I remember very clearly my first pineapple on ice at a corner deli in New York. It was on the north-east corner of Columbus and 57th Street, a sprawling store front spilling flowers and fresh produce that, along with the diner next door, stayed open all night. There is pineapple in London, and 24-hour shops, but this was different. In the first flush of enthusiasm for my new city, everything about that deli seemed outlandishly great. Abundance! Convenience! Pineapple, freshly cut and packaged on ice! I might as well have arrived from somewhere still under rationing.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 22 HOURS AGO