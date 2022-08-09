ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weight Loss

TODAY.com

I tried the Blogilates weightless arm workout and saw results in 2 weeks

As a personal trainer, many of my clients ask me about workouts that they come across online. One client asked if there was any legitimacy to arm workouts done without weights — outside of basic strength-training exercises like pushups or tricep dips. One of the popular weightless arm workouts...
WORKOUTS
The Conversation U.S.

What are muscle knots? An exercise physiologist explains what those tight little lumps are and how to get rid of them

Imagine you’ve just completed a tough upper-body workout. Your muscles feel a bit tired, but all in all you’re able to go about the rest of your day just fine. The next morning, you wake up and realize the back of your shoulder blade feels stiff. When you rub your shoulder muscles, it feels like you’re prodding a little gumball under your skin. Every time you try to move it around, the area feels tight, with slight pangs of pain. Over the course of the next few days, your back slowly loosens up and eventually your shoulder returns to feeling normal. It’s...
WORKOUTS
Vogue

The Workout Victoria Beckham Does Wherever She Is In The World

It was lockdown that forced many of us to find new ways to work out. For lengthy periods our favourite gyms and studios were out of bounds, and at its strictest, social distancing meant we couldn’t even work out with a trainer in the park. As a result, the world of at-home, digital workouts boomed.
FITNESS
LiveScience

Does protein build muscle?

Does protein build muscle? The answer to this question is a resounding, ‘yes’. Muscle tissue is composed of a repeating structure of two protein filaments: myosin and actin. Myosin and actin filaments interact with each other to initiate muscle contractions and, over time, mechanical stress caused by constant movement will damage these protein filaments.
HEALTH
Fortune

Low-carb diets: an expert explains how they work and if they’re right for you

Low-carb diets fall into one of two broad types: those that lower carbs and raise fat, and those that lower carbs and raise protein. Carbs are a popular villain in diet culture, often used as a catch-all term for any unhealthy-but-delicious fare you might indulge in. Even if you haven’t tried a low-carb eating plan, you’re probably somewhat familiar with the concept of cutting bread, pasta, and potatoes, for weight loss and/or to lower blood sugar.
DIETS
CBS Pittsburgh

'It's sort of the anti-diet:' Taking back control of your health through intuitive eating

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Diets, body images fed by social media, and food desire fed by the constant barrage of advertising - it all creates a vicious cycle for those trying to control their weight to look like what society expects. Enter "intuitive eating" which is trying to reverse the trend. It doesn't cost a cent, in fact, you were born with it, you just have to find it again. "No rules, only intuition and tuning into yourself," said Natalie Colantuono, a registered dietitian at Inspird. "We're kind of going back to our default setting, we're all born as intuitive eaters," added Haley Goodrich, a...
DIETS

