their yards. Nosalik said the 56-year-old Kenosha man printed the flyers off a white supremacist website. Police booked the man on 23 counts of littering. WISN 12 News talked to the Anti-Defamation League, which said there’s been a sharp uptick in anti-Semitic acts in the Midwest, particularly in Kenosha. “This is a big deal. The people in these cases are almost never caught,” said David Goldenberg, regional director of the Midwest Anti-Defamation League. “It does show there are some type of repercussions. Potentially as the person is known, there are other issues as well. What’s important is to continue to speak out and show strength when these types of incidents occur.”Nosalik said the case did not fit state or local statutes for a hate crime.

