How 500 pounds of lamb barbacoa is cooked every weekend in Texcoco, Mexico
This lamb barbacoa is cooked inside of a pit oven for 11 hours. The Texcoco, Mexico restaurant, El Pica 1 cooks around 500 pounds of barbacoa every weekend. The barbacoa is sold for $10 a pound to about 1,200 customers each weekend. Inside El Pica 1 in Texcoco, Mexico, the...
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
Mystery as abandoned Boeing 737 suddenly appears in the middle of a field in Bali - and no-one is sure how it got there
An abandoned Boeing 737 has appeared out of no-where parked in a field in Bali, with many travellers scratching their heads about where it came from. The large plane sits in a limestone quarry near the Raya Nusa Dua Selatan Highway, not far from the Pandawa beach - a tourist hub.
How long do eggs stay fresh?
In certain countries, people can keep eggs outside the refrigerator. However, in the United States, eggs are a perishable item. This means a person should store eggs in the refrigerator until they are ready to use them. Eggs are a consumable product produced by chickens and other birds. The eggs...
Food blogger who illegally cooked and ate great white shark on live stream faces up to 10 years in prison
A FOOD blogger faces up to five years in prison after illegally cooking and eating a protected great white shark. The Chinese food vlogger, known online as Tizi, posted the viral video of herself tucking into the barbecued flesh of the shark, which cops believe she bought illegally. "It may...
Even More Frozen Pizzas Just Got Recalled
Pizza night just got even more difficult to enjoy. Following similar recalls in New England and Florida, Danny's Sub and Pizza on July 28 recalled nearly 20,000 pounds of frozen meat pizza products. The products were recalled were produced without the benefit of federal inspection. Consumers were first alerted to...
Woman furious adds hot sauce and vinegar to her plate to keep husband from eating her dinner
** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them first hand; used with permission. My friend and her husband hadn’t been married more than a month when the trouble started. Her husband was addicted to food. It didn’t matter who’s plate the food was on; he would grab a fork and help himself.
Urgent beverage recall: 53 different drinks were recalled over bacteria contamination
Anyone with drinks from Lyons Magnus in their fridge or pantry should ensure the products are not part of a major recall. The company announced a recall for 53 nutritional and beverage products as they might be contaminated with microbes. One of the microorganisms that might be present in some of these drinks is the Cronobacter sakazakii bacteria that triggered the massive Abbott baby formula recall earlier this year.
New drug recall: 67 medicines might be contaminated – here’s the full list
Vi-Jon issued a recall a few weeks ago for various laxative products, warning that the drugs might have been contaminated with bacteria. The company then expanded the recall a few days ago to include 63 different types of laxatives that were available from various pharmacies. Now, the company issued another...
Massive recall issued for protein shakes
A massive nationwide recall has been issued for more than 50 types of protein shakes, dairy drinks, cold brew coffee and other products that might be contaminated with a dangerous bacteria.
We tried a Costco hot dog for the first time. Here's how it compares with the other food court staples on the menu.
Costco's hot dog stole the show and the price made it taste all that nicer — unlike the bizarre chicken bake and the overly sweet ice cream sundae.
Yes, I can get a can of chickpeas brought to my door in moments. But what have I lost?
I remember very clearly my first pineapple on ice at a corner deli in New York. It was on the north-east corner of Columbus and 57th Street, a sprawling store front spilling flowers and fresh produce that, along with the diner next door, stayed open all night. There is pineapple in London, and 24-hour shops, but this was different. In the first flush of enthusiasm for my new city, everything about that deli seemed outlandishly great. Abundance! Convenience! Pineapple, freshly cut and packaged on ice! I might as well have arrived from somewhere still under rationing.
Hot Dogs and Corn Dogs Recalled Across Multiple Grocery Stores
We can only hope that you haven't been on a hot dog kick while grilling this summer because a few different products have just been recalled with multiple grocery stores pulling them off the shelves. In a notice posted by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, two chicken-based hot dog items, as well as a corn dog product, have been recalled. The first one is Maple Lodge Farms' Original Chicken Wieners. The other two recalls affect Zabiha Halal and its Original Chicken Wieners and Corn Dog items.
These 1-Ingredient (!) Frozen Fruit Popsicles Are the Ultimate Hydration-Boosting, Inflammation-Fighting Summer Snack
As soon as the dog days of summer roll around, we make it a personal mission to avoid our ovens like the plague—and enjoy as much fresh produce as possible—in an effort to stay well-fed and hydrated, honor the season's bounty, and (most importantly) avoid sweating through our clothes several times daily. Cut to our unending hunt for the most deliciously refreshing no-cook meal and snack ideas that incorporate our fresh-from-the-farmers-market haul and won’t keep us away from the pool or beach for too long.
Can You Eat Green Bananas?
Finding the perfect banana is a bit like finding the perfect avocado. Too ripe? No one wants that mushy mess. And if it’s not ripe enough, you can’t use it. Or can you eat green bananas?. To help the fruit last longer, bananas are picked and brought to...
H-E-B Issues Recall For Popular Ice Cream Flavor
H-E-B has issued a voluntary all-store product recall for one of its ice cream flavors due to mislabeling. The H-E-B Creamy Creations Light Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream has an undeclared allergen, the company said in a press release. The product apparently contains wheat but is not disclosed on the product label. "People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products," H-E-B said.
Four new fish! A millipede with more than 1000 legs! Meet the latest species discovered by the CSIRO
The Discovery Boffins at the CSIRO have uncovered 139 new species! What are they and how are we going to kill them? Ahaha just kidding…. Sign up here to get an email whenever First Dog cartoons are published. Get all your needs met at the First Dog shop if what...
Food recall news: Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. recalls Aivia due to Undeclared milk
July 22, 2022 - Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. of Spanish Fork, UT is announcing that it initiated a voluntarily recall of two AIVIA Whey Protein & Power Herbs meal replacement products because labels do not declare milk. Customers with a milk allergy or severe sensitivity to milk may experience a serious allergic reaction if they consume the affected product.
8 best bread makers for delicious homemade loaves
Bread makers can save you huge amount of money – not just because the cost of the ingredients is much less than the shop-bought stuff, but because programmes such as fast-bake settings allow you to whip up a loaf in 60 minutes. That means no dashing to that (very expensive) corner shop for emergency bread when supplies run low. They’re great for your health, too – if you’re familiar with the ingredients lists on processed bread, you’ll be shocked at how little salt you need when you make your own.The number of programmes on a bread maker is important –...
Don’t Feel Bad About Falling for the Viral Space Chorizo
Recently, a French physicist posted a picture online that he described as simply remarkable. The image, Étienne Klein said, was taken by the James Webb Space Telescope, the world's newest and most powerful space observatory. It showed Proxima Centauri, a star about 4.2 light-years from us, our sun’s closest neighbor, Klein explained in his tweet. “This level of detail,” he said, the awe evident. “A new world is revealed day after day.”
